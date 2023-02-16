Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Basketball Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Joins No Time to Wait Campaign to Raise Awareness of Atrial Fibrillation and its Symptoms

Approximately 9.5 million people in the U.S. are projected to have AFib in 2023, with the number expected to rise to approximately 12.1 million by 2030; many ignore their symptoms, not realizing that AFib increases their risk of stroke by about five times

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is teaming up with Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer to raise awareness of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and its symptoms as part of the No Time to Wait campaign. In support of the campaign, Abdul-Jabbar will share his experience with AFib, including what led to his diagnosis, and encourage others to speak to a healthcare professional if they are having symptoms. Most common symptoms of AFib include irregular heartbeat, heart racing, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue and light-headedness. 1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005387/en/

Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance (Photo: Bristol Myers Squibb)

Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance (Photo: Bristol Myers Squibb)

"When I first started to experience symptoms like shortness of breath and light-headedness, I dismissed them until they reached a point where I could no longer ignore them and I ended up in the hospital where I was diagnosed with AFib," Abdul-Jabbar said. "I've joined the No Time to Wait campaign with Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer because I want my experience to help others understand the symptoms of AFib. Health is nothing to play around with. I hope my story can help motivate others to speak with a healthcare professional if they are experiencing symptoms."

Approximately 9.5 million people in the U.S. are projected to have AFib in 2023; however, many people remain undiagnosed, dismissing their symptoms because they can come and go and can vary. 1,2 Because AFib increases the risk of stroke by about five times, it is important for individuals to seek medical attention if they are experiencing these symptoms. 3 Only a healthcare professional can determine whether symptoms indicate AFib or another condition.

"In my experience, I have seen many patients ignore or dismiss their symptoms, potentially delaying diagnosis and treatment," said Andrea Russo, M.D., cardiologist and academic chief in the division of cardiology and director of cardiac electrophysiology and arrhythmia services at Cooper University Health System in Camden, N.J. "Because AFib can lead to serious consequences, including increasing the risk of stroke, it's critical individuals are empowered to speak with a healthcare professional about any symptoms they may have. No symptom or concern is too small or insignificant."

"Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer are committed to supporting patient communities and our partnership with Kareem, alongside both professional and patient advocacy organizations, on No Time to Wait is one way we are acting on this long-term commitment," said Tom Garner, Head of U.S. Cardiovascular and Established Brands, Bristol Myers Squibb. "By educating on the common symptoms of AFib, we believe we can help people better understand the disease and encourage important and timely conversations with a healthcare professional."

People can visit www.NoTimetoWait.com to learn more about Abdul-Jabbar's diagnosis journey, as well as common AFib symptoms and how to prepare for a medical appointment.

About the No Time to Wait Campaign

The Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance launched the No Time to Wait campaign to raise awareness of symptoms of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT)/pulmonary embolism (PE) in 2020. Seeking medical attention early may help reduce the chance of AFib leading to, or DVT/PE becoming, something more serious. AFib, the most common irregular heartbeat, increases the risk for stroke by approximately five times. DVT is a condition where the blood forms clots, which could travel to your lungs and lead to a PE – and can be deadly. To learn more about AFib and DVT/PE, including the associated symptoms and how to prepare for a healthcare appointment, visit www.NoTimetoWait.com.

About the Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Collaboration

The Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance (the Alliance) is committed to driving education and awareness about atrial fibrillation and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and/or pulmonary embolism (PE). With long-standing cardiovascular leadership, global scale and expertise in this field, the Alliance strives to implement global, research-driven approaches to illuminate and address the unmet needs around strokes related to non-valvular atrial fibrillation, which are often fatal or debilitating. Through collaborations with non-profit organizations, the Alliance aims to provide patients, healthcare professionals and decision makers with the information they need to understand and take appropriate action on risk factors associated with stroke and other cardiovascular conditions.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

About Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

corporatefinancial-news

_________________
1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2022, October 14). Atrial fibrillation. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Retrieved November 3, 2022, from https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/atrial_fibrillation.htm
2 Collila 2023 AFib Projection
3 High blood pressure, afib and your risk of stroke. www.heart.org. (2022, September 14). Retrieved October 20, 2022, from https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/atrial-fibrillation/why-atrial-fibrillation-af-or-afib- matters/high-blood-pressure-afib-and-your-risk-of-stroke

Media Inquiries:
Bristol Myers Squibb
Media: media@bms.com
Investors: Timothy Power +1 (609) 252-7509, timothy.power@bms.com

Pfizer Inc.
Media: PfizerMediaRelations@Pfizer.com +1 (212) 733-1226
Investors: IR@Pfizer.com +1 (212) 733-4848

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bristol-Myers SquibbBMYBiotech Investing
BMY
The Conversation (0)
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol-Myers Squibb Reports Q4 and Full Year Results for 2019

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, highlighting continued strong sales and the ongoing advancement of the company’s pipeline.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:BCT

BriaCell Initiates Dosing in Phase I/IIa Combination Study with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXF) (“BriaCell”, the “Company”) (TSX-V: BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, is pleased to announce that it has initiated patient dosing in a Phase I/IIa study of its lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)] or ipilimumab [YERVOY®; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY)]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

“We believe that combination of Bria-IMT™ with immune checkpoint inhibitors should create even more potent anti-cancer immune responses, leading to our strategy of combination studies of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®,” stated BriaCell’s President and CEO, Dr. Bill Williams. “BriaCell is committed to exploring additional ways to address the unmet needs of the advanced breast cancer community. We are very excited to test this novel combination treatment approach which we believe will offer significant clinical benefit to patients with advanced breast cancer.”

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences Announce Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with CB-839 in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer, today announced a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo in combination with Calithera’s CB-839 in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). CB-839 is an orally administered glutaminase inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical studies.Preclinical data suggest that CB-839, which is designed to target a pathway to starve tumor cells of the key nutrient glutamine, may enhance the effects of checkpoint inhibitors and may also reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors by altering the immune-suppressive microenvironment and promoting an anti-tumor immune response. Opdivo is designed to overcome immune suppression. The companies will explore the potential of combining these two agents with the goal of achieving improved and sustained efficacy in ccRCC patients with cancer that is stable or growing on a PD-1 inhibitor therapy.“Influencing the tumor microenvironment remains a key focus of research, and we are excited to explore the potential benefits of Opdivo plus CB-839 in an effort to advance new combination therapies for difficult to treat cancers,” said Fouad Namouni, M.D., senior vice president, Head of Oncology Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb.“The combination with Opdivo follows our strategy to combine CB-839 with therapies to improve outcomes for RCC patients,” said Susan Molineaux, CEO of Calithera Biosciences. “We believe that by blocking glutamine consumption in tumors, and redirecting this key nutrient for cell growth and proliferation to T‑cells, CB-839 could enhance the effects of Opdivo. With support from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Calithera is excited to advance this combination into the Phase 2 portion of CX-839-004, our ongoing study in ccRCC patients.”Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world in July 2014, and currently has regulatory approval in 57 countries including the United States, Japan, and in the European Union.
Bristol-Myers Squibb & Immuno-Oncology: Advancing Oncology Research

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives European Approval for Opdivo for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) today announced the European Commission approved Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) after
autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) and treatment with brentuximab vedotin. Opdivo is now the first and only PD-1 inhibitor approved for a hematologic malignancy in the European Union (EU). This approval allows for the expanded marketing of Opdivo in relapsed or refractory cHL in all 28 Member States of the EU.
The approval is based on an integrated analysis of data from the Phase 2
CheckMate -205 and the Phase 1 CheckMate -039 trials, evaluating
patients with relapsed or refractory cHL after ASCT and treatment with
brentuximab vedotin. In the subset of patients in the efficacy
population (n=95), the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR)
as assessed by an independent radiologic review committee was 66% (95%
CI: 56-76; 63/95 patients). The percentage of patients with a complete
response was 6% (95% CI: 2-13; 6/95 patients), and the percentage of
patients with a partial response was 60% (95% CI: 49-70; 57/95
patients). At 12 months, the progression-free survival rate was 57% (95%
CI: 45-68). Opdivo is associated with warnings and precautions
including immune-related: pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, nephritis and
renal dysfunction, endocrinopathies, rash, and other adverse reactions;
infusion reactions, and complications of allogeneic hematopoietic stem
cell transplantation (HSCT) in cHL after Opdivo.
Emmanuel
Blin, senior vice president and chief strategy officer,
Bristol-Myers Squibb, commented, “We’re incredibly proud of this
approval for Opdivo and what it means for adult patients with
relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma after autologous stem
cell transplant and treatment with brentuximab vedotin, as it marks the
first and only PD-1 inhibitor approved for a hematologic malignancy in
the EU. This also is Bristol-Myers Squibb’s second Immuno-Oncology agent
approved for a blood cancer in the EU within just six months.”
“As a practicing hematologist, I have experienced the challenge of
managing classical Hodgkin lymphoma and the need among previously
treated patients,” said Andreas Engert, M.D., lead investigator and
professor of Internal Medicine, Hematology and Oncology, University
Hospital of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. “It is incredibly exciting that
with today’s approval of Opdivo for the treatment of adult
patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma after
autologous stem cell transplant and treatment with brentuximab vedotin
in the EU, we now have an entirely new treatment approach that has shown
impressive response rates and durability of response in this
difficult-to-treat population.”
In the integrated analysis of data from CheckMate -205 and CheckMate
-039, the median time to response was 2.0 months (range 0.7-11.1), and
among responders, the duration of response was maintained over time for
a median of 13.1 months (95% CI: 9.5-NE; range 0.0+, 23.1+). Stable
disease was observed in 23% of patients. In a post-hoc analysis of the
80 patients in CheckMate -205 cohort B, it was found 37 patients had no
response to prior brentuximab vedotin treatment. Among these 37
patients, treatment with Opdivo resulted in an ORR of 59.5%
(22/37), and the median duration of response was 13.14 months.
The safety of Opdivo in cHL was evaluated in 263 adult patients
from CheckMate -205 (n=240) and CheckMate -039 (n=23). Among these
patients (total safety population: n=263), serious adverse events (AEs)
occurred in 21% of patients. The most common serious AEs (reported in at
least 1% of patients) were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural
effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. The most common AEs (reported
in at least 20% of patients) were fatigue (32%), upper respiratory tract
infection (28%), pyrexia (24%), diarrhea (23%), and cough (22%).
Twenty-three percent of patients had a dose delay for an AE, and 4.2% of
patients discontinued treatment due to AEs. Six out of 40 patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after Opdivo, and these 40
patients had a median follow-up from subsequent allogeneic HSCT of 2.9
months (range: 0-22).
About Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), also known as Hodgkin disease, is a cancer that
starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the
body’s immune system. In the European Union, about 12,200 new cases and
2,600 deaths occurred in 2012 as a result of HL. The disease is most
often diagnosed in early adulthood (ages 20-40) and late adulthood
(older than 55 years of age). Classical Hodgkin lymphoma is the most
common type of HL, accounting for 95% of cases.
Bristol-Myers Squibb: At the Forefront of
Immuno-Oncology Science & Innovation
At Bristol-Myers Squibb, patients are at the center of everything we do.
Our vision for the future of cancer care is focused on researching and
developing transformational Immuno-Oncology (I-O) medicines that will
raise survival expectations in hard-to-treat cancers and will change the
way patients live with cancer.
We are leading the scientific understanding of I-O through our extensive
portfolio of investigational and approved agents, including the first
combination of two I-O agents in metastatic melanoma, and our
differentiated clinical development program, which is studying broad
patient populations across more than 20 types of cancers with 11
clinical-stage molecules designed to target different immune system
pathways. Our deep expertise and innovative clinical trial designs
uniquely position us to advance the science of combinations across
multiple tumors and potentially deliver the next wave of I-O combination
regimens with a sense of urgency. We also continue to pioneer research
that will help facilitate a deeper understanding of the role of immune
biomarkers and inform which patients will benefit most from I-O
therapies.
We understand making the promise of I-O a reality for the many patients
who may benefit from these therapies requires not only innovation on our
part but also close collaboration with leading experts in the field. Our
partnerships with academia, government, advocacy and biotech companies
support our collective goal of providing new treatment options to
advance the standards of clinical practice.
About Opdivo
Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor
that is designed to uniquely harness the body’s own immune system to
help restore anti-tumor immune response. By harnessing the body’s own
immune system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an important
treatment option across multiple cancers.
Opdivo’s leading global development program is based on
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s scientific expertise in the field of
Immuno-Oncology and includes a broad range of clinical trials across all
phases, including Phase 3, in a variety of tumor types. To date, the Opdivo clinical
development program has enrolled more than 25,000 patients. The Opdivo
trials have contributed to gaining a deeper understanding of the
potential role of biomarkers in patient care, particularly regarding how
patients may benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of
PD-L1 expression.
In July 2014, Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint
inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world. Opdivo
is currently approved in more than 57 countries, including the
United States, the European Union and Japan. In October 2015, the
company’s Opdivo + Yervoy combination was the first
Immuno-Oncology combination to receive regulatory approval for the
treatment of metastatic melanoma and is currently approved in more than
47 countries, including the United States and the European Union.
U.S. FDA-APPROVED INDICATIONS FOR OPDIVO®
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or
metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated
approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or
metastatic melanoma.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY®
(ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of patients with
unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with
progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR
or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on
FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received
prior anti-angiogenic therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or
progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
(HSCT) and post-transplantation brentuximab vedotin. This indication is
approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate.
Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon
verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the
head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after
platinum-based therapy.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: IMMUNE-MEDIATED ADVERSE REACTIONS
YERVOY can result in severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse
reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system;
however, the most common severe immune-mediated adverse reactions are
enterocolitis, hepatitis, dermatitis (including toxic epidermal
necrolysis), neuropathy, and endocrinopathy. The majority of these
immune-mediated reactions initially manifested during treatment;
however, a minority occurred weeks to months after discontinuation of
YERVOY.
Assess patients for signs and symptoms of enterocolitis, dermatitis,
neuropathy, and endocrinopathy and evaluate clinical chemistries
including liver function tests (LFTs), adrenocorticotropic hormone
(ACTH) level, and thyroid function tests at baseline and before each
dose.
Permanently discontinue YERVOY and initiate systemic high-dose
corticosteroid therapy for severe immune-mediated reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. Fatal cases have been
reported. Monitor patients for signs with radiographic imaging and for
symptoms of pneumonitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or more
severe pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 and
withhold until resolution for Grade 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, fatal cases of immune-mediated pneumonitis have occurred.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated pneumonitis
occurred in 6% (25/407) of patients.
In CheckMate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung
disease, occurred in 4.9% (13/263) of patients receiving OPDIVO.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (9/263) of patients
receiving OPDIVO: Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=8).
Immune-Mediated Colitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated colitis. Monitor patients for signs and
symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 (of more
than 5 days duration), 3, or 4 colitis. Withhold OPDIVO monotherapy for
Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 or recurrent
colitis upon re-initiation of OPDIVO. When administered with YERVOY,
withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for
Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent colitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
colitis occurred in 26% (107/407) of patients including three fatal
cases.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal (diarrhea of ≥7 stools above baseline, fever, ileus, peritoneal
signs; Grade 3-5) immune-mediated enterocolitis occurred in 34 (7%)
patients. Across all YERVOY-treated patients in that study (n=511), 5
(1%) developed intestinal perforation, 4 (0.8%) died as a result of
complications, and 26 (5%) were hospitalized for severe enterocolitis.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Monitor patients for
abnormal liver tests prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater transaminase
elevations. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3
or 4 immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
hepatitis occurred in 13% (51/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal hepatotoxicity (AST or ALT elevations >5x the ULN or total
bilirubin elevations >3x the ULN; Grade 3-5) occurred in 8 (2%) patients,
with fatal hepatic failure in 0.2% and hospitalization in 0.4%.
Immune-Mediated Neuropathies
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal
Guillain-Barré syndrome and 1 case of severe (Grade 3) peripheral motor
neuropathy were reported.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated adrenal
insufficiency, autoimmune thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes
mellitus. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis, signs
and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency, thyroid function prior to and
periodically during treatment, and hyperglycemia. Administer hormone
replacement as clinically indicated and corticosteroids for Grade 2 or
greater hypophysitis. Withhold for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 4 hypophysitis. Administer corticosteroids for
Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Administer
hormone-replacement therapy for hypothyroidism. Initiate medical
management for control of hyperthyroidism. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 3
and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hyperglycemia.
In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6%
(12/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
hypophysitis occurred in 9% (36/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, adrenal
insufficiency occurred in 5% (21/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in
hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. Hyperthyroidism
occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis
resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 22% (89/407) of patients.
Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (34/407) of patients receiving OPDIVO
with YERVOY. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred
in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
diabetes occurred in 1.5% (6/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe to
life-threatening immune-mediated endocrinopathies (requiring
hospitalization, urgent medical intervention, or interfering with
activities of daily living; Grade 3-4) occurred in 9 (1.8%) patients.
All 9 patients had hypopituitarism, and some had additional concomitant
endocrinopathies such as adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and
hypothyroidism. 6 of the 9 patients were hospitalized for severe
endocrinopathies.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis and Renal Dysfunction
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Monitor patients for
elevated serum creatinine prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grades 2-4 increased serum creatinine.
Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4
increased serum creatinine. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2%
(23/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 2.2% (9/407)
of patients.
Immune-Mediated Skin Adverse Reactions and Dermatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash, including Stevens-Johnson
syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some cases with
fatal outcome. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 rash.
Withhold for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 rash. For
symptoms or signs of SJS or TEN, withhold OPDIVO and refer the patient
for specialized care for assessment and treatment; if confirmed,
permanently discontinue. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. In patients
receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated rash occurred in 22.6%
(92/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal immune-mediated dermatitis (eg, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic
epidermal necrolysis, or rash complicated by full thickness dermal
ulceration, or necrotic, bullous, or hemorrhagic manifestations; Grade
3-5) occurred in 13 (2.5%) patients. 1 (0.2%) patient died as a result
of toxic epidermal necrolysis. 1 additional patient required
hospitalization for severe dermatitis.
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated encephalitis. Evaluation of patients
with neurologic symptoms may include, but not be limited to,
consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture.
Withhold OPDIVO in patients with new-onset moderate to severe neurologic
signs or symptoms and evaluate to rule out other causes. If other
etiologies are ruled out, administer corticosteroids and permanently
discontinue OPDIVO for immune-mediated encephalitis. In patients
receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, encephalitis occurred in 0.2% (3/1994) of
patients. Fatal limbic encephalitis occurred in one patient after 7.2
months of exposure despite discontinuation of OPDIVO and administration
of corticosteroids. Encephalitis occurred in one patient receiving
OPDIVO with YERVOY (0.2%) after 1.7 months of exposure.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Based on the severity of adverse reaction, permanently discontinue or
withhold treatment, administer high-dose corticosteroids, and, if
appropriate, initiate hormone-replacement therapy. Across clinical
trials of OPDIVO the following clinically significant immune-mediated
adverse reactions occurred in <1.0% of patients receiving OPDIVO:
uveitis, iritis, pancreatitis, facial and abducens nerve paresis,
demyelination, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune neuropathy,
Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypopituitarism, systemic inflammatory response
syndrome, gastritis, duodenitis, sarcoidosis, histiocytic necrotizing
lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), myositis, myocarditis,
rhabdomyolysis, motor dysfunction, vasculitis, and myasthenic syndrome.
Infusion Reactions
OPDIVO can cause severe infusion reactions, which have been reported in
<1.0% of patients in clinical trials. Discontinue OPDIVO in patients
with Grade 3 or 4 infusion reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of
infusion in patients with Grade 1 or 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, infusion-related reactions occurred in 6.4% (127/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, infusion-related
reactions occurred in 2.5% (10/407) of patients.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO
Complications, including fatal events, occurred in patients who received
allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Outcomes were evaluated in 17 patients
from CheckMate 205 and 039, who underwent allogeneic HSCT after
discontinuing OPDIVO (15 with reduced-intensity conditioning, 2 with
myeloablative conditioning). Thirty-five percent (6/17) of patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Five deaths occurred
in the setting of severe or refractory GVHD. Grade 3 or higher acute
GVHD was reported in 29% (5/17) of patients. Hyperacute GVHD was
reported in 20% (n=2) of patients. A steroid-requiring febrile syndrome,
without an identified infectious cause, was reported in 35% (n=6) of
patients. Two cases of encephalitis were reported: Grade 3 (n=1)
lymphocytic encephalitis without an identified infectious cause, and
Grade 3 (n=1) suspected viral encephalitis. Hepatic veno-occlusive
disease (VOD) occurred in one patient, who received reduced-intensity
conditioned allogeneic HSCT and died of GVHD and multi-organ failure.
Other cases of hepatic VOD after reduced-intensity conditioned
allogeneic HSCT have also been reported in patients with lymphoma who
received a PD-1 receptor blocking antibody before transplantation. Cases
of fatal hyperacute GVHD have also been reported. These complications
may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1 blockade and
allogeneic HSCT.
Follow patients closely for early evidence of transplant-related
complications such as hyperacute GVHD, severe (Grade 3 to 4) acute GVHD,
steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, hepatic VOD, and other
immune-mediated adverse reactions, and intervene promptly.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanisms of action, OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause fetal
harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the
potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to
use effective contraception during treatment with an OPDIVO- or YERVOY-
containing regimen and for at least 5 months after the last dose of
OPDIVO.
Lactation
It is not known whether OPDIVO or YERVOY is present in human milk.
Because many drugs, including antibodies, are excreted in human milk and
because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in nursing
infants from an OPDIVO-containing regimen, advise women to discontinue
breastfeeding during treatment. Advise women to discontinue nursing
during treatment with YERVOY and for 3 months following the final dose.
Serious Adverse Reactions
In CheckMate 037, serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients
receiving OPDIVO (n=268). Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in
42% of patients receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4
adverse drug reactions reported in 2% to <5% of patients receiving
OPDIVO were abdominal pain, hyponatremia, increased aspartate
aminotransferase, and increased lipase. In CheckMate 066, serious
adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=206).
Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients receiving
OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions reported in
≥2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were gamma-glutamyltransferase increase
(3.9%) and diarrhea (3.4%). In CheckMate 067, serious adverse reactions
(73% and 37%), adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation
(43% and 14%) or to dosing delays (55% and 28%), and Grade 3 or 4
adverse reactions (72% and 44%) all occurred more frequently in the
OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) relative to the OPDIVO arm (n=313). The
most frequent (≥10%) serious adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY
arm and the OPDIVO arm, respectively, were diarrhea (13% and 2.6%),
colitis (10% and 1.6%), and pyrexia (10% and 0.6%). In CheckMate 017 and
057, serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients receiving
OPDIVO (n=418). The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in
at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, pulmonary
embolism, dyspnea, pyrexia, pleural effusion, pneumonitis, and
respiratory failure. In CheckMate 025, serious adverse reactions
occurred in 47% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406). The most frequent
serious adverse reactions reported in ≥2% of patients were acute kidney
injury, pleural effusion, pneumonia, diarrhea, and hypercalcemia. In
CheckMate 205 and 039, among all patients (safety population [n=263]),
adverse reactions leading to discontinuation (4.2%) or to dosing delays
(23%) occurred. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in
≥1% of patients were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural
effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. Ten patients died from causes
other than disease progression, including 6 who died from complications
of allogeneic HSCT. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of
patients in the safety population (n=263) and 27% of patients in the
subset of patients evaluated for efficacy (efficacy population [n=95]).
In CheckMate 141, serious adverse reactions occurred in 49% of patients
receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported
in at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, dyspnea,
respiratory failure, respiratory tract infections, and sepsis.
Common Adverse Reactions
In CheckMate 037, the most common adverse reaction (≥20%) reported with
OPDIVO (n=268) was rash (21%). In CheckMate 066, the most common adverse
reactions (≥20%) reported with OPDIVO (n=206) vs dacarbazine (n=205)
were fatigue (49% vs 39%), musculoskeletal pain (32% vs 25%), rash (28%
vs 12%), and pruritus (23% vs 12%). In CheckMate 067, the most common
(≥20%) adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) were
fatigue (59%), rash (53%), diarrhea (52%), nausea (40%), pyrexia (37%),
vomiting (28%), and dyspnea (20%). The most common (≥20%) adverse
reactions in the OPDIVO (n=313) arm were fatigue (53%), rash (40%),
diarrhea (31%), and nausea (28%). In CheckMate 017 and 057, the most
common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=418)
were fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, cough, dyspnea, and decreased
appetite. In CheckMate 025, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%)
reported in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406) vs everolimus (n=397) were
asthenic conditions (56% vs 57%), cough (34% vs 38%), nausea (28% vs
29%), rash (28% vs 36%), dyspnea (27% vs 31%), diarrhea (25% vs 32%),
constipation (23% vs 18%), decreased appetite (23% vs 30%), back pain
(21% vs 16%), and arthralgia (20% vs 14%). In CheckMate 205 and 039,
among all patients (safety population [n=263]) and the subset of
patients in the efficacy population (n=95), respectively, the most
common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (32% and 43%), upper
respiratory tract infection (28% and 48%), pyrexia (24% and 35%),
diarrhea (23% and 30%), and cough (22% and 35%). In the subset of
patients in the efficacy population (n=95), the most common adverse
reactions also included rash (31%), musculoskeletal pain (27%), pruritus
(25%), nausea (23%), arthralgia (21%), and peripheral neuropathy (21%).
In CheckMate 141, the most common adverse reactions (≥10%) in patients
receiving OPDIVO were cough and dyspnea at a higher incidence than
investigator’s choice.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, the most common adverse
reactions (≥5%) in patients who received YERVOY at 3 mg/kg were fatigue
(41%), diarrhea (32%), pruritus (31%), rash (29%), and colitis (8%).
CheckMate Trials and Patient Populations
CheckMate 067 – advanced melanoma alone or in combination with
YERVOY; CheckMate 037 and 066 – advanced melanoma; CheckMate
017 – squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); CheckMate 057
non-squamous NSCLC; CheckMate 025 – renal cell carcinoma; CheckMate
205/039 – classical Hodgkin lymphoma; CheckMate 141
squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Please
see U.S. Full Prescribing Information for OPDIVO and YERVOY, including Boxed
WARNING regarding immune-mediated adverse reactions for YERVOY.
About the Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono
Pharmaceutical Collaboration
In 2011, through a collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co.,
Ltd (Ono), Bristol-Myers Squibb expanded its territorial rights to
develop and commercialize Opdivo globally except in Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan, where Ono had retained all rights to the compound at
the time. On July 23, 2014, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono further
expanded the companies’ strategic collaboration agreement to jointly
develop and commercialize multiple immunotherapies – as single agents
and combination regimens – for patients with cancer in Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Facebook.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding the research, development and commercialization of
pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and
could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from
current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.
Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated
together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb’s
business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors
discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2015 in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Portage Biotech to Participate in Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit taking place on Febrarury 21 23, 2023. Event details are below:

Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Demonstrates Transformative Potential Impact Of Antiviral Innovation at CROI 2023

Clinical Data Include Analyses of Novel, Investigational Long-acting Therapies and Combination Cure Strategy Research with the Potential to Help Address the Diverse and Unmet Needs of People with HIV –

– Real-World Evidence Evaluating the Effectiveness of Veklury in Broad Range of Hospitalized Patient Populations Being Presented, Including Those at High Risk for COVID-19 Disease Progression –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Opdivo® in Combination with CABOMETYX® Shows Durable Survival with Over Three Years of Follow-Up in the CheckMate -9ER Trial in First-Line Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Data to be featured at ASCO GU 2023 demonstrate continued overall survival, progression-free survival and objective response rate benefits with Opdivo in combination with CABOMETYX compared to sunitinib, regardless of IMDC risk score

These three-year data with a median follow-up of 44 months from CheckMate -9ER represent the longest reported follow-up in any Phase 3 trial with an immunotherapy-tyrosine kinase inhibitor regimen in this population

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abecma Reduced the Risk of Disease Progression or Death by 51% Versus Standard Regimens in Earlier Lines of Therapy for Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma Based on Results from Phase 3 KarMMa-3 Study

Abecma more than tripled progression-free survival (13.3 months vs. 4.4 months) compared with standard regimens for triple-class exposed multiple myeloma

Safety results were consistent with the well-established and predictable safety profile of Abecma

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 2023 SVB SECURITIES GLOBAL BIOPHARMA CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 . Susan Sweeney senior vice president, Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Immunotherapy Treatments for Cancer Patients

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX:BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) for the year ended July 31, 2022 held on February 9, 2023 (the “Meeting”). A total of 6,663,370 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) were voted, representing 42.94% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares. At the Meeting, the Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of all proposed resolutions that consisted of the following:

  1. Appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;
  2. Election of Dr. William V. Williams, Mr. Jamieson Bondarenko, Mr. Marc Lustig, Dr. Jane A. Gross, Dr. Rebecca Taub, Mr. Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony, and Mr. Martin E. Schmieg as directors of the Company;
  3. Approval of the Company’s new omnibus equity incentive plan (the “Omnibus Plan”);
  4. Ratification of restricted share units awarded under the Omnibus Plan; and
  5. Approval and adoption of an amendment to the Articles of the Company to require the presence, in person or by proxy, of two or more shareholders representing at least 33 1/3% of the outstanding shares entitled to be voted in order to constitute a quorum at any meeting of shareholders, and to remove the quorum exception for succeeding meetings of shareholders.

Having received Shareholder approval, the Company’s Omnibus Plan remains subject to final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Arch Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Related News

Gold Investing

One Of 7 Companies Selected Globally Out Of 249 To Be The First Cohort Of The BHP Xplor Programme1

Resource Investing

Cleantech Lithium Commences Trading On The OTCQB Venture Market

Nickel Investing

Looking Forward. Mining Green.

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Uranium Investing

Airborne Geophysics For Green Mountain Uranium Project & GDB Maiden Uranium Resource On Track For March End

×