Baselode Energy Corp would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #332 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022. Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

 Baselode Energy Corp (TSXV: FIND) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #332 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert "Rich Dad" Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Baselode Intersects Uranium 35.8 m Below Surface, One of the Shallowest Intersections in the History of the Athabasca Basin

Baselode Intersects Uranium 35.8 m Below Surface, One of the Shallowest Intersections in the History of the Athabasca Basin

  • One of the shallowest uranium intersections in the history of the Athabasca Basin
  • Supports the potential for open-pit mining on Baselode's ACKIO
  • AK22-038: 914 cps over 6.25 m at 35.85 m , including 2,057 cps over 1.75 m

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an interim update regarding elevated radioactivity intersected near-surface in drill hole AK22-038 as part of the Company's on-going 20,000 m drill program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan .

"This intersection is a game-changer for ACKIO as it opens up the prospect for open-pit mining. It also confirms our belief that mineralization occurs near-surface at ACKIO, and opens a new area for exploration to the west. This shallow intersection validates the possibility for unconformity style of mineralization and indicates that near-surface mineralization can occur throughout ACKIO. Other notable near-surface mineralization intersections include the Key Lake, Cluff Lake , Rabbit Lake , Collins Bay and Uranium City deposits, all of which have been mined with open-pit methodologies," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with Baselode Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with Baselode Energy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ May 2, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Baselode Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Baselode Webinar: CEO James Sykes and VP Cameron MacKay Discuss the Recent Drill Results From the ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Webinar: CEO James Sykes and VP Cameron MacKay Discuss the Recent Drill Results From the ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") has prepared a video presentation providing updated details on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . The video discusses:

  • Increasing radioactivity trends suggest mineralization is stronger to the southeast
  • Structural interpretations suggest unconformity mineralization targets to the southeast and northeast
  • The differences between the "Upper" and "Lower" zones of mineralization
  • The logistics of working with a helicopter-supported drill program during winter conditions

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR UPDATE ON ACKIO WINTER 2022 DRILL PROGRAM

Baselode Expands Drill Program on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery, Receives Drill Permit for 50,000 Metres

Baselode Expands Drill Program on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery, Receives Drill Permit for 50,000 Metres

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the receipt of an exploration permit (the " Permit ") from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for an additional 50,000 metres of diamond drilling on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

The Company has approximately $20 million in cash and is fully-funded to carry out the expanded drill program.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments and Baseload Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments and Baseload Energy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 11, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments and Baseload Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2022 Results

Dasa Uranium Project Fully Permitted and On Schedule for Development and Financing

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO, OTCQX: GLATF, FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

three stacked wooden blocks with question marks

Uranium Stockpiling: The Rise of Nationalism or an Energy Security Effort?

Since 2019, energy security has become one of the most pressing issues facing countries around the globe, with COVID-19 showcasing how fragile interconnected supply chains can be amid a global health crisis.

This was evidenced again when Russia invaded Ukraine, putting Europe's oil and gas supply in limbo.

While these recent issues have brought discussions around energy security to the forefront, questions about long-term, sustainable energy supply have been growing for a long time. In 2020, then-US President Donald Trump proposed the building of a strategic uranium stockpile that would be supplied by domestically mined uranium.

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Increases Ownership Stake in Cigar Lake Mine

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) and Orano Canada Inc. (Orano) have reached agreement with Idemitsu Canada Resources Ltd. (Idemitsu) to acquire Idemitsu's 7.875% participating interest in the Cigar Lake Joint Venture. Upon closing, Cameco's ownership stake in the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan will increase by 4.522 percentage points to 54.547%, while Orano's share will rise by 3.353 percentage points to 40.453%. TEPCO Resources Inc. retains the remaining 5% interest in the property.

"As the world's largest high-grade uranium mine, Cigar Lake is quite simply one of the best and most prolific uranium producing assets on the planet," said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. "Cameco is very pleased to increase our ownership stake in this outstanding tier-one operation. As the operator of Cigar Lake since 2002, it's an asset we know incredibly well. It's a proven, permitted and fully licenced mine in a safe and stable jurisdiction that operates with the tremendous participation and support of our neighbouring Indigenous partner communities."

Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 10, 2022.

Shareholders elected board members Leontine Atkins, Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson and Don Kayne.

Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Exhibiting at Booth 531, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #531 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the May 3 rd 4 th and 5 th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3Fr5ptv

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

