Baru Gold Grants Restricted Share Units

(TheNewswire)

Baru Gold Corp.
 

April 10, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Baru Gold Corp (BARU: TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Baru") announces that it has granted an aggregate 10,318,006 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to Terry Filbert, CEO of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Restricted Share Units Plan.

 

The grant of the RSUs is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The RSUs entitle the holder to (i) a lump sum payment in cash equal to the number of vested RSUs recorded in the holder's account, or (ii) the number of common shares required to be issued to a holder upon the vesting of such holder's RSUs (on the basis of one common share for each vested RSU).

 

All securities issued in the aforementioned will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring July 10, 2026.

 

Insiders of the Company participation in the foregoing grant of securities constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

 

ABOUT Baru Gold CORP.

 

Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.

  

Baru Gold CORP

 

Per: "Shidan Murphy"

Shidan Murphy, Director

604-684-2183
info@barugold.com

 

For investor contacts more information, please contact:

 

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

kevin@jeminicapital.com
647-725-3888 ext 702

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

 

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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