Ballard Announces Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call

 Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 12th, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review fourth quarter and full year 2025 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-833-821-2814 (Canada/US toll free). Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, a link to the webcast will be available in the 'Investor Hub' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Purification testwork exceeds target specifications

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Western Copper and Gold Announces C$50 Million Bought Deal Financing

