Bathurst Metals Announces Completion of Geophysical Surveys at the Peerless Project, Gold Bridge Mining Camp, British Columbia

Bathurst Metals Announces Completion of Geophysical Surveys at the Peerless Project, Gold Bridge Mining Camp, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp
 

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - June 10, 2026 Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BMV OTC: BMVVF) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of detailed geophysical surveys at its Peerless Gold-Silver Project located in British Columbia's prolific Gold Bridge Mining Camp.

The survey program consisted of 50 line-kilometres of ground magnetometer surveying and 25 line-kilometres of VLF-EM surveying completed on 25-metre spaced lines across the Company's principal exploration target area (Figure 2). The surveys were designed to define the extent of ultramafic units, identify key structural controls, and delineate zones of hydrothermal alteration associated with gold mineralization.

The survey grid covers the main area of coincident gold and antimony soil geochemical anomalies as well as all known gold occurrences identified on the property. Interpretation of the survey data is currently underway and will be integrated with existing geological and geochemical datasets to refine drill targets.

Following interpretation of the geophysical results, the Company plans to initiate a Phase 1 diamond drilling program focused on the Alpha and Beta Zones. These targets occur where east-west trending ductile shear zones intersect thrust-bounded ultramafic units and mafic volcanoclastic rocks, a geological setting considered prospective for high-grade gold mineralization.

Bathurst's inaugural drill program at Peerless, completed in February 2024, intersected 5.1 g/t gold over 6.3 metres (core length) within the targeted structural corridor. The Company is currently evaluating an expansion of the proposed drill permit area to include additional coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies extending northeast of the previously tested zones.

In addition to the work completed at Peerless, field crews will conduct similar geophysical surveys and collect approximately 100 to 200 soil samples at the Company's Merry May Project, also located within the Gold Bridge Mining Camp.

Lorne Warner P.Geo, President of Bathurst Metals Corp. States: "The geophysical surveys completed at Peerless represent an important step in advancing our understanding of the geological and structural controls on gold mineralization across the property. The results will help refine drill targeting and support the expansion of our exploration efforts into several highly prospective areas that remain largely untested. We look forward to incorporating the survey results into our upcoming drill program."

 


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 – Peerless and Merry May Project Location Map

 


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 – Peerless Project Geophysical Survey Area

Qualified Person

Mr. Lorne Warner, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lorne Warner"

President, Director

Bathurst Metals Corp.

 

For more information contact:

Etienne Gouin-Proulx, Interim Ceo

egp@bathurstmetalscorp.com

438-492-2427

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

About Bathurst Metals Corp.

Bathurst Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nunavut and British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Turner Lake, TED and Gela Lake Projects in Nunavut and holds the option to earn  a 100% interest in the Peerless Property a gold /silver prospect in the historic Bralorne Camp in British Columbia.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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