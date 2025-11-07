Barrick Completes Sale of Alturas Project

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the divestiture of the Alturas Project (the "Project") in Chile to Boroo Pte. Ltd (Singapore) for an up-front cash payment of $50 million. In addition, Barrick has been granted a 0.5% net smelter return royalty on gold and silver produced from the Project, which will terminate once 2 million ounces of gold and gold-equivalent have been produced. Boroo may repurchase the royalty within four years from closing for $10 million.

About Barrick Mining Corporation
Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry—including six of the world's Tier One gold mines—Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.

Investor Relations Contact
Barrick Mining Corporation
Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443
cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact
Brunswick Group
Carole Cable, +44 (0) 7974 982 458
barrick@brunswickgroup.com


