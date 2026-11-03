Barksdale Commences Fall 2026 Diamond Drill Program at Sunnyside

Barksdale Commences Fall 2026 Diamond Drill Program at Sunnyside

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO,OTC:BRKCF) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its fall 2026 diamond drill program (the "Program") on November 2, 2026, at the Company's 67.5%-owned Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project ("Sunnyside" or the "Project") in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona. The Program is funded from the Company's recently completed C$15.7 million private placement.

Highlights

  • Initial Phase 1 drill program underway: First phase of a planned 16,000-meter diamond drill program comprises approximately 8,000 meters (~26,250 feet) of drilling.
  • Testing depth beyond RC reach: Oriented diamond drill core will test targets that the Company's 2026 reverse circulation ("RC") rig was unable to reach, including the deeper portions of the porphyry system.
  • Follow-up of high-grade copper:

    • SUN26-001R: 12.19 meters of 1.45% Cu from 251 meters, 13.72 meters of 1.05% from 274 meters and 3.05 meters of 2.75% at 314 meters.

    • SUN26-002R: 60.96 meters of 0.93% Cu and 60.96 meters of 0.90% Cu including 13.72m of 1.47% Cu at 302m.

    • SUN26-003R: 12.19 meters of 1.04% Cu from 15 meters

  • Permitted drill sites: Phase one holes are located on drill sites approved under the Project's existing Plan of Operations.

Chris Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barksdale, stated: "Our 2026 RC program confirmed broad, continuous copper mineralization at Sunnyside, but the rig could not reach the deeper parts of the system. With a core rig now on site and the Phase 1 drill program fully funded, we will test the high-grade copper at depth utilizing oriented core drilling so we can gather critical information about the lithology and structure of the rocks at Sunnyside."

Barksdale's 2026 RC drilling intersected copper mineralization from near surface to a drilled depth of approximately 450 meters (SUN26-001R). Historical ASARCO drill hole TM-8 was completed to a drilled depth of 1,730 meters and copper mineralization was identified down to a depth of 1,689 meters where sampling stopped; the combined drilling from the 2026 RC drilling program and historic drilling indicates that, in the area encompassed by the SUN26 RC drill holes and TM-8, high-grade copper mineralization (>1%) exists from just below surface to depth e.g. 3.05 meters of 1.36% Cu at 491 meters in TM-8. The historical ASARCO data has not been verified by the Qualified Person (see "Data Verification" below). ASARCO did not completely assay samples in its drill holes, and as a result the porphyry has not been systematically sampled, and mineralization remains open in all directions; Barksdale holds the historical ASARCO drill core.

Program Design

The Program will be completed on drill sites approved under the Project's existing Plan of Operations with the U.S. Forest Service.

The Company's spring and summer 2026 program used RC drilling to test near-surface targets to a depth of approximately 450 meters. RC drilling was unable to reach the deeper, more prospective portions of the system, and the RC holes collared at World's Fair and January-Norton targets did not reach their planned depths due to heavy water inflows. Diamond core drilling will reach these targets and provide continuous core for geological, structural and metallurgical work.

The Program is designed to:

  • Follow up on the high-grade copper intercepts in SUN26-001R, SUN26-002R and SUN26-003R and extend mineralization to depth;

    • SUN26-001R: 39.62 meters of 0.95% Cu from 248.41 meters, including 12.19 meters of 1.45% Cu

    • SUN26-002R: 60.96 meters of 0.90% Cu and 60.96 meters of 0.93% Cu including 13.72 meters of 1.47% Cu at 302 meters.

    • SUN26-003R: 53.34 meters of 0.64% Cu from 7.62 meters, including 12.19 meters of 1.04% Cu

  • Define the lithological and structural controls on the copper mineralization.

High-Grade Copper Follow-Up

The 2026 RC program intersected broad zones of copper mineralization with higher-grade intervals, including 60.96 meters of 0.93% Cu and 60.96 meters of 0.90% Cu within 393.19 meters of 0.45% Cu from 3.05 meters in SUN26-002R (see news release dated May 4, 2026). Intervals are drilled lengths; true widths are not known, and the planned drill program will test the continuity and extent of these higher-grade zones.

ZTEM Survey

The Company has completed an airborne ZTEM geophysical survey over the Sunnyside and Four Metals properties designed to refine alteration and mineralization anomalies within the Sunnyside porphyry system. The airborne data is currently being reviewed and processed by the contractor, and final data and reporting is expected to be received by early December 2026. The Company expects the study will help to refine drill targets for the second phase of the current program and likely generate additional targets to be tested in future programs.

Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC

The 2026 RC results referenced in this news release are from drill holes SUN26-001R, SUN26-002R and SUN26-003R, drilled at azimuth/dip for each hole from collars locations as shown in Figure 1 of the Company's news release dated May 4, 2026. Reverse circulation chip samples averaging approximately 5 kilograms were collected at the rig over 1.52 meter intervals, secured by Company personnel and shipped to Skyline Assayers & Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona, an independent laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were crushed and pulverized; gold was analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish on a 30-gram charge, and copper and other elements were analyzed by aqua regia digestion with ICP-OES. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates were inserted at a combined rate of approximately 6% of samples, and the Qualified Person reviewed the quality assurance/quality control results before release. Reported intervals are drilled lengths; true widths are not known.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alan Roberts, CPG (AIPG #11260), Vice President, Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Roberts is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Data Verification

The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data for the Company's 2026 RC drilling, by

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