Ballard Announces Change of Transfer Agent

 Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announces that Odyssey Trust Company has replaced Computershare Trust Company as the transfer agent effective August 11, 2025. Shareholders do not need to take any action in respect to the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, changes of addresses or other inquiries related to shares should now be directed to Odyssey Trust Company as follows:

Odyssey Trust Company

Address:

United Kingdom Building

350-409 Granville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
V6C 1T2

Direct Dial:

1-587-885-0960

Canada & US (toll-free): 

1-888-290-1175

Email:

shareholders@odysseytrust.com

Contact Odyssey through
their website at:

https://odysseytrust.com/ca-en/help/

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells enable electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Further Information

Sumit Kundu – Investor Relations +1.604.453.3517 or investors@ballard.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-change-of-transfer-agent-302584499.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/15/c5572.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ballard Power SystemsBLDP:CCTSX:BLDPCleantech Investing
BLDP:CC
