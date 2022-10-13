Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3SN0CrW

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"OTC Markets is proud to host the upcoming three-day Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory LLC," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to deliver an effective investor relations solution for today's resource companies to showcase their strategies and broaden their investor base."

October 18 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM West Vault Mining Inc OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
10:00 AM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
10:30 AM Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
11:00 AM Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. OTCQX: SGSVF | TSX: SBB
11:30 AM Orezone Gold Corp. OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX: ORE
12:00 PM Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
12:30 PM Equity Metals Corporation OTCQB: EQMEF | TSXV: EQTY
1:00 PM G Mining Ventures Corp. OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
1:30 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSXV: AMC
2:00 PM Moneta Gold Inc. OTCQX: MEAUF | TSX: ME
2:30 PM First Mining Gold Corp. OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
3:00 PM Chesapeake Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
3:30 PM Karora Resources Inc. OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
4:00 PM Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
4:30 PM Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

October 19 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM McFarlane Lake Mining Limited OTCQB: MLMLF | NEO: MLM
10:00 AM Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
10:30 AM Nighthawk Gold Corp. OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK
11:00 AM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
11:30 AM Tesoro Gold Ltd. OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO
12:00 PM Element 29 Resources Inc. OTCQB: EMTRF | TSXV: ECU
12:30 PM Summa Silver Corp. OTCQX: SSVRF | TSXV: SSVR
1:00 PM Euro Manganese Inc. OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN
1:30 PM Culpeo Minerals Ltd. OTCQB: CPORF | ASX: CPO
2:00 PM Nicola Mining Inc. OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
2:30 PM Québec Nickel Corp. OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
3:00 PM Cypress Development Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP
3:30 PM Faraday Copper Corp. OTCQX: CPPKF | CSE: FDY
4:00 PM Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
4:30 PM Azimut Exploration Inc. OTCQX: AZMTF | TSXV: AZM

October 20 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM Electra Battery Materials Corporation Nasdaq: ELBM | TSXV: ELBM
11:30 AM Wealth Minerals Ltd. OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML
12:00 PM Grid Metals Corp. OTCQB: MSMGF | TSXV: GRDM
12:30 PM Keynote Presentation: "The Sustainability Conundrum" Critical Materials Institute, by Jack Lifton
1:00 PM World Copper Ltd. OTCQX: WCUFF | TSXV: WCU
1:30 PM American Rare Earths Ltd. OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
2:00 PM Infinity Stone Ventures Corp OTCQB: GEMSF | CSE: GEMS
2:30 PM Lithium Ionic Corp. OTCQB: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
3:00 PM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Southern Silver ExplorationTSXV:SSVPrecious Metals Investing
SSV:CA
Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Provides Corporate Update

Southern Silver Provides Corporate Update

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver" or the "Company") reports that at the Company's annual general meeting held on September 26, 2022, the shareholders resolved to:

  • Elect incumbent directors: Lawrence Page, K.C., D. Roger Scammell, Eugene Spiering, Nigel Bunting, Larry Buchanan, Peter Cheesbrough, Gina Jones and Russell Ball.
  • Reappoint Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor of Southern Silver.
  • Approve the Company's 2022 rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan now provides that an option term may be extended in the event of a self-imposed formal blackout period. In such case, the option would expire 10 days after the expiry of the blackout period. The plan also now includes a provision permitting a broker-assisted "cashless exercise" of stock options. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The following officers were reappointed subsequent to the annual general meeting: Lawrence Page, K.C. as President, Robert Macdonald as Vice President, Exploration, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer, and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Reports Thick Zone of Copper Mineralization at Oro, Cu-Au Project, New Mexico

Southern Silver Reports Thick Zone of Copper Mineralization at Oro, Cu-Au Project, New Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver" and the "Company") reports that it has received assay results from the first two drill holes of its approximate 4,000-metre diamond drilling program currently underway to test several Laramide-age copper porphyry and skarn targets at its wholly owned Oro property, located in southwestern New Mexico, USA. The first two deep holes tested the main porphyry target on the Oro property, identified through earlier geological compilation, clay-alteration studies and ZTEM airborne geophysics.

Drilling successfully intersected:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Launches Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports it has launched a soil sampling program at its Klondike tellurium-gold project in Saguache County, south-central Colorado. This work is designed to provide further guidance for a subsequent diamond drilling program, as announced August 17, 2022.

The sampling follows up on previous work conducted by First Solar Inc., when the property was being explored to supply tellurium for First Solar's cadmium-telluride solar panels.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold79 Signs Exploration and Option Agreement with Kinross on its Jefferson Canyon Project, Nevada

Gold79 Signs Exploration and Option Agreement with Kinross on its Jefferson Canyon Project, Nevada

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) (the "Company" or "Gold79"), through its wholly-owned US subsidiary, is pleased to announce an Exploration and Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Kinross Gold USA Inc. ("Kinross"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) on its Jefferson Canyon Gold-Silver Project located in Nye County, Nevada, approximately 7 kilometers from Kinross's Round Mountain operations.

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Kinross, a senior gold mining company, as a partner at Jefferson Canyon and as a strategic investor. The agreement with Kinross is a strong endorsement of Jefferson Canyon's potential and will accelerate exploration while allowing Gold79 shareholders to retain a significant interest in what we view as a very prospective project. With Jefferson Canyon only 7 kilometers from Kinross's operating Round Mountain Mine, we believe Kinross is better positioned to quickly and cost effectively advance Jefferson Canyon."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Resources Inc. announces that the Fully Permitted Vila Nova Gold Project Bulk Sampling Mill has commenced testing

Jazz Resources Inc. announces that the Fully Permitted Vila Nova Gold Project Bulk Sampling Mill has commenced testing

(TheNewswire)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Eagle Gold and Orefinders Resources Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement for American Eagle's NAK Project

American Eagle Gold and Orefinders Resources Announce Exploration Option Agreement and Call Option Agreement for American Eagle's NAK Project

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle ") and Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (" Orefinders ") are pleased to jointly announce that they have entered into an option agreement ‎(the " Option Agreement ") and a call option agreement (the " Call Option Agreement "), each dated October 11, 2022 ‎. ‎Each such agreement pertains to a 20% interest ‎(except the NSR as defined below)‎ (the " Interest ") in American Eagle's NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project (the " Project "), consisting of 5 mineral claims located northeast of Smithers, British Columbia .

Terms of the Option Agreement

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, American Eagle, as optioner, granted Orefinders, as optionee, an option to acquire the Interest in the Project. Consideration for acquiring the Interest is the carrying out by Orefinders of an aggregate of $1,000,000 in work obligations to enable the carrying out of exploration work on the project by not later than December 31, 2022 (the " Work Obligations ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Increases Private Placement Financing to $1.0 Million

ALX Resources Corp. Increases Private Placement Financing to $1.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, the Company's non-brokered private placement announced on October 11, 2022 of flow-through units (the "FT Units") has been increased for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be available to Canadian accredited investors. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX for the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Completion of the Arrangement

Nexus Gold Announces Completion of the Arrangement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 12, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that its previously announced spinout of the Company's Canadian projects (which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec) has been completed. Pursuant to the arrangement, 45,390,460 shares of its subsidiary, Nexus Metals Corp., will be distributed on an approximate 1:7 basis to the shareholders of Nexus Gold .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×