Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3PITJ8L

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 26.

August 23 rd Agenda

Presentation Ticker(s)
E3 Lithium Ltd. OTCQX: EEMMF | TSX-V: ETL
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
Electra Battery Materials Corp. NASDAQ: ELBM | TSX-V: ELBM
Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX-V: PGE
ACME Lithium Inc. OTCQX: ACLHF | CSE: ACME
Cypress Development Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP
Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA
Canada Nickel Company Inc. OTCQX: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC
Faraday Copper Corp. Pink: CPPKF | CSE: FDY
Euro Manganese Inc. OTCQX: EUMNF | TSX-V: EMN
Frontier Lithium Inc. OTCQX: LITOF | TSX-V: FL
Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSX-V: PHNM
Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Pink: TLOOF | CSE: GEMS
Bluejay Mining PLC OTCQB: BLLYF | LSE: JAY
Usha Resources Ltd. OTCQB: USHAF | TSX-V: USHA

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Avalon Advanced MaterialsTSX:AVLBattery Metals Investing
AVL:CA
AVL:CA
Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 23rd

Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 23rd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 23 rd .

Avalon Provides Update on Separation Rapids Lithium Project

Avalon Provides Update on Separation Rapids Lithium Project

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its preparations for the installation and commissioning of its demonstration Dense Media Separation ("DMS") plant for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, Ontario.

Roadwork and site preparation work for the installation and commissioning of the DMS plant have commenced at the Avalon Quarry site along the Avalon Road to the Separation Rapids project site. The Avalon Quarry site is a permitted Aggregate Quarry located approximately 2 km north of the Sand Lake Road and approximately 7 km south of the project site. Aggregate for the road work will be produced at this Quarry as part of an initiative to prepare the road for heavy equipment transport and to prepare the site for the DMS plant installation.

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 22 Register Now

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 22 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 33 rd Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

UPDATE: BTV Covers Dolly Varden, Li-Metal, PopReach, E3 Lithium & Avalon Advanced Materials

UPDATED BROADCASTER SCHEDULE: On national TV Sat. June 4 & Sun. June 5, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) - BTV goes to see Dolly Varden as they advance one of the largest high-grade, undeveloped precious metal assets in BC's Golden Triangle.

Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) (OTC Pink: LIMFF) - With a battery technology future just around the corner, BTV learns how this company plans to tackle the growing supply chain issues the EV market presents.

PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) - BTV visits PopReach, a digital media consolidator that's providing investors with exposure to a complementary portfolio of high digital assets.

E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC) (OTCQX: EEMMF) - BTV discovers how E3's Direct Lithium Extraction (DLT) technology allows them to recover lithium efficiently and sustainably to service this burgeoning new economy.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) - As consumers make the switch to electric vehicles, lithium demand rises. BTV explores how Avalon looks to establish Ontario's first regional lithium battery materials refinery.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 4 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 5 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 4 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 5 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun June 5 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126357

BTV Covers Dolly Varden, Li-Metal, PopReach, E3 Metals & Avalon Advanced Materials

On national TV Sat. May 28 & Sun. May 29, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) - BTV goes to see Dolly Varden as they advance one of the largest high-grade, undeveloped precious metal assets in BC's Golden Triangle.

Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) (OTC Pink: LIMFF) - With a battery technology future just around the corner, BTV learns how this company plans to tackle the growing supply chain issues the EV market presents.

PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) - BTV visits PopReach, a digital media consolidator that's providing investors with exposure to a complementary portfolio of high digital assets.

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: ETMC) (OTCQX: EEMMF) - BTV discovers how E3's Direct Lithium Extraction (DLT) technology allows them to recover lithium efficiently and sustainably to service this burgeoning new economy.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) - As consumers make the switch to electric vehicles, lithium demand rises. BTV explores how Avalon looks to establish Ontario's first regional lithium battery materials refinery.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:
BNN Bloomberg - Saturday May 28 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday May 29 @ 4:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday May 28 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday May 29 @ 4:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun June 5 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125338

Nevada Silver Announces the First Assays From Drilling at the Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Announces the First Assays From Drilling at the Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce the receipt of the first drill core assays from recent drill testing of six priority targets at the Company's 100%-owned Belmont Silver Project located 72 kilometers northeast of Tonopah in central Nevada, USA

Assay results include an intersection of 440 g/t silver and 0.99% lead between 27.74-28.47 meters in drill hole BS2202. The high-grade silver is included within a wider interval between 26.76-30.82 meters which averaged 134 g/t Ag and which forms part of a fault/crush zone that appears to be trending at a high angle to the drill core (Figure 1, Tables 1 and 2).

OTC Markets Group Welcomes ACME Lithium Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes ACME Lithium Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME; OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ACME Lithium Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ACME Lithium Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ACLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Foremost Lithium Receives $738,556 From Exercise of Warrants by the Largest Shareholders of Company

Foremost Lithium Receives $738,556 From Exercise of Warrants by the Largest Shareholders of Company

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce the exercise of an aggregate of 8,057,778 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in two tranches at exercise prices of $0.075 and $0.10 per Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $738,556 to the treasury by the Company's largest shareholders, Jason and Christina Barnard, within the last four weeks. Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company until August 28, 2022, as further disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 28, 2020. All Warrants that were issued under that private placement have now been exercised.

John Gravelle
President and CEO, Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. INCAHUASI AND POCITOS UPDATE

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. INCAHUASI AND POCITOS UPDATE

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the achievement of certain development milestones and planned future activities regarding the Incahuasi Salar property and Pocitos Salar property, respectively.

Incahuasi Salar

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

TINONE CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$2,210,400

TINONE CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$2,210,400

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

