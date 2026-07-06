Banyan Gold Expands High-Grade Domains at Powerline, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

Banyan Gold Expands High-Grade Domains at Powerline, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN,OTC:BYAGF)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization in the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") west of the main high-grade core. These diamond drill intersections highlight new expansion potential and domains in a portion of Powerline, AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Highlights from Powerline West:

  • AX-26-833 - 0.79 g/t Au over 13.9metres ("m") AND 1.94 g/t Au over 7.6m

  • AX-26-834 - 1.38 g/t Au over 7.7 m within 0.61 g/t Au over 21.1m

  • AX-26-841 - 1.00 g/t Au over 13.7m within 0.47 g/t Au over 41.3m

  • AX-26-844 - 0.79 g/t Au over 12.5m

  • AX-26-854 - 1.12 g/t Au over 13.1m within 0.72 g/t Au over 24.6m

  • AX-26-861 - 1.06 g/t Au over 9.6m within 0.62 g/t Au over 20.0m; including a high-grade interval of 6.29 g/t Au over 1.0m

"Banyan Gold has intersected new high-grade domains in Powerline West and visible gold in the initial drillholes of the season," stated Tara Christie, CEO and President. "With our new MRE and upgraded 3D model we are able to identify and target new domains in areas of the deposit that have not been drilled in several years. High-grade domains have been identified just outside of the conceptual pit boundary for the 2026 MRE, indicating potential for up-dip and along-strike expansion of these zones (Figures 1 and 2)."

Figure 1: Plan map of Powerline West with drill intersection highlights from this release. MRE blocks shown are all contained in the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit and at a cutoff of >0.3 g/t Au. Drillholes in this release highlight potential to extend and delineate new high-grade zones in the core of Powerline Southwest (Figure 2).
Figure 2: Cross-section 465750mE from Powerline West at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithologic model. Mineralized domains are open up-dip and at depth, with potential to expand the mineralized envelope as well as convert significant un-estimated blocks that fall within the conceptual pit. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized domains and the lithologic domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. Only blocks >0.30 g/t Au cutoff and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Expanded mineralized domains associated with altered metasedimentary rocks hosting cross-cutting sheeted veins (Figures 3 and 4) have been identified in drilling from 2026 in Powerline West. Previous drilling in the area was completed at 100m spacing, which resulted in few mineralized domains being identified. Intersecting visible gold (Figure 5) in the first drillhole of the season, in an area previously characterized by limited high-grade mineralization, is promising for the potential to upgrade the domains as continuity is tested for indicated conversion. Additionally, it identifies potential new domains below the conceptual pit floor and north and west of the pit boundary (Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 3: Mineralized sheeted quartz veins in metasedimentary rocks in Powerline West from diamond drillhole AX-26-834, typical of intrusion-related gold systems and the majority of Powerline-style mineralization. Large (>1cm width) cross-cutting multiphase quartz veins are typically associated with high-grade domains in Powerline.
Figure 4: Mineralized sheeted quartz veins in altered metasedimentary rocks in Powerline West from diamond drillhole AX-26-833, typical of intrusion-related gold systems and the majority of Powerline-style mineralization. High densities (>3 veins per metre) of smaller cross-cutting quartz veins (approx. 1cm width) in highly altered rocks are typical of some mineralized domains in Powerline.

Table 1: Intervals from Powerline West

HOLE NUMBER

depth from

depth to

Au Interval (m)

Au Interval (g/t)

AX-26-824

131.6

153.5

21.9

0.44

including

133.4

138.0

4.6

0.93

and

238.1

252.6

14.5

0.22

and

311.0

316.9

5.9

0.30

AX-26-825

91.2

118.4

27.2

0.32

including

104.6

105.7

1.1

1.55

and including

91.2

91.6

0.4

4.49

and

136.2

147.8

11.6

0.29

AX-26-828

106.7

129.5

22.8

0.34

including

126.2

129.5

3.3

1.21

and

172.1

172.4

0.3

2.04

and

187.9

200.8

12.9

0.63

including

198.6

200.8

2.2

2.60

including

198.6

199.6

1.0

4.21

AX-26-831

90.0

109.8

19.8

0.31

including

102.3

109.1

6.8

0.51

and

121.0

125.4

4.4

0.30

and

147.8

162.3

14.5

0.33

including

161.2

162.3

1.1

2.08

and

235.5

238.6

3.1

0.76

and

315.2

321.6

6.4

0.36

AX-26-833

67.7

93.4

25.7

0.56

including

79.5

93.4

13.9

0.79

including

92.4

92.7

0.3

10.60

and

146.0

153.6

7.6

1.94

including

147.0

153.6

6.6

2.12

including

152.5

153.6

1.1

7.14

and

174.0

182.9

8.9

0.59

including

182.0

182.9

0.9

4.76

AX-26-834

54.9

72.6

17.7

0.47

including

54.9

64.0

9.1

0.58

and

150.4

163.7

13.3

0.21

including

159.3

163.7

4.4

0.43

including

159.3

159.7

0.4

3.43

and

181.0

220.0

39.0

0.43

including

191.5

193.5

2.0

5.46

and including

192.9

193.5

0.6

17.53

and including

207.0

208.4

1.4

1.25

and

244.5

265.6

21.1

0.61

and including

244.5

252.2

7.7

1.38

and including

251.7

252.2

0.5

14.65

and including

264.3

265.6

1.3

1.16

AX-26-841

128.7

130.2

1.5

1.22

and

173.6

175.3

1.7

0.96

and

218.7

260.0

41.3

0.47

including

218.7

232.4

13.7

1.00

including

218.7

220.2

1.5

7.75

AX-26-844

56.9

60.1

3.2

0.41

and

131.4

133.4

2.0

0.66

and

153.4

161.8

8.4

0.52

including

154.4

155.4

1.0

2.38

and

193.4

205.9

12.5

0.79

including

193.4

195.0

1.6

3.46

AX-26-848

70.1

71.0

0.9

1.43

and

90.3

92.1

1.8

0.44

AX-26-851

69.0

70.3

1.3

0.34

and

92.3

95.1

2.8

0.82

including

94.2

95.1

0.9

1.37

AX-26-854

64.3

76.3

12.0

0.26

and

129.5

154.1

24.6

0.72

including

141.0

154.1

13.1

1.12

including

146.9

148.4

1.5

5.47

and

159.9

183.6

23.7

0.40

including

159.9

160.9

1.0

2.12

and including

182.2

183.6

1.4

1.91

AX-26-857

188.8

194.9

6.1

0.42

including

188.8

190.0

1.2

1.10

and

230.0

231.9

1.9

0.33

and

249.5

254.5

5.0

0.31

and

258.5

259.7

1.2

0.36

and

268.5

270.5

2.0

0.53

AX-26-858

92.6

106.5

13.9

0.42

including

105.5

106.5

1.0

3.32

and

159.1

166.2

7.1

0.39

including

159.1

160.2

1.1

1.21

AX-26-860

53.6

61.0

7.4

0.36

including

60.2

61.0

0.8

1.29

and

92.4

93.0

0.6

1.55

and

126.5

143.9

17.4

0.30

including

126.5

127.6

1.1

2.22

and including

140.2

141.0

0.8

1.17

AX-26-861

86.0

106.0

20.0

0.62

including

87.0

96.6

9.6

1.06

including

89.0

90.0

1.0

6.29

and including

96.3

96.6

0.3

4.93

and

213.4

222.3

8.9

0.33

and

251.8

253.3

1.5

1.90

and

279.7

297.3

17.6

0.28

Note: Calculated true widths are approx. 90% of drill intervals.

Table 2: Collars for diamond drill holes in this release

Hole ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Length

Azimuth

Dip

AX-26-824

465761

7083056

709

367.3

355

61

AX-26-825

465854

7083058

716

300.8

0

62

AX-26-828

465751

7083157

703

300.2

0

60

AX-26-831

465650

7083056

701

378.0

359

63

AX-26-833

465798

7083212

703

234.7

354

66

AX-26-834

465759

7083258

701

269.8

359

63

AX-26-841

465649

7083249

698

267.6

0

62

AX-26-844

465850

7083262

704

269.8

0

60

AX-26-848

465556

7083256

695

120.4

0

62

AX-26-851

466001

7083300

708

164.6

0

60

AX-26-854

465946

7083259

708

205.7

359

60

AX-26-857

465552

7083061

698

281.9

0

63

AX-26-858

465901

7083208

710

198.1

0

61

AX-26-861

465550

7082965

704

318.5

359

64

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

The reported work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified reference materials, field duplicates and coarse blanks into the sample stream and utilizing certified independent analytical laboratories for all assays. Additionally, historic QA/QC data and methodology on the AurMac Project were reviewed and will be summarized in the Technical Report‎. The qualified persons detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

A robust system of standards, core duplicates and coarse blanks, was implemented in all Banyan drilling programs and was monitored as chemical assay data became available. All control samples were within accuracy and precision thresholds required to meet data quality standards. These control samples amounted to approximately 10% of all samples submitted to analytical laboratories.

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Samples returning >200 g/t Ag (MA250 or MA300) were analysed by multi-acid digestion ICP-ES MA370. If samples returned > 1,500 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA550). If samples returned > 10,000 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay 2g sample (FA501). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2026 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.‎ Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

  • The Rule Symposium Boca Raton, FL, July 6 - 10

  • Invest Yukon Property Tours, Yukon, July 12 - 15

  • CEM TSX Venture Growth, Kelowna, BC, July 17 - 19

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The AurMac Project comprises two main deposits, the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. Mineralization is characteristic of a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold system, hosted in auriferous cross-cutting sheeted quartz veins and replacement style mineralization hosted in skarn horizons. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of May 15, 2026 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.639 million ounces of gold ("Au") (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.985 Moz of Au (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t) (See MRE Table below; as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 69 kVA 3-phase powerline, existing power substation and cell phone coverage.

MRE Table: Pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Cut-off Grade

Tonnes

Gold Grade

Contained Gold

(Au g/t)

(M Tonnes)

(g/t)

(M Oz)

Indicated MRE

Airstrip

0.30

37.7

0.69

0.840

Powerline

0.30

129.5

0.67

2.799

Combined

0.30

167.3

0.68

3.639

Inferred MRE

Airstrip

0.30

15.1

0.84

0.405

Powerline

0.30

252.1

0.57

4.580

Combined

0.30

267.2

0.58

4.985

Notes to MRE Table:

  1. The effective date for the MRE is May 15, 2026, the technical report is available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

  2. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

  3. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

  4. The 2014 CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

  5. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$3,500/ounce, US$2.75/t mining cost, US$11.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.

  6. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ‎ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag) (as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition ‎Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project and Seattle-Goodman Creek Project which are grassroots exploration projects located in the Mayo Mining district, adjacent to the AurMac Gold Project. These properties lie in the northern part of the Selwyn Basin and are underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the properties including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The properties are 100% owned by Banyan and cover over 530 sq km. The properties are accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and a network of other smaller roads across the properties.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF Banyan Gold CorpORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.



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