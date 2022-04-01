Precious MetalsInvesting News

Barrick Gold Corporation Good ESG management is essential to Barrick’s vision of becoming the world’s most valued gold and copper company, says executive chairman John Thornton in the company’s 2022 Information Circular published today and available now at and also filed on SEDAR and EDGAR . The principles of ESG have long been entrenched in Barrick’s commitment to partnership-based business objectives, a ...

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick") Good ESG management is essential to Barrick's vision of becoming the world's most valued gold and copper company, says executive chairman John Thornton in the company's 2022 Information Circular published today and available now at www.barrick.comagm and also filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

The principles of ESG have long been entrenched in Barrick's commitment to partnership-based business objectives, a philosophy built on engagement, transparency and caring, which recognises the importance not only of the shareholders who own the company but also of its other stakeholders: employees, host countries, the communities around the mines and the company's business partners.

"Our rigorous focus on performance and execution against our sustainability strategy enables us to develop and maintain trusted long-term partnerships with all stakeholders," says Thornton. "In an industry first, we published an open and honest assessment of our actions in the form of a scorecard in our Sustainability Report in 2019. The third of these scorecards will appear in the 2021 Sustainability Report, to be published in the second quarter of 2022. Like its predecessors, the 2021 report will objectively track our progress against key metrics and highlight areas which need improvement, providing stakeholders with a valuable insight into this important part of our business, as well as demonstrating Barrick's commitment to ESG leadership."

Also in the Information Circular, lead independent director Brett Harvey noted that the Board was maintaining its focus on board renewal and diversity. Since the merger with Randgold, it has appointed six new directors, including three women. Female directors now form 27% of the Board and 33% of the independent directors.

"Barrick's human capital strategy, including our approach to promoting diversity, continues to be a critical enabler of positive change," says Harvey. "By prioritizing local employment – 96% of our employees are host country nationals – we naturally grow the ethnic and cultural diversity of our workforce."

Due to the ongoing public health concerns related to the global pandemic and to mitigate health risks to all stakeholders, this annual meeting will again be virtual. The company will monitor the situation closely and provide a physical location if conditions allow. The Information Circular details how to participate, how to vote and how to contact the Board and the company.

Barrick's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 3, 2022 at 10:00 am (Toronto time) at web.lumiagm.com/476307397 . A live webcast of the meeting will also be available at www.barrick.com/agm .

Enquiries:

Mark Bristow
President and CEO
+1 647 205 7694
+ 44 788 071 1386

Graham Shuttleworth
Senior EVP and CFO
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "commit", "vision", "enable", "develop", "maintain", "will", "focus", "promote", "enable" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's vision to be the world's most valued mining company; the anticipated benefits of Barrick's sustainability strategy and Sustainability Scorecard; Barrick's focus on increasing Board and workforce diversity; and Barrick's intention to make a physical location available on May 3, 2022 for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders if circumstances related to Covid-19 allow.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; non-renewal of key licences by governmental authorities; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States and other jurisdictions in which the company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; uncertainty whether some or targeted investments and projects will meet the company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; damage to the company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the company's expectations; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; litigation; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bar

Top Stories This Week: Russia's Gold Price Fix Turns Heads, Key Copper Projects to Watch

Top Stories This Week: Russia's Gold Price Fix Turns Heads, Key Copper Projects to Watchyoutu.be

The gold price has had ups and downs this week, starting the five day period around US$1,930 per ounce before dropping to just under US$1,900 on Tuesday (March 29).

The yellow metal then picked back up and was at about US$1,936 at the time of this writing on Friday (April 1).

One event that's caught the eye of those in the industry is the news that Russia's central bank has started buying gold from banks again, setting a price of 5,000 rubles per gram.

Keep reading...Show less
Whitehorse Gold Intersects 7.7-metre Interval Grading 15.7 Grams per Tonne Gold at Mt. Skukum Deposit, Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Intersects 7.7-metre Interval Grading 15.7 Grams per Tonne Gold at Mt. Skukum Deposit, Yukon

 Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") reports assay results of the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 drill program at its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), in southern Yukon.

The 30 drill holes were infill and step-out drill holes from the Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits, which have further confirmed and expanded gold-silver mineralization on the Project. With all drill results now received (see Table 1), the Company is evaluating its exploration plans for the 2022 program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

Board & Executive Changes

Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM) (“Titan”, the “Company”) is pleased to advise that the following Board and Executive Management changes:

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

Titan Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Refiling of its Restated Annual Financial Statements

Steppe Gold Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Refiling of its Restated Annual Financial Statements

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCMKTS: STPGF) (FRA: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") announces its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as the filing of its restated annual financial statements for the periods ended December 31, 2020 (the " Restated Financial Statements ") and provides a corporate update. The Restated Financial Statements were prepared following a continuous disclosure review by Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the " OSC ") of the Company's disclosure records.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

GCM Mining Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release are identified with "NG" . For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Company's MD&A.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the 2021 results, said, "In 2021, we accomplished what we set out to achieve last year. We met our production guidance for the sixth consecutive year. Our exploration program at Segovia not only replaced what we mined last year, it contributed to significant increases in our mineral reserves and resources and yielded solid results in our brownfield drilling campaign. We advanced the expansion of our Maria Dama processing plant and we commenced operations at the new polymetallic plant at Segovia. We continued to demonstrate our commitment to ESG in our operations and in the communities in which we work. We strengthened our balance sheet, and through the acquisition of the Toroparu Project in Guyana and the successful Senior Notes issuance, charted a course to grow the Company through diversification. We also returned about $17 million to shareholders through our monthly dividends and NCIB purchases. In the year ahead, we will continue to focus on the execution of our growth plans at both of our cornerstone assets while returning value to our shareholders through our monthly dividends. On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank all of our people for making 2021 another successful year for GCM Mining."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×