Baselode Intersects Wide Zone of Radioactivity 36 Metres from Surface

  • 1,019 cps* over 35.75 m starting at 36 m beneath surface in AK23-095

  • Five drill holes with greater than 20 metres of elevated radioactivity

  • 15 drill holes (3,214 metres) completed to date

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figure 1 and Table 1).

"AK23-095 is our 4th best drill hole by total radioactivity at ACKIO. We are confident this drill hole will help increase our understanding of Pods 1 and 7 in this area. The initial holes of this program focussed mostly on infill and definition drilling of Pods 4 and 5. AK23-095 was the first hole designed for delineation and expansion drilling of Pods 1, 2 and 7. Our best results to date have come from Pods 1 and 2, while Pod 7 is poorly defined and open to the north. AK23-095 delivered an exceptionally thick intersection measuring 28.45 metres of elevated radioactivity in Pod 7, indicating Pod 7 was not drill confined to the west and does remain open (see Figure 2). We expect this drill program to continue to deliver exceptional results as we grow ACKIO," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO Drill Program Update
A total of 15 drill holes (AK23-081 to AK23-095) in 3,214 metres ("m") have been completed at ACKIO (Figure 1, Table 1). The Program continues to drill. Drill holes AK23-082, AK23-084, AK23-088, AK23-092, and AK23-095 all had over 20 m of composite radioactivity, indicating mineralization is broad and occurs in multiple lenses. In particular, the lower intersection within AK23-095 has greatly expanded mineralization modeled previously in Pod 7. Drill holes AK23-090, AK23-091, and AK23-095 all had mineralization starting shallower than 100 m from surface, with mineralization in AK23-095 starting immediately at the overburden base, confirming the presence of near-surface mineralization. High levels of radioactivity (>5,000 cps*) were reported in drill holes AK23-088, AK23-092, and AK23-095 confirming multiple lenses of higher concentrations of uranium mineralization are present at ACKIO.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program Details
10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned and budgeted for the ACKIO/Hook 2023 summer program. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO, and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook. The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

NOTES:

  1. cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured.
  2. The Company considers all RS-125 readings greater than 300 cps to be considered elevated radioactivity, with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 100 cps.
  3. "continuous composite elevated radioactivity" means the sum of drill core length with greater than or equal to 300 cps with a maximum 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps as dilution.
  4. All reported drill hole intervals are drill core lengths and do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/173388_91a642c73405b914_005.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Surface projections of modeled ACKIO uranium mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/173388_91a642c73405b914_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/173388_91a642c73405b914_006.jpg

FIGURE 2 - Cross-Section with Drill Hole AK23-095

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/173388_91a642c73405b914_006full.jpg

TABLE 1 – Drill collar details and continuous composite elevated radioactivity results from drill holes AK23-081 to AK23-095

DDHTarget AreaLocationEastNorthElevationAz.DipEOHRadioactivity (>300 cps)Assay Results (>0.05 wt% U3O8)
AK23-81ACKIOPod 4 - Edge5261706372857466247-65195400 cps over 0.2 m at 178.1 mAssay results pending









417 cps over 0.5 m at 179.35 mAssay results pending
AK23-82ACKIOPod 5 - Edge5261706372857466248-80240300 cps over 0.2 m at 84.1 mAssay results pending









368 cps over 9.3 m at 151.3 m1Assay results pending


Pod 4 - Edge





356 cps over 7.8 m at 195.75 mAssay results pending









319 cps over 0.25 m at 206.1 mAssay results pending









316 cps over 6.5 m at 215.1 m2Assay results pending









300 cps over 0.15 m at 229.15 mAssay results pending
AK23-83ACKIOPod 4 - Edge5261706372857466248-57201748 cps over 4.35 m at 158.65 mAssay results pending
AK23-84ACKIOPod 5 - Edge5261706372857466265-72240588 cps over 18.15 m at 147.4 mAssay results pending









313 cps over 2.9 m at 167.85 mAssay results pending


Pod 4 - Centre





329 cps over 0.55 m at 185.7 mAssay results pending









518 cps over 2.05 m at 188.6 mAssay results pending
AK23-85ACKIO
5261706372857466265-54210450 cps over 0.05 m at 161.1 mAssay results pending


Pod 4 - Edge





797 cps over 2.5 m at 163.2 mAssay results pending









657 cps over 5.6 m at 168.25 mAssay results pending
AK23-86ACKIOPod 5 - Edge5262276372821467242-60210320 cps over 0.2 m at 175.85 mAssay results pending









320 cps over 0.2 m at 176.25 mAssay results pending


Pod 4 - Centre





508 cps over 7.1 m at 179.6 mAssay results pending









326 cps over 1.0 m at 189.8 mAssay results pending
AK23-87ACKIOPod 4 - Edge5262276372821467247-54201No Significant ResultsAssay results pending
AK23-88ACKIOPod 8 - Edge5262276372821467255-65225300 cps over 0.35 m at 115.1 mAssay results pending









300 cps over 0.15 m at 117.0 mAssay results pending


Pod 5 - Edge





600 cps over 4.6 m at 172.4 m3Assay results pending









361 cps over 0.85 m at 180.5 mAssay results pending


Pod 4 - Centre





759 cps over 21.8 m at 184.1 mAssay results pending








includes6,000 cps over 0.1 m at 186.75 mAssay results pending
AK23-89ACKIOPod 5 - Edge5262276372821467262-57213300 cps over 0.1 m at 172.05 mAssay results pending


Pod 4 - Centre





353 cps over 0.45 m at 189.6 mAssay results pending
AK23-90ACKIOPod 3 - Edge5262276372821467235-70234305 cps over 2.7 m at 76.85 mAssay results pending


Pod 4 - Edge





351 cps over 4.5 m at 195.35 mAssay results pending









656 cps over 1.15 m at 202.15 mAssay results pending
AK23-91ACKIOPod 3 - Edge5262276372821467235-75205317 cps over 2.65 m at 82.65 mAssay results pending
AK23-92ACKIOPod 5 - Edge5261736372895465264-65225704 cps over 13.85 m at 166.95 mAssay results pending









643 cps over 0.9 m at 183.25 mAssay results pending









350 cps over 0.1 m at 187.75 mAssay results pending


Pod 4 - centre





646 cps over 16.1 m at 190.9 mAssay results pending








includes6,705 cps over 0.15 m at 191.25 mAssay results pending








and includes5,000 cps over 0.15 m at 195.85 mAssay results pending









300 cps over 0.15 m at 209.35 mAssay results pending
AK23-93ACKIOPod 4 - Centre5261736372895465270-76213300 cps over 0.4 m at 177.5 mAssay results pending
AK23-94ACKIOPod 5 - Centre5261736372895465277-76222575 cps over 0.2 m at 166.25 mAssay results pending
AK23-95ACKIOPod 1 - Centre5261196372952464271-511801,019 cps over 35.75 m at 46.75 mAssay results pending








includes6,300 cps over 0.15 m at 59.2 mAssay results pending








and includes5,500 cps over 0.15 m at 71.7 mAssay results pending








and includes5,290 cps over 0.6 m at 72.15 mAssay results pending








and includes6,100 cps over 0.2 m at 73.15 mAssay results pending









310 cps over 0.25 m at 90.0 mAssay results pending









315 cps over 0.15 m at 117.2 mAssay results pending









375 cps over 0.1 m at 123.3 mAssay results pending









300 cps over 0.1 m at 126.7 mAssay results pending









450 cps over 0.1 m at 127.05 mAssay results pending









350 cps over 0.1 m at 127.4 mAssay results pending









300 cps over 0.1 m at 127.85 mAssay results pending









315 cps over 0.1 m at 128.2 mAssay results pending









350 cps over 0.1 m at 129.65 mAssay results pending


Pod 7 - Centre





467 cps over 28.45 m at 131.3 mAssay results pending








includes6,250 cps over 0.10 m at 139.05 mAssay results pending









378 cps over 1.05 m at 163.85 mAssay results pending
15 DDH






3,21414 DDH0 DDH

 

NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N
Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"
Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres)
Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution
1 - includes 1.25 m lost core over interval length
2 - includes 1.3 m lost core over interval length
3 - includes 0.9 m lost core over interval length

BTV Showcases: Northstar Gaming, Goldshore Resources, Nighthawk Gold, Baselode Energy & Marimaca Copper

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on June 24 & 25, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) - BTV highlights NorthStar's rapid rise in the iGaming market after a successful IPO, raising over $22 million. With strategic acquisitions including Slapshot Media and Spreads.ca, NorthStar is positioned for substantial growth in the Canadian iGaming industry, particularly in Ontario.

Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) - BTV updates on Goldshore's flagship project, unveiling a remarkable mineral resource estimate exceeding 6 million inferred ounces of gold. Backed by a seasoned team and strong governance, Goldshore is primed to establish themselves as a premier gold company.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) - BTV explores Nighthawk's recent report revealing impressive results including nearly 300,000 ounces of projected annual production. With a significant global resource base of approximately 4 million ounces of gold and promising exploration targets, Nighthawk is primed for growth.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) - A key player in uranium exploration, Baselode is focusing efforts in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. With abundant near-surface deposits and an impressive 1% uranium concentration, the company has launched an extensive drill program. Positioned near existing mills Baselode benefits from favourable mining conditions and holds promising prospects in the Athabasca Basin.

Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) - With over 900,000 tonnes of contained copper, Marimaca is poised to become a major copper source. BTV uncovers their exciting exploration prospects and recent funding partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation solidifying Marimaca Copper's industry position. The company targets a definitive feasibility study by early 2024 and copper production by 2026.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF: BTV learns about the TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, an ideal investment option for Canadian investors seeking stable income and attractive yields.

Stenner Wealth Partners+: Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning in person/virtual team of financial/wealth specialists with a boutique approach and global perspective servicing Canadian and US investors/households with generally a minimum of 10M+ in investable assets or 25M+ net worth. As a CG Wealth Management team, SWP+ is a highly exclusive practice team with Canada's largest independent wealth management firm.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 24 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 25 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 2 @ 1:00pm ET
Baselode Details Drill Program Strategy for the Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting shallow, high-grade uranium mineralization
  • Video update with James Sykes on ACKIO's potential for high-grade unconformity uranium mineralization

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to offer an in-depth review of the strategy behind the recently started 10,000 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

For details on the Company's drill targets at ACKIO and within Hook, watch this video:

The video identifies target areas for each scope of the Program, including:

  1. Definition and delineation drilling within ACKIO;
  1. Reconnaissance drilling in proximity to ACKIO, i.e., within 1 km of the zone;
  1. Wildcat drilling targets with similarities to the Raven-Horseshoe basement-hosted uranium deposits.

"This video summarizes our exploration thesis for the Hook project along a regional crustal-scale structure. We're excited about the potential to discover more high-grade uranium with all three Program objectives; 1. extend and define the interpreted ACKIO footprints; 2. drill along sub-parallel structural trends within the ACKIO shadow; and 3. along a regional structural trend that extends for more than 10 kilometres. We see a lot of geological evidence that supports multiple zones of basement-hosted uranium mineralization on Hook, and we intend to drill-test new targets outside of ACKIO. These are exciting times for Baselode's shareholders as we embark on a new summer drill program while the uranium market continues to improve," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program is Underway
10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for Hook this summer. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO, and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook. The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The Company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the final tranche, the Company sold 870,000 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$417,600.00 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before June 8th, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on October 10th, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting high-grade and shallow uranium mineralization

  • Updates will be released accordingly

Baselode Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the second tranche, the Company sold 385,538 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$185,058.24 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before May 24, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on September 26, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Azincourt Energy to Conduct Summer Exploration Program at the Big Hill Lithium Project, Newfoundland

azincourt energy corp. ("azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on summer exploration plans at the Big Hill Lithium Project in southern Newfoundland, Canada.

The Big Hill Lithium Project is a 7,500-hectare Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") exploration property located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The project is located along the south side of the Hermitage Flexure, approximately five kilometres south of the Benton/Sokoman JV partnership ("the Alliance") discovery of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field (Figure 1).

CanAlaska Signs LOI to Option Four North Thompson Nickel Belt Projects in Manitoba to Valterra Resource Corporation

30,283 hectares total, 30 kilometres from Vale's Thompson Nickel Operations; Valterra to be granted Staged Option to Earn up to 80% Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Valterra Resource Corporation ("VQA") to allow VQA to earn up to 80% interest in four of CanAlaska's 100%-owned north Thompson Nickel Belt projects in Manitoba, Canada (the "Project") (Figure 1). These properties are not part of the nickel property package proposed to be spun out (refer to news release dated June 12, 2023).

CanAlaska Appoints Vice-President Corporate Development

Misty Urbatsch, Senior Analyst involved in global uranium marketing, sales, and trading

Previously worked for major uranium miner global exploration programs

Trench Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Trench Metals Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - July 10, 2023 Trench Metals Corp . (the " Company ") (TSXV: TMC FWB: 33H2 ) is pleased to announce it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 at any time on or before the date which is twelve months after closing of the Offering.

Blue Sky Uranium Engages Investing News Network

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $32,400 .

Trench Metals Presents Results from Sentinel-2 Satellite Study for Higginson Lake Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Trench Metals Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - July 6, 2023 Trench Metals Corp . (the " Company ") (TSXV: TMC ) ( FWB: 33H2 ) is pleased to announce the interpretation results obtained from the Sentinel-2 visiblenear infrared [VNIR] and shortwave [SWIR] satellite study conducted over the company's Higginson Lake Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan. This comprehensive study, which incorporated multiple datasets including hydrogen, helium, and methane emissions, has successfully identified three distinct target zones displaying a strong correlation with historic radioactive deposits, samples from the 2022 program, and helium gas emissions. These findings provide valuable guidance for the Company's exploration efforts and contribute to the development of a deposition model.

