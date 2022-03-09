Gaming Investing News
Banilla Games, Inc. announced today the filing of nine federal lawsuits against locations in Virginia that are profiting from counterfeit games. Altogether, the suits are asking for damages totaling a minimum of eighteen million dollars . "These Complaints we filed today on behalf of Banilla show Banilla's unwavering commitment to protecting its intellectual property, including its copyrights and trade secrets," ...

Banilla Games, Inc. ("Banilla") announced today the filing of nine federal lawsuits against locations in Virginia that are profiting from counterfeit games. Altogether, the suits are asking for damages totaling a minimum of eighteen million dollars .

"These Complaints we filed today on behalf of Banilla show Banilla's unwavering commitment to protecting its intellectual property, including its copyrights and trade secrets," said Stephen Faraci , Partner, and Co-Chair of Whiteford, Taylor, and Preston's Business Litigation Section. "Obviously, Banilla is very serious about protecting its intellectual property."

On December 6, 2021 , a Greensville County Circuit Court Judge entered a preliminary injunction prohibiting Virginia's enforcement on the ban of skill-based games relating to certain devices.

"Since then, a number of bad actors have proliferated in Virginia, using counterfeit Banilla games, therefore undermining the reputable distributors and operators," states Brooks Lee , Vice President of Sales for Banilla. Lee continued "We are fully committed to prosecuting not only the locations, but also those operators who placed these counterfeits in these stores. We're not going to stand for it."

According to Lee, "These Complaints seek not only to protect our intellectual property rights, but also to remove unauthorized , counterfeit skill-based games from the Commonwealth. The marketplace needs to know that it is unacceptable to try and monetize someone else's intellectual property, such as copyrighted game content. Not only is it just not right, it is also theft of another company's valuable property."

Banilla is headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina where it produces award winning skill games, sold predominantly in the Georgia COAM market, which is regulated by the Georgia Lottery.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banilla-games-sues-copyright-infringers-301499397.html

SOURCE BANILLA GAMES, INC.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract with Sac and Fox Casino

Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract with Sac and Fox Casino

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Sac & Fox Casino of Powhattan, Kansas, USA ("Sac & Fox") to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs, subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals. The tables are currently being prepared for shipping and installation

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to move past our letter of intent with Sac & Fox and move forward with a formal agreement, adding the state of Kansas to our growing roster of new jurisdictions. Jackpot Blitz™ is gaining in interest and popularity, and our pipeline of new business continues to grow due to the clear operational benefits of Jackpot Blitz™. More and more casino operators are recognizing the competitive advantages our tables provide, and we expect this growth to continue throughout 2022."

Keep reading... Show less

Virtual Pangea and Gravit8 Brought the NFTs Experience to Shell NASCAR Event

Virtual Pangea, the cutting-edge tech company focused on all things blockchain joined forces with Gravit8 - an innovative tech company specialized in designing software exclusively for live events - and Shell for an exclusive Pennzoil free NFT drop to mark the 5th year anniversary of the annual Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race that took place on March 6, 2022 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The aim of the collaboration was to add to the  pre-race activities at Pennzoil Proving Grounds as a virtual and immersive experience. This included Pennzoil 400 releasing its first-ever NFT giveaway drop. As an interactive platform focused on NFT and Blockchain technology, Virtual Pangea helped in developing the limited NFT Edition for Pennzoil, creating the API, and the smart contract, while also acting as the blockchain interface for Gravit8.

Keep reading... Show less

Opera GX integrates Logitech G LIGHTSYNC RGB to make gamers' RGB-enabled set-ups shine when browsing

Opera GX has integrated Logitech G's popular lighting technology, LIGHTSYNC RGB, to transform the browsing experience into a full-spectrum lighting experience, featuring over 16.8 million colors.

Keep reading... Show less

XYZZY To Disrupt Blockchain Industry

- A revolutionary approach to gaming is about to be unveiled in technology roadshows across the US this spring with the arrival of Realms of Ethernity (RoE), a next generation free-to-play MMORPG experience that has received a AAA rating practically overnight.

RoE - a massively multiplayer online role-playing game.

Keep reading... Show less

Wondr Gaming to curate and host $50,000 custom PUBG tournament across Gamelancer network, for IHC esports

Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company " or " Wondr Gaming ") is pleased to announce that it will host a custom PUBG tournament for IHC one of the leading cryptocurrencies in Asia . In addition to being listed on major crypto exchanges globally including its own exchange X-Meta, IHC also owns Zeus Esports Team (one of the top PUBG esports teams in Asia ), and Team Checkmate (one of the leading CS:GO esports teams in Asia ).

Keep reading... Show less

Longtu Korea's Subsidiary Company Tigon Mobile, Yulgang Global, begins global pre-registration... Reveals Tigon Token

Longtu Korea's subsidiary Tigon Mobile has announced on the 7th that they started global pre-registration for its new P2E game, Yulgang Global.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×