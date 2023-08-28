Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

  • Two drill holes (AK23-112 and AK23-113) intersected elevated levels of radioactivity in Pod 7 at overburden-basement contact within 32 and 37 metres from surface, respectively
  • Drill holes in "Mirror" exploration target intersected elevated radioactivity within massive alteration system
  • Assays from this Drill Program are expected shortly

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

"Several of our holes intercepted elevated levels of radioactivity, which will expand our mineralized footprint. We also achieved several milestones, including extending mineralization along strike and at depth, discovering more shallow mineralization including Pod 7 starting at the overburden-basement rocks contact similar to Pod 1, defining thicker zones of mineralization within previously modeled areas, and identifying a new trend of mineralization at the Mirror target which displays intense alteration over a 300 m width," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO Drill Program Update
36 drill holes over 7,512 metres ("m") were completed. Within this, ACKIO consisted of 30 drill holes for 6,193 m, Mirror consisted of 5 drill holes for 1,145 m (AK23-105 to AK23-109), and 1 drill hole (HK23-008) for 174 m was completed on a regional exploration target (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

Drill holes AK23-112 to AK23-113 successfully identified mineralization at the overburden-basement contact in Pod 7, confirming a second zone of mineralization (after Pod 1) with mineralization as-shallow-as-possible in the ACKIO system.

Drill holes AK23-114 and AK23-115 tested the northern strike extent of mineralization in Pod 7. Results were strongest in AK23-114 suggesting Pod 7 could trend shallower than previously modelled and requires follow-up in the future.

Drill hole AK23-116 confirmed numerous discrete intervals of elevated radioactivity in the area between Pods 1 and 7. These intervals are not part of any currently modeled uranium Pods (Pods 1 through 11) and could help increase the overall volume of mineralization identified at ACKIO.

Seven of the reported drill holes (AK23-107, AK23-111 to AK23-116) all had mineralization starting shallower than 100 m from surface, with three drill holes intersecting mineraliztion shallower than 50 m from surface (AK23-111 to AK23-113).

High levels of radioactivity (>5,000 cps*) were reported in drill holes AK23-112 and AK23-116. The results from AK23-112 confirms strong uranium mineralization can be projected to the overburden-basement contact in Pod 7, and AK23-116 supports the potential for additional high-grade uranium mineralization occurring between Pods 1 and 7.

Drill holes AK23-105 to AK23-109 were all drilled in the Mirror target area. Two of the reported drill holes (AK23-105 and AK23-107) intersected elevated radioactivity. All 5 drill holes defined an intense alteration corridor that measures over 300 m wide. Mirror remains open for exploration in all directions.

Drill hole AK23-110 targeted the thickest part of Athabasca sandstones with favourable pathfinder geochemistry defined from previous drilling (i.e,. AK22-005). Surprisingly, the drill hole did not intersect sandstone and went directly into basement rocks immediately following the overburden, suggesting a large structural offset within the sandstones. Many Athabasca sandstone uranium deposits are associated with large-scale faults. The sandstone target area remains open for exploration potential but requires further modelling to better define the structural controls of the area.

Exploration drill hole HK23-008 targeted geophysical anomalies along the ACKIO trend over 1 kilometer to the southeast. The drill hole intersected granite with no alteration or elevated radioactivity.

NOTES:

  1. cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured.
  2. The Company considers all RS-125 readings greater than 300 cps to be considered elevated radioactivity, with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 100 cps.
  3. "continuous composite elevated radioactivity" means the sum of drill core length with greater than or equal to 300 cps with a maximum 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps as dilution.
  4. All reported drill hole intervals are drill core lengths and do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, north, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

FIGURE 1 - Surface projections of modeled ACKIO uranium mineralization

FIGURE 2 - Location of exploration drill hole HK23-008 with respect to ACKIO

TABLE 1 – Drill collar details and continuous composite elevated radioactivity results from drill holes AK23-105 to AK23-116, HK23-008

DDHTarget
Area		LocationEastNorthElevationAz.DipEOHRadioactivity
(>300 cps)		Assay Results
(>0.05 wt% U3O8)
AK23-105MirrorN/A5264456373105466225-60228700 cps over 0.25 m at 218.05 mAssay results pending
AK23-106MirrorN/A5264456373105466225-45287.5No significant results
AK23-107MirrorN/A5264456373105466225-80213350 cps over 0.1 m at 95.2 mAssay results pending









350 cps over 0.15 m at 96.35 mAssay results pending
AK23-108MirrorN/A526445637310546645-80210No significant results
AK23-109MirrorN/A526445637310546645-50207No significant results
AK23-110SandstoneN/A526319637290046745-60237523 cps over 0.35 m at 127.4 mAssay results pending
AK23-111ACKIOPod 7 - Overburden contact5256716427532463270-75211.3590 cps over 5.65 m at 39.8 m1Assay results pending








303 cps over 2.45 m at 58.1 mAssay results pending








302 cps over 2.45 m at 65.05 mAssay results pending









395 cps over 3.1 m at 77.55 mAssay results pending









400 cps over 0.1 m at 93.1 mAssay results pending
AK23-112ACKIOPod 7 - Overburden contact5256716427532463270-601291,235 cps over 2.7 m at 36.9 mAssay results pending








400 cps over 0.05 m at 42.0 mAssay results pending








350 cps over 0.15 m at 45.0 mAssay results pending









1,654 cps over 7.75 m at 49.65 mAssay results pending








includes6,086 cps over 1.2 m at 56.05 mAssay results pending









347 cps over 8.2 m at 59.65 mAssay results pending









319 cps over 1.35 m at 75.75 mAssay results pending
AK23-113ACKIOPod 7 - Overburden contact5256716427532463270-4590400 cps over 0.15 m at 52.0 mAssay results pending
AK23-114ACKIOPod 7 - Extension5260606373079463270-65243350 cps over 0.3 m at 62.15 mAssay results pending








501 cps over 0.45 m at 69.25 mAssay results pending









350 cps over 0.05 m at 70.7 mAssay results pending









350 cps over 0.1 m at 72.6 mAssay results pending









640 cps over 0.85 m at 74.15 mAssay results pending









530 cps over 0.35 m at 85.6 mAssay results pending









500 cps over 0.1 m at 113.35 mAssay results pending









717 cps over 1.7 m at 225.8 mAssay results pending
AK23-115ACKIOPod 7 - Extension5260606373079463270-70270300 cps over 0.05 m at 101.0 mAssay results pending








400 cps over 0.2 m at 251.8 mAssay results pending









330 cps over 0.1 m at 252.15 mAssay results pending









350 cps over 0.15 m at 252.65 mAssay results pending









376 cps over 0.4 m at 253.8 mAssay results pending
AK23-116ACKIOBetween Pods 1 & 75260586373005463270-60138852 cps over 1.9 m at 88.25 mAssay results pending







includes5,500 cps over 0.05 m at 89.25 mAssay results pending









362 cps over 2.2 m at 107.2 mAssay results pending









4,700 cps over 0.15 m at 112.55 mAssay results pending









1,238 cps over 0.5 m at 115.75 mAssay results pending









663 cps over 0.2 m at 122.4 mAssay results pending
HK23-008RegionalN/A5273966372018469270-60174No significant results
13 DDH






2,637.89 DDH0 DDH
NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N
Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"
Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres)
Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution
"includes" are composite radioactivity results using 5,000 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution
1 - includes 1.25 m lost core over interval length

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178638

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Energy
FIND:CA
Baselode Energy
TSXV:FIND

Baselode Energy


Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

  • High levels of radioactivity and multiple intersections of >10,000 cps in AK23-102 within 2,271 cps* over 16.0 m starting at 120 metres from surface
  • ACKIO growth: AK23-102 extends mineralization in Pod 7 by 50 metres (~50% strike length growth) with mineralization open along strike
  • Near Surface: Eight of nine holes with radioactivity starting within 100 m from surface

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 to 3 and Table 1).

"We are impressed with these results that extend ACKIO's near-surface mineralization along with higher levels of radioactivity. Pod 7 has grown along strike and at depth with higher radioactivity. In particular, hole AK23-102 has some of the highest radioactivity encountered at ACKIO, and mineralization remains open along strike," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Video Details Latest Wide Zone of Radioactivity and Ongoing Drill Program

Baselode Video Details Latest Wide Zone of Radioactivity and Ongoing Drill Program

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a video update of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

Update of the ACKIO 2023 Drill Program

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDAHUjlRD_4

The video discusses;

  • The results of the 2023 drill campaign, including 1,019 cps* over 35.75 m starting at 36 m beneath surface in AK23-095 (see News Release dated July 13, 2023),
  • The proximity of the discovery holes (AK21-001 to AK21-004) to AK23-095,
  • Alteration in AK22-028 could be a "near-miss" vectoring in on new mineralization.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program Details
A total of 15 drill holes (AK23-081 to AK23-095) in 3,214 metres ("m") have been completed of a planned 10,000 metres diamond drilling program. The current drilling has been focused on delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO. An additional 2,500 metres is partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook.

The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174039

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Intersects Wide Zone of Radioactivity 36 Metres from Surface

Baselode Intersects Wide Zone of Radioactivity 36 Metres from Surface

  • 1,019 cps* over 35.75 m starting at 36 m beneath surface in AK23-095

  • Five drill holes with greater than 20 metres of elevated radioactivity

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BTV Showcases: Northstar Gaming, Goldshore Resources, Nighthawk Gold, Baselode Energy & Marimaca Copper

BTV Showcases: Northstar Gaming, Goldshore Resources, Nighthawk Gold, Baselode Energy & Marimaca Copper

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on June 24 & 25, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) - BTV highlights NorthStar's rapid rise in the iGaming market after a successful IPO, raising over $22 million. With strategic acquisitions including Slapshot Media and Spreads.ca, NorthStar is positioned for substantial growth in the Canadian iGaming industry, particularly in Ontario.

Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) - BTV updates on Goldshore's flagship project, unveiling a remarkable mineral resource estimate exceeding 6 million inferred ounces of gold. Backed by a seasoned team and strong governance, Goldshore is primed to establish themselves as a premier gold company.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) - BTV explores Nighthawk's recent report revealing impressive results including nearly 300,000 ounces of projected annual production. With a significant global resource base of approximately 4 million ounces of gold and promising exploration targets, Nighthawk is primed for growth.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) - A key player in uranium exploration, Baselode is focusing efforts in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. With abundant near-surface deposits and an impressive 1% uranium concentration, the company has launched an extensive drill program. Positioned near existing mills Baselode benefits from favourable mining conditions and holds promising prospects in the Athabasca Basin.

Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) - With over 900,000 tonnes of contained copper, Marimaca is poised to become a major copper source. BTV uncovers their exciting exploration prospects and recent funding partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation solidifying Marimaca Copper's industry position. The company targets a definitive feasibility study by early 2024 and copper production by 2026.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF: BTV learns about the TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, an ideal investment option for Canadian investors seeking stable income and attractive yields.

Stenner Wealth Partners+: Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning in person/virtual team of financial/wealth specialists with a boutique approach and global perspective servicing Canadian and US investors/households with generally a minimum of 10M+ in investable assets or 25M+ net worth. As a CG Wealth Management team, SWP+ is a highly exclusive practice team with Canada's largest independent wealth management firm.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 24 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 25 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 2 @ 1:00pm ET
Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171007

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Details Drill Program Strategy for the Hook Project

Baselode Details Drill Program Strategy for the Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting shallow, high-grade uranium mineralization
  • Video update with James Sykes on ACKIO's potential for high-grade unconformity uranium mineralization

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to offer an in-depth review of the strategy behind the recently started 10,000 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

For details on the Company's drill targets at ACKIO and within Hook, watch this video:

The video identifies target areas for each scope of the Program, including:

  1. Definition and delineation drilling within ACKIO;
  1. Reconnaissance drilling in proximity to ACKIO, i.e., within 1 km of the zone;
  1. Wildcat drilling targets with similarities to the Raven-Horseshoe basement-hosted uranium deposits.

"This video summarizes our exploration thesis for the Hook project along a regional crustal-scale structure. We're excited about the potential to discover more high-grade uranium with all three Program objectives; 1. extend and define the interpreted ACKIO footprints; 2. drill along sub-parallel structural trends within the ACKIO shadow; and 3. along a regional structural trend that extends for more than 10 kilometres. We see a lot of geological evidence that supports multiple zones of basement-hosted uranium mineralization on Hook, and we intend to drill-test new targets outside of ACKIO. These are exciting times for Baselode's shareholders as we embark on a new summer drill program while the uranium market continues to improve," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program is Underway
10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for Hook this summer. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO, and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook. The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The Company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that Uranium Energy Corp. ("UEC") has acquired the 60% interest in the Henday uranium project with Forum as the 40% partner (see UEC news release dated August 22, 2023). Under terms of the initial option agreement, Uranium Energy Corp. has the right to earn an additional 10% interest in and to the property by sole funding $20,000,000 in expenditures or delivering a feasibility study on the property, whichever occurs first.

Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration commented, "The Henday property has tremendous potential as it is located in the highly sought after Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone and northeast of several major uranium deposits including the Midwest and Roughrider deposits. The project hosts several favourable EM conductor trends that require additional follow-up. We look forward to working with UEC to progress this well-situated and prospective project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces Share Issuance and Cash Payment to Azincourt Energy for the East Preston Joint Venture Project

Skyharbour Announces Share Issuance and Cash Payment to Azincourt Energy for the East Preston Joint Venture Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company" or "Skyharbour") announces that, pursuant to the joint venture agreement ("the Agreement") made between the Company and Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt") with relation to the East Preston Project ("the Property"), the parties have agreed that, in lieu of approximately CAD $543,000 exploration expenditures required to be made by the Company that were incurred in the 2022 exploration program, the Company shall pay $150,000 and issue 1,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") to Azincourt (see news release dated February 17 th 2021, for more information on the terms of the joint venture). Further, the Company elected not to participate in the 2023 exploration program with flow through funds being allocated primarily to its co-flagship Russell Lake Project, and thus the Company's interest in the Property is reduced from fifteen percent (15%) to nine and half percent (9.5%) pursuant to the Agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Gravity Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Gravity Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Falcon Airborne Survey to Extend Existing Targets and Generate New Targets for Drilling

Two Drill Program Underway at Pike Zone Discovery on West McArthur JV Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.65 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.65 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received an aggregate CAD $1,647,800 from the exercise of share purchase warrants with a strike price at $0.22 since August 14 th 2023. A total of 7,490,000 warrants have been exercised from the batch of warrants expiring August 18 th , 2023. The Company is well funded for future drilling at its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore Lake Uranium Projects later this year and into the new year. Skyharbour has also continued to receive cash payments and share issuances from its various option partners as a part of its prospect generator business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Azincourt Energy Receives Results from 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Receives Results from 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to announce that the sample analysis have been received from the 2023 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project (the "Project") in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Azincourt is the operator and majority interest holder in the Project with Skyharbour holding a minority interest.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourlt   d.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Energy
×