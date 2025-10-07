Baru Gold Establishes Regional Logistics Hub to Support Production Operations on Sangihe

(TheNewswire)
October 7, 2025 TheNewswire - VANCOUVER, B.C. - Baru Gold Corp. (BARU: TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB) ("Baru") and its subsidiary PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the opening of its new regional office in Manado, North Sulawesi.
The Manado office will serve as the Company's central hub for logistics, administration, and operational staging as Baru Gold advances preparations for production at the Sangihe Gold Project.
Manado's strategic location provides a vital gateway to Sangihe Island and a combination of logistical advantages to the Company. The city offers frequent sea and air connections to Sangihe , enabling efficient movement of equipment, supplies, and personnel between the mainland and the project site.
Manado is home to several regional and provincial government agencies with which the Company must interact regularly for reporting, and compliance matters. Establishing a permanent office in the city allows the Company to maintain consistent engagement with local authorities and ensure smooth administrative coordination as operations progress.
Beyond its regional accessibility, Manado's direct air links to Jakarta and other major Indonesian cities , facilitates coordination with partners and suppliers across the country. The city also maintains international flight connections to key hubs, including Singapore , which provides the Company with easy access to global logistics networks, investors, and technical expertise.
From its new office, Baru Gold's full-time staff are managing essential support functions including equipment mobilization, procurement, and logistics coordination. Operational and staging personnel have already been deployed from Manado to Sangihe Island , where they are now living full-time in preparation for the start of on-site production activities.
Mr. Terrence Filbert, CEO of Baru Gold, commented, " Establishing a permanent presence in Manado strengthens our operational capabilities and ensures efficient coordination between our mainland and island teams. From this location, we can efficiently coordinate logistics between Jakarta, Sangihe, and international partners. This move enhances our ability to operate efficiently as we advance into production with full operational support. "
ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT
The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi with a gold bearing area of approximately 25,000 ha. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 report suitable for mining planning and production schedules for an area within the 65-ha area targeted for initial production. See the Company's " Independent Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia " ( Mining Associates Pty Ltd , February 1st, 2025). Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored.
Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks
The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by other Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project. Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit.
ABOUT Baru Gold CORP.
Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.
