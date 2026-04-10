Barrick to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on May 11

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) will release its first quarter 2026 results before markets open on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET. The management team will host a live webcast and presentation at 11:00 AM ET the same day, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

Event details – May 11, 2026

  • Results release – 6:00 AM ET
  • Live webcast and presentation – 11:00 AM ET

To join the webcast, please register here. Presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website prior to the event with a replay available soon after.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.

Investor Relations Contact

Barrick Mining Corporation
Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443
cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group
Carole Cable, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
barrick@brunswickgroup.com


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