Banyan Gold Intersects More High-Grade Mineralization in Powerline with Increased Instances of Visible Gold, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN,OTC:BYAGF)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization and visible gold ("VG") in numerous intervals in central Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Powerline Highlights:

  • AX-25-798 - 1.91 g/t Au over 11.4m,2.00 g/t Au over 25.0m,4.59 g/t Au over 5.0m, 1.44 g/t Au over 5.0m, and 1.12 g/t Au over 7.5m, all within 0.61 g/t Au over 239.2m; includes high grade intervals of 26.61 g/t Au over 0.6m, 14.00 g/t Au over 1.5m, and 18.10 g/t Au over 1.5m;

  • AX-25-805 - 1.32 g/t Au over 8.7m, within 0.39 g/t Au over 103.7m;

  • AX-25-810 - 0.92 g/t Au over 15.9m, within 0.68 g/t Au over 40.1m;

  • AX-25-816 - 0.67 g/t Au over 32.9m; includes 22.11 g/t Au over 0.5m,

  • AX-25-822 - 3.56 g/t Au over 2.3m, within 0.49 g/t Au over 66.6m; includes high-grade interval of 11.65 g/t Au over 0.4m;

  • AS-25-823 - 1.02 g/t Au over 10.0m, AND, 3.04 g/t Au over 6.1m, within 0.59 g/t Au over 57.3m;

"These high-grade intersections from Powerline continue to strengthen the continuity and to define the high-grade portions of the deposit, supporting the refined geologic and mineralization model, the upcoming Resource update and Preliminary Economic Assessment," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "Visible gold associated with high-grade intervals was identified in every drill hole in this release across an over 500m long zone of the center of Powerline (from AX-25-810 to AX-25-805). These results highlight the continued potential for expanding near surface, high-grade mineralization."

Figure 1: Plan map of highlight gold intersections at AurMac.
Figure 2: Visible gold intersections in drillholes from Central Powerline. Top left - AX-25-798 - 94.0m. Top Right - AX-25-805 - 154.3m. Middle Left - AX-25-822 - 106.2m. Middle Right - AX-25-816 - 90.0m. Bottom Left - AX-25-810 - 184.3m. Bottom Right - AX-25-823 - 86.7m. While visible gold at Powerline is typically (but not always) indicative high-grade intervals, the potential for heterogeneous distribution of gold in a recovered drill core and analyte material that is processed by the laboratory, means not all instances of visible gold will be reflected in high-grade assay results.
Figure 3: Cross-section A-B in Central Powerline (See Figure 1). High-grade mineralization in AX-25-798, -810 and -822 has the potential to extend mineralized domains just below the conceptual pit boundary from the 2025 MRE. Magenta outlines show preliminary potential mineralized zones. Once refined, these domains will aid in better constraining estimations of the distribution of gold in the Mineral Resource Estimate.
Figure 4: High-grade gold mineralization in AX-25-798 hosted in large cross-cutting quartz vein and associated centimetre-scale sheeted veins. Visible gold grains intergrown with Bi-sulphosalts in quartz veins are typical of high-grade mineralization in Powerline (See Figure 2).
Figure 5: Cross-section 467100mE in Powerline (See Figure 1). Mineralization in AX-25-823 has the potential to extend high-grade mineralization, convert waste blocks and extend the conceptual pit wall. Magenta outlines show preliminary potential mineralized zones. Once refined, these domains will aid in better constraining estimations of the distribution of gold in the Mineral Resource Estimate.
Figure 6: High-grade mineralization in AX-25-823 associated with sheeted quartz veins cross-cutting metasedimentary rocks of the Hyland Group. Sheeted veins contain visible gold grains intergrown with Bi-sulphosalts and arsenopyrite.
Figure 7: Cross-section 467250mE Figure 1 in Powerline. High-grade gold mineralization intersected in multiple drill holes highlights the continuity and potential for down-dip extensions of mineralized domains and convert waste blocks. Magenta outlines show preliminary potential mineralized zones. Once refined, these domains will aid in better constraining estimations of the distribution of gold in the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Table 1: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Aurex Hill in this release

Hole ID

depth from (m)

depth to (m)

Au Interval (m)

Au Interval (g/t)

AX-25-798

15.0

254.2

239.2

0.61

Including

68.0

69.0

1.0

1.38

and including

92.6

104.0

11.4

1.91

Including

93.5

94.7

1.2

14.83

Including

93.5

94.1

0.6

26.61

and including

114.5

139.5

25.0

2.00

Including

114.5

121.0

6.5

2.54

and including

128.5

130.0

1.5

18.10

and including

177.0

178.5

1.5

2.89

and including

198.5

203.5

5.0

4.59

Including

202.0

203.5

1.5

14.00

and including

214.0

219.0

5.0

1.44

and including

234.5

242.0

7.5

1.12

Including

240.5

242.0

1.5

4.06

and including

253.5

254.2

0.7

2.77

AX-25-805

5.7

109.4

103.7

0.39

Including

5.7

14.4

8.7

1.32

Including

12.4

14.4

2.0

3.78

and including

50.0

51.4

1.4

1.30

and including

70.9

75.1

4.2

2.56

Including

70.9

72.0

1.1

4.92

and including

88.5

88.9

0.4

1.02

And

126.6

127.2

0.6

1.47

And

146.0

154.6

8.6

0.44

Including

146.0

153.0

7.0

0.47

And

187.6

193.5

5.9

0.61

And

209.5

211.0

1.5

1.14

And

252.4

253.8

1.4

1.47

And

272.6

274.0

1.4

3.70

AX-25-810

61.7

62.7

1.0

0.38

And

87.3

90.3

3.0

1.38

Including

87.3

88.3

1.0

2.76

And

112.6

114.0

1.4

0.31

And

143.3

183.4

40.1

0.68

Including

143.3

159.2

15.9

0.92

Including

151.2

151.6

0.4

4.51

and including

158.6

159.2

0.6

16.58

and including

182.7

183.4

0.7

12.04

And

201.7

233.5

31.8

0.39

Including

201.7

210.5

8.8

0.80

Including

209.7

210.5

0.8

5.03

and including

232.0

233.5

1.5

1.86

And

260.0

261.5

1.5

0.64

and

276.5

286.2

9.7

0.33

AX-25-816

48.4

49.5

1.1

0.54

and

79.5

80.0

0.5

0.87

and

99.2

138.0

38.8

0.60

including

105.1

138.0

32.9

0.67

including

125.3

125.8

0.5

22.11

and including

137.5

138.0

0.5

4.66

and

154.0

155.0

1.0

0.64

AX-25-820

9.0

10.5

1.5

0.40

and

14.3

15.0

0.7

0.35

and

22.5

24.0

1.5

0.68

and

47.5

107.5

60.0

0.48

including

47.5

47.9

0.4

4.83

and including

58.6

59.2

0.6

1.10

and including

71.0

71.9

0.9

10.90

and including

82.4

82.8

0.4

1.52

and including

94.4

104.5

10.1

0.86

including

102.0

103.1

1.1

3.32

and

125.0

126.1

1.1

0.52

and

141.2

142.6

1.4

0.31

and

161.0

162.5

1.5

0.38

and

169.0

170.2

1.2

0.76

and

174.4

175.9

1.5

0.30

and

220.0

221.0

1.0

1.52

and

233.0

233.5

0.5

1.23

and

274.6

275.8

1.2

0.31

AX-25-822

25.4

28.6

3.2

2.27

including

27.0

28.6

1.6

4.24

and

43.5

44.0

0.5

0.68

and

59.9

126.5

66.6

0.49

including

92.0

94.3

2.3

3.56

including

92.0

92.4

0.4

11.65

and including

106.0

106.4

0.4

4.21

and including

110.9

111.4

0.5

2.54

and including

117.6

124.8

7.2

1.50

including

117.6

119.9

2.3

2.86

AX-25-823

12.0

22.0

10.0

1.02

and

44.0

54.0

10.0

0.49

including

50.0

54.0

4.0

0.80

and

70.6

127.9

57.3

0.59

including

70.6

87.0

16.4

0.71

including

86.6

87.0

0.4

3.46

and including

112.9

119.0

6.1

3.04

including

115.6

115.9

0.3

43.30

and including

118.5

119.0

0.5

3.81

and

148.5

149.2

0.7

0.39

and

153.3

154.7

1.4

0.44

and

161.5

161.8

0.3

0.45

and

166.4

171.2

4.8

0.29

and

200.4

231.1

30.7

0.42

including

205.8

209.5

3.7

2.47

including

208.0

209.5

1.5

3.05

and

250.9

253.0

2.1

2.37

including

251.4

253.0

1.6

2.96

Note: Calculated true widths for AX-25-805 and -823 are approx. 90% of reported drill widths.
Calculated true widths for AX-25-798 are approx. 75% of reported drill widths.
Calculated true widths for AX-25-810, -816, -820 are approx. 45% of reported drill widths.

Table 2: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release

HOLE ID

EASTING (m)

NORTHING (m)

ELEVATION (m)

Depth (m)

Azimuth

Dip

AX-25-798

466871

7083172

781.4268

260.6

320

-50

AX-25-805

467263

7083016

789.0599

286.51

355

-60

AX-25-810

466743

7083283

775.4032

288.04

100

-60

AX-25-816

466747

7083280

775.8794

175.26

120

-70

AX-25-820

467045

7082935

779.3642

275.84

355

-50

AX-25-822

466768

7083264

778.0083

129

120

-70

AX-25-823

467114

7083041

781.6856

252.98

350

-60

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.‎ Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

  • BMO 35rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, Hollywood, FL, February 22 - 25

  • Metals Investor Forum Toronto, February 27 - 28

    • Corporate Presentation: February 27, 6:00 PM ET

  • Yukon in Global Focus: From Rocks to Riches Breakfast - Fireside Chat - Toronto, March 2, 7 AM - 9 AM ET

    • 7:00 AM to 9 AM ET

  • PDAC, Toronto, March 1 - 4, 2026

    • Exhibitor Booth No. 2213, March 1 - 2

    • 1x1 Meetings, Level 300, March 1-3

  • SMI Zurich, Switzerland, March 18 -19

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ‎ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ‎Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit

Gold Cut-Off (g/t)

Tonnage
(M Tonnes)

Average Gold Grade (g/t)

Contained Gold (Moz)

Indicated MRE

Airstrip

0.30

27.7

0.69

0.611

Powerline

0.30

84.8

0.61

1.663

Total Combined Indicated MRE

0.30

112.5

0.63

2.274

Inferred MRE

Airstrip

0.30

10.1

0.75

0.245

Powerline

0.30

270.4

0.60

5.208

Total Combined Inferred MRE

0.30

280.6

0.60

5.453

Notes to Table 3:

  1. The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

  2. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

  3. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ‎Indicated Mineral Resource.

  4. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.[1]

  5. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council.The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ‎ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ‎Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF Banyan Gold CorpORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


[1] The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.



Banyan Gold Corp.

Banyan Gold Corp.

