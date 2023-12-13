Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

Blackstone Secures Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Baselode Discovers New Uranium Anomalies East of ACKIO

Baselode Discovers New Uranium Anomalies East of ACKIO

  • 4 of 6 exploration drill holes intersected elevated uranium
  • Mineralization remains open in all directions
  • Baselode's 2024 Drill Programs to be announced soon

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final uranium ("U3O8") assays from 6 exploration drill holes outside of the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

"We've discovered new anomalous uranium on untested ground east of ACKIO on Hook. Our geological understanding of the Project has evolved with the discovery and ongoing delineation of ACKIO, and we believe the broader Hook project has excellent potential for additional deposits. The results from these preliminary exploration drill holes encourage us to further test the project-scale fertile structure that hosts ACKIO. In addition to the Mirror and Sandstone targets, we will be drilling additional regional targets in 2024," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

"A lot has been learned in the two years since ACKIO was first discovered. Like other basement hosted deposits ACKIO is structurally-controlled, but in our case our controlling structures are not conductive and are related to normal faulting focused along lithology contacts. It is encouraging to see anomalous uranium values at lithology contacts east of ACKIO. Additionally, we have other targets on the Hook Project which have similar geophysical signatrues to ACKIO," said Cameron MacKay, Vice-President, Exploration & Development of Baselode.

ACKIO Drill Program Details

36 drill holes for 7,512 metres ("m") were completed during the Program. ACKIO consisted of 30 drill holes for 6,193 m, Mirror consisted of 5 drill holes for 1,145 m, and 1 drill hole for 174 m was completed on a regional exploration target.

The Mirror target area consisted of drill holes AK23-105 to AK23-109, which were designed as a broad fan of drill holes to test for uranium mineralization beyond the eastern limits of ACKIO along an inferred sub-parallel structure (Figure 2). All 5 holes encountered hydrothermal alteration consisting of varying intensities of chlorite, hematite, and clay across the entire drill hole lengths. Drill holes AK23-105 to AK23-107 intersected elevated uranium (i.e., 190 ppm U3O8 over 3.0 m at 93.5 m drill hole depth in AK23-107) that remains open in all directions.

Drill hole AK23-110 was designed to test for unconformity uranium mineralization near the structural contact separating basement and sandstone rocks (the Sandstone target). The drill hole intersected one of the most anomalous sandstone columns for uranium and other pathfinder elements, suggesting the unconformity target has significant potential for uranium mineralization. The drill hole also intersected encouraging uranium mineralization within the basement rocks only 16 metres from the unconformity (i.e., 490 ppm U3O8 over 1.9 m at 126.5 m drill hole depth). The Sandstone target area is open to the south and along the eastern structural contact beyond where previous drill holes returned some of the strongest sandstone uranium and pathfinder anomalies.

Geochemical U3O8 assay results from drill holes AK23-105 to AK23-110 were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The assay methodology includes SRCs "U3O8 Wt% Assay" analysis package where an aliquot of sample pulp is digested in a concentration of HCL:HNO3. The digested volume is then made up with deionized water for analysis by ICP-OES. Uranium assay results were converted from weight-percent (Wt%) to parts-per-million (ppm).

ACKIO is 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure, including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill. The Program was helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area.

NOTES:

  1. All reported drill hole lengths do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/190818_ddf939d28443ea53_001.jpg
 
FIGURE 1 - Surface projections of modeled ACKIO uranium mineralization, drill hole collar locations and traces for AK23-105 to AK23-110  
 
NOTE: "Pod" defined as modelled uranium mineralization >0.1% U3O8
Letters "A" and "B" are reference points for Figure 2
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/190818_ddf939d28443ea53_001full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/190818_ddf939d28443ea53_002.jpg
 
FIGURE 2 - Cross-section displaying schematic geology and uranium intersections reported from drill holes AK23-105 to AK23-110
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/190818_ddf939d28443ea53_002full.jpg
 

TABLE 1 – Drill collar details, continuous composite elevated radioactivity results, and uranium assay results (U3O8) from drill holes AK23-105 to AK23-110

DDHTarget AreaEastNorthElevationAz.DipEOHRadioactivity (>300 cps)Assay Results (>100 ppm U3O8)
AK23-105Mirror5264456373105466225-60228700 cps over 0.25 m at 218.05 m170 ppm over 0.5 m at 218.0 m
AK23-106Mirror5264456373105466225-45287.5No significant results120 ppm over 0.2 m at 247.3 m
AK23-107Mirror5264456373105466225-80213350 cps over 0.1 m at 95.2 m & 350 cps over 0.15 m at 96.35 m190 ppm over 3.0 m at 93.5 m1








No significant results120 ppm over 0.1 m at 210.3 m
AK23-108Mirror526445637310546645-80210No significant results
AK23-109Mirror526445637310546645-50207No significant results
AK23-110Sandstone526319637290046745-60237523 cps over 0.35 m at 127.4 m490 ppm over 1.9 m at 126.5 m
6 DDH





1,382.53 DDH4 DDH
NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N
Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"
Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres)
Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution
Composite U3O8 results use 100 ppm U3O8 cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution (i.e., dilution is 3O8)
1 - includes 0.35 m lost core over interval length

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190818

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode EnergyFIND:CATSXV:FINDEnergy Investing
FIND:CA
Baselode Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Baselode Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSXV:FIND

Baselode Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND, OTCQB: BSENF) is pleased to announce James Sykes, President & CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th .

DATE : December 4 th
TIME: 2:30 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH
Available for 1x1 meetings: December 4 th -6 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

  • 4.03% U3O8 over 0.55 m at 126.0 m vertical depth in AK23-102 is the highest individual uranium assay result of the summer drill program
  • 1.02% U3O8 over 8.05 m at 123.0 m vertical depth within 0.59% over 15.0 m at 120.7 m vertical depth in AK23-102
  • Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth
  • Assays pending from 6 remaining exploration drill holes

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 5 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Baselode has assays from 6 exploration drill holes outside the ACKIO system to be released.

"We've extended Pod 7 (Figure 1) with its best intersection to date. AK23-102 returned the best overall uranium results with 1.02% U3O8 over 8.05 metres and the highest grades, 4.03% U3O8, from Pod 7 in a 50 metre step out with mineralization that is still open on strike and at depth. This intersection and previous results from this summer demonstrate the potential for additional high-grade uranium outside of what was previously thought for Pod 7. We learn with each drill hole, and this new information will be well applied for 2024's exploration program on Hook, which will be our most extensive yet," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Reports More Near-Surface Uranium Mineralization at ACKIO

Baselode Reports More Near-Surface Uranium Mineralization at ACKIO

  • Mineralization confirmed with 0.67% U3O8 over 2.1 m at 32 m true vertical depth
  • Additional shallow mineralization of 0.23% U3O8 over 13.0 m at 44 m true vertical depth which includes high-grade intersection of 1.82% U3O8 over 1.0 m
  • 2 of 4 drill holes with mineralization starting within 40 metres of surface
  • Assays pending from 11 remaining drill holes, including those with the highest radioactivity results

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 4 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Baselode has assays from 11 drill holes to be released, including those with the highest radioactivity results.

"Drill hole AK23-112 confirms Pod 7 as ACKIO's second zone of near-surface uranium mineralization. After the overburden, AK23-112 immediately penetrated mineralized bedrock, returning a significant concentration of 0.67% U3O8 over 2.1 meters at a true vertical depth of 32.0 meters. The same drill hole cut a broad mineralized intercept (0.23% U3O8 over 13.0 m at 44 m true vertical depth) with high-grade uranium (1.82% U3O8 over 1.0 m) within 20 m of the upper intersection. Analysis of these results may suggest we have overlooked the potential for other lenses and sructures to be mineralized up to the base of the overburden. Our primary aim is to delineate the expansive scope of the ACKIO uranium system. While the near-surface mineralization remains under-explored, the system remains largely untested at depth. The potential for an extensive and robust uranium mineralized system within ACKIO is very exciting," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Continues Successful Drill Program at Kaycee Project, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Continues Successful Drill Program at Kaycee Project, Wyoming

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF ) ( OTC:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced continuing positive results from its on-going drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 11 holes are reported with depths ranging from 350 to 600 feet.  5 holes returned uranium grades and thicknesses which are suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology.  Grade thicknesses ("GT") over the economic cutoff of 0.3 ranged from 0.41 to 1.216 in the 5 holes with anomalous mineralization detected in 9 of the 11 holes.  Favorable weather conditions in Wyoming and drilling success at the historic Saddle Zone have resulted in an extension of the 2023 drilling program

Highlights:

  • Uranium mineralization with typically ore-grade Grade Thickness ("GT") was encountered in the lower Wasatch Formation in 5 drill holes with GT ranging from 0.410 to 1.216;

  • The highest-grade single intercept, and the thickest intersection was 6.5 feet of 0.187% eU 8 with a GT of 1.216 .  A GT of over 0.3 which is considered an economic minimum for inclusion in a typical wellfield in the Power River Basin;

  • Phase 1 drilling continues to successfully confirm and expand historic resources of the Saddle Zone hosted in the Lower Wasatch Formation at depths of 165 to 350 feet in saturated sands;

  • Drilling continues at the Saddle deposit, targeting both the shallow Lower Wasatch and the newly discovered upper Fort Union sands mineralization.

To view Kaycee Uranium Project maps please visit: https://bit.ly/41cQsFX . To view the Kaycee uranium drill program video please visit:

Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continue to make remarkable progress on our first drill program having already exceeded our season objective of 50 holes through 2023.  We look to continue drilling as long as the weather holds and look forward to reporting additional results in the coming weeks."

Table of Significant Results

Hole ID

From (ft)

Thickness (ft)

Ave. Grade (%eU 3 O 8 ) (1)

GT (grade x thickness) (2)

Host Formation

SD23_051

287.5

5

0.082

0.410

Wasatch

SD23_052

278.5

6.5

0.187

1.216

Wasatch

SD23_053

257.5

3.5

0.172

0.602

Wasatch

SD23_054

270.5

4

0.218

0.872

Wasatch

SD23_057

283.5

0.5

0.021

0.011

Wasatch

SD23_060

276.5

1.5

0.021

0.032

Wasatch

SD23_061

290.5

5.5

0.107

0.589

Wasatch

Drill holes are reported that returned significant zones of uranium mineralization with >2 ft thickness at or above a grade cut-off of 0.02 per cent eU 3 O 8 . (1) % eU 3 O 8 is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. Numerous comparisons of eU 3 O 8 and chemical assays of Powder River Basin core samples indicate that eU 3 O 8 is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay. (2) Grade Thickness, or GT, is defined as the product of the mineral grade multiplied by the thickness of the mineralization. Bold type represents potentially ISR recoverable uranium with a Grade Thickness of >0.3 which is considered suitable for inclusion in a wellfield.

Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"), Nuclear Fuel's priority project, consisting of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 33-mile mineralized trend and 110 miles of identified roll fronts. The Kaycee Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Kaycee Project, under Nuclear Fuels, represents the first time since the early 1980's that the entire district is controlled by one company.

Nuclear Fuels acquired the Kaycee Project from enCore Energy Corp., which retains a back-in right for 51% of the project by paying 2.5X the exploration costs and carrying the Kaycee project to production (costs recoverable from production) upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum 15 million pound U 3 O 8 43-101 compliant resource.

Wyoming is a proven and prolific uranium producer with a pro-energy government and established regulatory regime for the permitting and extraction of uranium through ISR technology.  As Wyoming is one of the few "Agreement States" where the federal government and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have ceded regulatory authority to the state government, permitting and advancing uranium projects is more efficient and streamlined as compared to most other states. Wyoming, with over 250 million pounds of historic production, ranks as the state with the second most uranium production to date; most of which has been through the ISR method since 1990; predominantly from the PRB.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Travis, CPG., a contractor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. is committed to aggressive exploration of district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in proven and prolific jurisdictions. Focused on its priority Kaycee Project, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, our goal is to advance the project onto a path to production.  enCore Energy Corp. maintains the right to back-in to 51% ownership by paying the Company 2.5X its exploration expenditures and carrying the project to production (recoverable from production).   With existing historic resources through a 33-mile trend, 110+ miles of mapped roll-fronts and 3,800 drill holes, Nuclear Fuels has secured the district under one company's control for the first time since the early 1980's. Nuclear Fuels also provides a unique model for development of our other uranium projects and has established a pipeline of future opportunities in known uranium jurisdictions. Our industry leaders work to build America's uranium resources and provide a domestic fuel for nuclear energy; always on, always available. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

For further information:

Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer

P: 778-763-4670

E: info@nuclearfuels.energy

W: www.nuclearfuels.energy

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 27, 2023 from $2,500,000 to $4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Up to 76,190,477 flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.0525 per Unit are issuable pursuant to the Offering. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The closing of the Offering is expected to be on December 13, 2023, subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

Misty Urbatsch, Vice-President Corporate Development, Resigns Position to Focus on Core Nickel Corp

Appointed to Advisory Board of CanAlaska

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Forsys has launched a broad-ranging initiative to reassess its 2015 Feasibility Study ("FS") for its fully owned Norasa Project 1 in Namibia. The Company sees potential to improve project economics by optimizing pit parameters and examining the potential of using heap leaching in mineral processing. The work program that began in mid 2023 and is anticipated to finish in mid 2024 includes the following components:

  • 4,100 metre ("m") drilling program aimed at enhancing geotechnical assessments and obtaining fresh ore samples for additional metallurgical test work;
  • Geotechnological optimization of pit parameters to reduce stripping ratio;
  • Evaluation of alternative metallurgical processes, including heap leaching, to reduce capital and operational expenses;
  • Critical review of all linear infrastructure and utilities.

To achieve these objectives, the Company recruited a 27 person team who have significant previous uranium mining experience at various Namibian operations. The technical team includes process engineers, mining experts, geologists, environment consultants, and local specialists led by the Company's Namibian Country Director, Pine Van Wyk.

Further Drilling Program

Recent advancements in metallurgical, engineering and mining technology since exploration and computation of the Norasa Project's FS have warranted a comprehensive review of the project. In mid 2023, the Company commenced a new 4,100 m drilling program to retrieve fresh samples at depths of up to 420 m from the slope areas for both the planned mining pits at Valencia and Namibplaas.

The drilling program focuses on:

  • Geotechnical logging and geo-mechanical sampling to refine pit designs;
  • Sampling for new metallurgical test work and for optimized process design;
  • Sampling and testing local groundwater resources and to establish additional groundwater monitoring borehole;
  • Further geotechnical drilling, logging and sampling, along with downhole surveys (trajectory, gamma, Optical Televiewer) at Valencia and Namibplaas;
  • Density test work on ore and waste material;
  • geochemical analysis of samples at Trace Element Analytical Laboratories and calc index and U deportment test work; minimum of 5% check analyses by other independent analytical laboratories.

Figure-1 below, illustrates the drilling program within ML-149 Valencia and EPL-3638 Namibplaas (ML-251 pending). Currently one Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill rig and two Diamond Core ("DC") drill rigs are on ML-149. Additional drill locations are planned for further in-depth studies and for geotechnical assessments.

Drilling program underway

Figure 1: Drilling program underway

By the end of October 2023, a total of 1,445 m of RC drilling and 1,865 m of DC drilling had been completed, including substantial large diameter metallurgical drilling at the Valencia, ML-149 site. Work is ongoing and the majority of the programme is targeted for completion by year end 2023.

Heap Leach Trade-Off Studies and Test Work

In March 2023, Forsys engaged DRA Projects Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of DRA Global Limited (ASX; DRA/JSE: DRA) ("DRA") to oversee test work and conduct various engineering studies. The test work and studies aim to assess the potential trade-off opportunity between tank and heap leaching given advances in High Pressure Grinding Rolls crushing and heap leach technology.

Column leach tests are underway at SGS laboratories in South Africa, including measurements of ore height and slump in the column, with residues analyses for uranium content. The column leach tests results will inform heap leach recovery projections and key process conditions for the economic assessments. Final results of this trade-off study are expected first quarter 2024.

Mining Licences, Environmental Certificates and Permits

The Company currently holds a 25-year Mining Licence (ML-149) for its Valencia deposit, valid until 2033. Additionally, Forsys is actively engaged with the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) to renew its Exclusive Prospecting Licence (EPL-3638) for further pit optimization work at the Namibplaas site.

Earlier in the year, Forsys renewed its Environmental Clearance Certificate ("ECC") from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for a further three-year term, allowing the Company to advance its development plans for the Norasa project. The ECC renewal process evaluated the Company's environmental management practices, including waste management, emissions controls, biodiversity protection, and community engagement, among other factors.

Forsys is in the process also of securing additional permits, encompassing land surface rights; accessory works; radiation management; linear infrastructure development and desalination.

Qualified Person and Independent Consulting Firms

Mr. Robin Welsh is acting as the Company's Qualified Person, as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Welsh is a Senior Project Manager for DRA Projects Pty Ltd and with his education, experience, and professional registrations, he fulfils the requirements of an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Welsh has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information contained in this press release.

DRA Projects Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of DRA Global Limited is an international multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery and operations management group, predominantly focused on the mining, minerals and metals industry.

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is focused on advancing the Norasa Uranium Project that is made up of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638) in the politically friendly jurisdiction of Namibia. Extensive work has been carried out on the deposits from 2006 to 2015 with close to 290,000 m of drilling, resource estimation and processing test work.

The reserves come from three deposits: the Valencia pit, a small satellite pit adjacent to Valencia, and the Namibplaas pit, and two NI 43-101 technical reports previously prepared in support of the 2015 FS demonstrated significant proven and probable mineral reserves of 91Mlb. In addition, the 2015 FS demonstrated Measured and Indicated resource of 115Mlb and Inferred resource of 11Mlb.

Forsys are currently engaged in re-evaluating the 2015 FS and multiple workstreams are underway to re-analyze geology data as well as establishing a new drilling program to retrieve fresh samples from both site deposits and improve on process and pit designs. As a part of this study, Forsys are exploring new technologies to understand how these can enhance recovery rates, optimise tailings and improve project economics.

Further information is available at the Company website www.forsysmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations.

For additional information please contact:
Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations
email: rparkhouse@forsysmetals.com email: info@forsysmetals.com
Phone: +44 (0) 7730 493432

Forward Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" , within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding improved project economics, improved resource quality, the benefits of changing to a heap leach process, anticipated Capex and Opex savings, the results and timing of an updated NI 43-101 technical report and feasibility study, and the future operating or financial performance of Forsys Metals Corp which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Forsys Metals Corp disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Baselode Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bennet Well Scoping Study Confirms Potential for a Low Cost ISR Uranium Operation

23.8Moz of Indium and 119koz of Gold in Updated JORC Mineral Resource for West Desert, USA

Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find

RK Lithium Project - Feasibility Update - Waste to By-product Testwork

Related News

Uranium Investing

Bennet Well Scoping Study Confirms Potential for a Low Cost ISR Uranium Operation

Copper Investing

23.8Moz of Indium and 119koz of Gold in Updated JORC Mineral Resource for West Desert, USA

Resource Investing

Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find

Lithium Investing

RK Lithium Project - Feasibility Update - Waste to By-product Testwork

Oil and Gas Investing

Placement to Expand Daydream-2 Program

Oil and Gas Investing

Havoc Services Pty Ltd Appointed as Advisors

Resource Investing

China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Location Selected and Agreement Signed

×