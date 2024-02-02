- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Basin Energy Successfully Completes A$3.3M Placement
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise A$3.3 million (before costs) via a share placement (‘Placement’ or ‘Offer’) to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors. The Placement will issue approximately 20.9 million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.16 per share. Canaccord Genuity, Discovery Capital and Cumulus Wealth Management acted as joint lead managers to the Offer.
Key Highlights
- Basin has received firm commitments to raise A$3.3 million at A$0.16 per share
- Exceptional support from existing and new domestic and offshore institutions
- Proceeds to expand ongoing exploration programs at Basin’s Athabasca uranium projects, including proposed maiden drilling at its North Millennium project
- Company well-funded for aggressive 2024 Athabasca Basin uranium exploration programs including;
- Completion of Q1 ground geophysics at its North Millennium and Marshall projects
- Q1 drilling at its Geikie project
- Q2 drilling at its North Millennium project
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin is delighted by the support received by the Offer, and the exceptional standard of institutional investment we now add to our existing quality register.
Basin controls a premium land package with multiple exceptional uranium exploration prospects. The additional funding allows us to expand on our ongoing exploration programs, including commencing plans for maiden drilling at North Millennium in Q2 2024.
On behalf of the Basin Board, I would like to thank our existing shareholders for their ongoing support and welcome new holders as we continue to explore in the heartland of the world’s premier uranium district.”
Placement
Basin received strong support from a number of high-quality new and existing institutional investors both domestically and internationally for the Placement.
Under the Placement, the Company will issue new fully paid ordinary shares at $A0.16 per share. The Placement represents a 13.5% discount to the last-close on 31 January 2024 (A$0.185 per share) and a 10.4% discount to the 15-day VWAP (A$0.179 per share).
The Placement shares will be issued within the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. Settlement of the Placement shares is expected to occur on Thursday, 8 February 2024. All Placement shares will rank equally with the Company’s existing shares on issue.
The Placement timetable is indicative only and subject to variation. The Company reserves the right to alter the timetable at its discretion and without notice, subject to the ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act (Cth).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) completed an IPO in October 2022 and is well-positioned as a uranium exploration and development company to take full advantage of the current political and economic environment for the global supply of uranium. The company operates three projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, known as the world’s leading source of high-grade uranium, currently accounting for approximately 10 percent of global uranium production. The company’s projects are in close proximity to high-grade uranium discoveries and mining operations within the Athabasca Basin.
Interest in uranium has skyrocketed in recent months, driven by the need for lower emissions and stable power generation. Nuclear reactors provide significant power for 32 countries globally, including the US, Canada, China, France, Hungary, Japan and Finland.Demand has become a key driver of uranium prices, with Sprott Asset Management further enhancing demand by launching two investment vehicles that have already found rapid success: Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:UUN) and Uranium Miners ETF (ARCA:URNM). Combined, existing demand and investment interest create a compelling opportunity for uranium miners and their investors.
Company Highlights
- Basin Energy is a uranium exploration and development company with three highly prospective projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada, known for being a consistent top three global uranium producer.
- Basin Energy’s board, management team and joint venture partner have direct extensive experience in uranium exploration and development along with comprehensive expertise in corporate financing, investment banking and geology. The company’s highly prospective uranium exploration portfolio comprises:
- The Geikie Project - located on the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin occupying an extensive land position of 351 square kilometers, showing multiple uranium and uranium pathfinder occurrences, and is prospective for shallow, high-grade mineralization with maiden drilling identifying uranium up to 0.27 percent;
- The North Millennium Project - an interpreted extension of the Mother Fault that hosts Cameco’s Millennium Deposit (104.8 Mlb U3O8 3.76 percent), located just 7 kilometers to the south; and
- The Marshall Project - located only 7 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit centered on a strong magnetic and conductive anomaly interpreted as a significant unconformity-type uranium target.
- Basin Energy is committed to sustainable development throughout its operations, aiming to minimize environmental impact from all stages of the exploration and development cycle.
Key Projects
Basin has interest in and is actively exploring three highly prospective properties positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the Athabasca Basin, an area well known for its uranium endowment and pedigree. These are the Geikie (60 percent, North Millenium (40 percent) and Marshall (100 percent) projects.
The project portfolio provides exposure to traditional “unconformity style” exploration, targeting the same mineralisation model as Cameco’s (TSE:CCO) prolific McArthur River mine which hosts 674.9Mlb uranium at 16.9 percent at its North Millenium and Marshall projects, as well as exposure to potentially shallower “basement style” exploration targeting deposits similar to NexGen Energy’s (TSE:NXE) Arrow deposit which hosts 30.61Mlb uranium at 4.6 percent.
Geikie Project
The Geikie Project covers a significant area of 351 square kilometers on the eastern fringe of the Athabasca Basin and is easily accessible from Highway 905, which is located just 10 kilometers to the east. This portion of the Athabasca Basin is deemed perspective for shallow “basement style” mineralisation, but has traditionally been overlooked from much of the previous campaigns of uranium exploration. The discovery of multiple basement-hosted uranium ore bodies in recent years elsewhere in the district has driven a focus on the area.
The project was initially prioritized following a targeting review utilizing historical geophysics. Historical geochemistry confirmed the presence of uranium and suitable host lithologies. Recent nearby high-grade, shallow uranium discoveries by 92 Energy (ASX:92E) and Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND), further enhance the overall prospectivity of the asset.
Project Highlights:
- Exploration underway: Basin Energy has completed mapping, geochemical sampling, airborne geophysics and maiden drilling. Further drilling is planned for 2024-.
- Shallow targets amenable to rapid exploration: Target horizon sits directly beneath glacial cover, in what was historically an overlooked part of the district.
- Nearby high-grade discoveries: The proximity of recent discoveries creates further confidence in the prospectivity of the project geology, being located adjacent to two recent discoveries:
- 92 Energy’s Gemini discovery 43 meters at 0.6 percent eU3O8 including 6 meters at 2.2 percent U308.
- Baseload Energy’s AKIO discovery was 13.2 meters at 0.55 percent U3O8 including 6.3 meters @ 0.99 percent U3O8.
- Presence of uranium: The maiden drilling program intersected anomalous uranium in four of the eight holes drilled, with assays returning up to 0.27 percent U3O8.
- Extensive scale: Geophysical data, combined with drilling data demonstrates significant scale opportunity with over 30 metres of intense alteration and brecciation intersected in drilling, that can be correlated to regional structural features identified in magnetics. This provides immediate follow up targets.
Since its IPO, the company has completed an extensive campaign of high resolution modern airborne geophysics including magnetics, radiometrics, electromagnetics and gravity gradiometry, as well as initial ground prospecting. These surveys have confirmed the pre-IPO geological interpretation and successfully identified a series of uranium targets.Basin Energy completed its maiden 2,217-meter drilling program at Geikie in the summer of 2023, the first drilling to occur within the Project area in over 50 years. Drilling successfully identified uranium mineralisation with assays up to 0.27 percent U3O8. Uranium mineralisation is located proximal to two regionally significant structures at Aero Lake and Preston Creek with associated extensive hydrothermal alteration indicative of large uranium mineralising systems. Furthermore, an extensive geochemical pathfinder halo has been identified at Preston Creek, characteristic of uranium mineralising systems seen elsewhere in the district.
The company further expanded the Geikie Project with two additional claims consisting of 11.87 square kilometers, bringing the total Geikie project area to 350.87 square kilometers. The newly staked claims are adjacent to the Preston Creek and Hourglass Lake prospects, where Basin’s maiden exploration drilling is underway.
The company currently owns 60 percent of the Geikie Uranium Project following the fulfillment of expenditure requirements to meet the option payment. Basin has elected to proceed with the option agreement to increase its ownership to up to 80 percent through earn-in stages.
North Millennium Project
North Millennium is located just 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s (NYSE:CCJ) Millennium Deposit, which contains 104.8 million pounds (Mlb) U3O8 at 3.76 percent, and 40 kilometers southwest of their flagship McArthur River Mine hosting 674.9 Mlbs U3O8 at 16.9 percent. Within the property, Basin Energy has identified two high-priority targets along a 5-kilometer corridor for initial priority exploration. The initial target is where an interpreted extension of the Millennium Mother Fault intersects a strong basement conductor.
Project Highlights:
- Favorable geology: The interpreted structural and stratigraphic geology has strong similarities with some of the major uranium deposits within the Athabasca, such as a basement conductor trend disrupted by an interpreted extension of the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- Drilling to the south of the project, proximal to the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault intersected uranium and uranium pathfinder elements.
- A drill hole on a nearby property completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign. Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling
- Targeted ground geophysics
Marshall Project
Located in the southeast corner of the Athabasca Basin, the Marshall Project has received limited historic exploration between 1979 and 2009, which included surface geochemistry, electromagnetic surveys and ground geophysics.
The Marshall Project contains a strong magnetic and conductive structure indicative of an unconformity-type uranium target, the asset’s primary target. Recently completed modern 3D inversion and processing works of historical geophysical data identified multiple geophysical anomalies above and below the Athabasca unconformity within the sandstone and basement stratigraphy at the Marshall Project.
Project Highlights:
- Significant geophysical anomalies: Interpretation of historical geophysical data suggests a metasedimentary basin with a graphitic basal unit, cross-cut by a magnetic and conductive NE/SW structure – indicative of a geological setting suitable for high-grade uranium mineralization.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 10 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- A drill hole along strike at the McArthur West project, completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign.
- Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling as merited
Management Team
Blake Steele - Non-executive Chairman
Blake Steele is an experienced metals and mining industry executive and director with extensive knowledge across public companies and capital markets. He was formerly president and chief executive officer of Azarga Uranium Corp (Azarga), a US-focused integrated uranium exploration and development company. He led Azarga into an advanced stage multi- asset business, which was ultimately acquired by enCore Energy Corp (TSX.V:EU) for C$200 million in February 2022.
Pete Moorhouse - Managing Director
Pete Moorhouse has 18 years of mining and exploration geology experience with extensive experience in the junior uranium sector, having spent over 10 years with ASX-listed uranium explorer and developer Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE). He holds significant competencies in evaluating, exploring, resource drilling and feasibility studies across many global uranium and resource projects.
Jeremy Clark - Non-executive Director
Jeremy Clark has over 19 years of mining and exploration geology experience. He previously held technical and management roles at the recognized consultancy firm RPM Global for over 13 years, gaining experience across a number of uranium, base metals, and precious metals deposits globally. Subsequent to RPM, Clark established his own boutique geological consultancy firm, Lily Valley, focused in regards to compliance-related issues, IPOs and M&A.
Cory Belyk - Non-executive Director
Cory Belyk holds 30 years’ experience in exploration and mining operations, project evaluation, business development and extensive global uranium experience most recently employed by Cameco in the Athabasca Basin. He was a member of the exploration management team that discovered Fox Lake & West McArthur uranium deposits. Currently CEO/VP of Canadian Athabasca uranium explorer & project generator, CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV).
Peter Bird - Non-executive Director
Peter Bird is an investment banking professional with experience leading and managing a variety of global transactions including IPOs, Capital Raises and M&A Currently working with New York based investment fund, where he provides strategic funding solutions to a variety of international clients. He previously held the role of associate director at a Perth-based boutique corporate advisory firm focused on natural resources.
Ben Donovan - NED/ Company Secretary
Ben Donovan has over 22 years of experience in the provision of corporate advisory and company secretary services. He holds extensive experience in ASX listing rules compliance and corporate governance and has served as a Senior Adviser to the ASX for nearly 3 years Currently CoSec to several ASX listed resource companies including M3 Mining (ASX:M3M), Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) and Legacy Iron Ore (ASX:LCY).
Odile Maufrais - Exploration Manager
Odile Maufrais is an exploration geologist with over 14 years of experience and has an extensive understanding of the uranium exploration and mining industry, having worked at ORANO, one of the largest global uranium producers for 12 years on various assignments in Canada, Niger, and France. Maufrais has significant Athabasca Basin-specific experience, being involved on over 15 greenfield and brownfield uranium exploration projects located throughout the Basin. Her most recent roles for ORANO comprised leading various uranium exploration campaigns and being an active member of the ORANO research and development team, which involved working on trialing and implementing cost-effective and streamlined drilling techniques within the Athabasca Basin. She also played a key role in the update of the National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits. Mrs. Maufrais holds a Master of Science from Montpellier II University, France.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023
Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ending 31 December 2023 (the Quarter).
HIGHLIGHTS
RADISSON EAST AND SAKAMI LITHIUM PROJECTS – QUÉBEC, CANADA
- Prospectivity analysis completed during the quarter, key outcomes include:
- 18 Lithium‐Caesium‐Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite target areas across the Sakami Lithium Project (Figure 2); and
- Six LCT pegmatite target locations across the Radisson East Lithium Project (Figure 3).
- Analysis of high‐resolution satellite imagery has identified a significant number of potential LCT pegmatite outcrops with several high priority targets confirmed for follow‐up
- The multispectral analysis identified the Sakami South claim package as having the highest prospectivity, and is underlain by geological units that are highly prospective for hosting LCT pegmatites
REDSTONE AND GALAN LITHIUM JOINT VENTURE ‐ JAMES BAY PROJECTS AND ONTARIO PROJECTS
- Redstone has expanded its Canadian lithium footprint via a strategic JV with Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN) to acquire 100% of the Taiga, Camaro and Hellcat Lithium Projects (James Bay Lithium Projects) located in the heart of the world class James Bay Lithium Province (Figure 7)
- Initial exploration on the James Bay Lithium Projects completed by Axiom Exploration identified 28 prospective pegmatite dykes
- The James Bay Lithium Projects cover 5,187 hectares adjacent to the Patriot Battery Metals( TSXV:PMET) CV8 pegmatite discovery – which has returned average sampling grades of 4.6% Li2O
ATTWOOD LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT‐ NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO, CANADA
- Assay results received from 209 rock grab samples collected from the Phase 1 exploration program for lithium (Li) and rare‐earth element (REE) bearing pegmatites indicate elevated Li is present
- The mineralogy and geology observed across the entire Property is permissive to host potentially anomalous lithium concentrations
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Commenting on the December quarter, Chairman Richard Homsany said:
“Redstone continued to make steady progress during the December quarter, headlined by the acquisition of a highly prospective suite of lithium projects in the James Bay Province and Northwest Ontario. Redstone has now established a considerable footprint in the James Bay and Ontario lithium districts which are home to several Tier‐1 lithium projects. Our increased exposure to Canadian lithium is highly complementary to our plans for the West Musgrave Copper Project in Western Australia.
Work completed at the Radisson East and Sakami Projects during the quarter has clearly demonstrated the strong potential for LCT mineralised pegmatites to be hosted within our James Bay tenement package. A significant number of high priority Lithium‐Caesium‐Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite target areas have now been confirmed across Radisson East and Sakami, providing a great foundation for exploration success this year. At the Attwood Lake Project in Ontario our initial exploration campaign confirmed several pegmatite outcrops and elevated lithium levels across the project area, which provides us with significant encouragement moving forward.
We enter 2024 with good momentum and look forward to reporting updates from our pipeline of exploration and evaluation activity at regular intervals.”
RADISSON EAST AND SAKAMI LITHIUM PROJECTS – JAMES BAY, QUÉBEC, CANADA
In July 2023 Redstone secured an option to acquire a 100% interest over the highly prospective Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Projects immediately providing the Company with a strong position in the prolific James Bay Lithium district in Québec, Canada.
The Radisson East and Sakami Projects cover over 50km of greenstone belt strike length, which is geology that is known to host spodumene‐bearing pegmatites throughout the world class James Bay Lithium district. Greenstone belts are the key host geology at each high‐grade lithium project nearby including Corvette, Cancet and the Mia Lithium Project (Figure 1).
The Sakami Lithium Project (68 km2) consists of three claim blocks within the La Grande sub‐province situated approximately 14 km north of the boundary between the La Grande and Opinaca sub‐provinces, in a similar geological setting as the Corvette (Patriot Battery Metals), Cancet (Winsome Resources Ltd.) and Adina Lithium Deposits (Winsome Resources Ltd.) lithium deposits, which all occur 10 to 20 km north of the boundary (Figure 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Basin Energy Limited (‘BSN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 5 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone), during November 2023. Ricciardo is part of the Company’s Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling at Ricciardo has intersected substantial, strongly mineralised gold intervals including:
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m (RDRC019)
- 20m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 177m and 9m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 201m (RDRC018)
- 6m @ 4.69 g/t Au from 142m (RDRC020)
- Results demonstrate the excellent potential for further discoveries at the Ricciardo deposit along strike and down dip.
- Drilling demonstrates the high-grade nature of the Ricciardo project area which has a current strike length of 2300m.
- Results provide an excellent platform for follow up drilling to significantly increase the resource at Ricciardo, which is currently 476koz.
- System remains open along strike and at depth, with further drilling planned from Q2 CY2024.
- Benchtop metallurgical study work on Ricciardo underway, with initial results expected during the current quarter.
The Ricciardo results are an excellent outcome as the drilling has confirmed the continuation of the mineralised system and increases the confidence of high-grade historical results from previous explorers.
The Ricciardo project area possesses a current Mineral Resource estimate of 476 koz gold.1 It comprises a number of high-grade shoots, which remain open both at depth and along strike – see Figures 3 to 5. As a result of its scale and strong further growth potential, Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year.
Follow-up extensional drilling programs for Ricciardo (including diamond) are planned for Q2 2024.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Dr Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“These latest results from the 2.3km long Ricciardo deposit provide further confirmation that it is a high-quality deposit offering an attractive combination of existing scale, strong grade, and excellent further growth potential. The Ricciardo project area has not been uniformly drilled below a depth of 100m. Today’s results help to confirm the continuation of high-grade shoots that potentially extend at depth. The Ricciardo area is set to be a key focus area for us this year.”
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit corridor within the Golden Range Project.
Key results
Three (3) RC holes for 564m were drilled at the Ricciardo project area in November last year (refer Table 1 and Figures 2, 3 and 4). Assay results have now been received from this program and significant intercepts are reported in Table 2. Key commentary is provided below.
RDRC018 was designed to test the down-dip extension of mineralisation under the Ardmore pit (refer Figures 2 and 3) and also collect sample material for a bench scale metallurgical test work program. The hole successfully drilled an extensive mineralised zone that confirmed high grade historical drill results. Significant intersections include:
- 20m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 177m; and
- 9m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 201m.
Follow up diamond and RC drilling is planned for Q2 2024 to further increase understanding of this high-grade extensional zone and test for high grade extensions to mineralisation down dip and along strike.
RDRC019 was designed as a Mineral Resource infill and metallurgical test hole, testing within the known high-grade shoot under the Ardmore pit (refer Figures 2 and 3). This hole intersected:
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m depth.
The results from RDRC018 and RDRC019 are excellent outcomes as they confirm the continuity of mineralisation and confidence around the historical drilling in this area. The results provide an excellent platform for additional follow up drilling planned to commence in Q2 2024.
RDRC020 was also a Mineral Resource infill and metallurgical test hole, located ~870m further south and drilled under the Silverstone pit (refer Figures 2 and 4). This hole intersected high grade mineralisation and confirmed results from previous exploration. Hole RDRC020 returned:
- 6m @ 4.6 g/t Au from 142m.
The results from the Ricciardo program are an exciting outcome. When viewed together the results confirm the presence of a number of high-grade shoots contained within a broader shear structure that has a strike length of 2300m.
It is noted that only 37 holes have been drilled deeper than 200m across the entire length of the Ricciardo project area (29 by previous explorers, 8 by Warriedar). This creates an exciting opportunity for follow up drilling to test for mineralisation down dip and potentially to significantly expand the existing 476koz Ricciardo resource.
Ricciardo geological discussion
Ricciardo is the largest known deposit along the Mougooderra Shear Zone (MSZ). Ricciardo extends 2300m along strike and has a current Mineral Resource estimate of 476 koz gold (refer Figure 5).
The Ricciardo mineralisation is located along the shear zone and dips at 60-70° to the west. The mineralised zone typically varies in width between 12 and 25 metres.
A thick oxidised sequence extends to 40-65 m depth, and this was the focus of mining and processing activities by previous owners from 2006 to 2018.
Follow-up drilling by previous owners, and Warriedar, has confirmed the Ricciardo mineralisation extends to ~450m down dip. Multiple high-grade shoots dipping ~60° south have been identified see Figure 5. The existence of additional shoots along strike is readily inferable, but due to poor drill density at depth along strike these are yet be confirmed or defined – this provides a high-quality exploration target for follow up drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report December 2023
West Spargoville Project (Lithium, Gold & Nickel Project)
Marquee Resources Limited and its Joint Venture partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) (MQR 75% / MIN 25%) announced the completion of a high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at the Company’s West Spargoville Lithium Project (E15/1743), located 28km south of Mineral Resources Mount Marion Lithium Mine in Western Australia. The 2,325 line-km magnetic and radiometric survey has provided excellent quality, high resolution geophysical images that provide detailed exploration information within the Project area.
The 2,325 line-km survey was conducted using 50m spaced flight lines orientated E-W, and a sensor height of 35m. The survey was designed to gain detailed structural and lithological information to assist in interpreting the controls on the location of LCT-pegmatites at depth. Radiometric data is also useful in highlighting potassium (K) anomalies that may be associated with LCT-pegmatites. The data was processed by Southern Geoscience Consultants and was interpreted by Marquee and Mineral Resources geologists and geophysicists.
The results from the survey were of great quality, producing high resolution images of magnetic and radiometric anomaly patterns throughout the project area. The magnetic high anomalies in the image data represent the ultramafic units striking NNW through the Project, and near surface maghemite within drainage channels and dolerite dykes, while known pegmatites are correlated with magnetic low anomalies. The technical team has identified multiple new target areas, where clusters of magnetic low anomalies and associated radiometric anomalies could indicate further pegmatite bodies. These are new high priority targets for our 2024 field reconnaissance and drill testing programmes.
Next Steps
- Field reconnaissance trip to map and sample additional targets.
- Completion of Flora Survey.
- Completion of Heritage Survey.
- Recommencement of reverse-circulation drilling.
The West Spargoville Project - Lithium JV with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN)
Marquee and Mineral Resources entered into a JV agreement in 2023 over the lithium rights at the West Spargoville Project (refer ASX Release dated 09 June 2023). Please refer to todays ASX release (31 January 2024) for further details on WSP’s latest results and exploration plans.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
MTM Critical Metals Limited is focused on developing its niobium and rare earth elements projects while advancing its Flash Joule Heating mineral processing and recycling technology.
Highlights
- Acquired West Arunta Nb-REE Project, prospective for mineralised carbonatites adjacent to WA1 in Western Australia.
- Deal includes acquisition of the Mukinbudin Nb-REE Project in WA’s South West Mineral Field.
- Also acquired an option to licence Flash Joule Heating recycling and processing technology.
- Reported new broad zones of rare earth elements (REE) and niobium (Nb) mineralisation and further total rare earth oxides (TREO) intercepts reported at Pomme REE-Nb Project, Québec
- POM-23-13: 330m @ 0.34% TREO & 0.02% Nb2O5
- POM-23-11: 468.35m @ 0.29% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 including 74.75m @ 0.47% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5.
- MTM expands REE acreage in Canada.
- Encouraging beneficiation results received for East Laverton REE clays project.
Flash Metals Pty Ltd acquisition
In December, MTM announced it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Flash Metals Pty Ltd, the beneficial owner of three key exploration licenses prospective for niobium (Nb) and rare earth elements (REE) in the West Arunta region of Western Australia.
Covering around 140km2, the three granted West Arunta Nb-REE licences (E80/5858, E80/5874 and E80/5875) are located immediately adjacent to tenements held by WA1 Resources Limited (ASX:WA1, $455m mkt. cap1.) and Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR, $110m mkt. cap1.), where niobium-REE mineralised carbonatites have recently been discovered:
- WA1:P2 Carbonatite Discovery:54m @ 0.62% Nb2O5 ending in 2m @ 1.22% Nb2O5
Luni Carbonatite Discovery: 31m @ 3.5% Nb2O5 incl. 13m @ 5.0% Nb2O5
24m @ 2.1% Nb2O5 incl. 10m @ 4.0% Nb2O5
21m @ 2.2% Nb2O5 incl. 12m @ 3.2% Nb2O5
- ENR:Crean Carbonatite Discovery: 282m @ 0.54% Nb2O5 & 0.17% TREO from 64m
Hurley Carbonatite Target:Large scale mineralised carbonatite, open at depth
The West Arunta region is one of Australia’s critical metal exploration hotspots with over $60m in exploration expenditure collectively invested in the district by a number of ASX companies including Rio Tinto Limited (JV with Tali Resources Pty Ltd) (ASX:RIO), CGN Resources Limited (ASX:CGR), and IGO Limited (ASX:IGO).
The Flash transaction also includes the acquisition of the Mukinbudin Nb-REE Project, comprising two exploration licences, (E70/6048 and E70/6359) located 250km northeast of Perth in the South West Mineral Field of Western Australia. REE mineralisation has been locally reported by Codrus Minerals and Caprice Resources.
As part of the Flash Metals transaction, MTM has also acquired an option to licence a processing and recycling technology for REE and other critical minerals known as Flash Joule Heating (FJH), which has been developed by researchers at Rice University in the USA.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
