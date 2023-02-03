Ascendant Resources Announces High Grade Copper Assay Results Supporting High-Grade Copper Corridor at the Venda Nova South Zone

Back to Work Promotion- What's the level of your post-holiday syndrome?

- MSI, a leading manufacturer of PC hardware, announces the Back to Work promotion, starting from February 1st, 2023 (00:01 GMT+8) to February 28th, 2023 (23:59 GMT+8). After the long vacation for the new year celebration, are you ready back to work? By inviting users to take a simple post-holiday syndrome test, MSI will recommend the best PC solution to get users through their busy working days and boost their productivity at work based on their psychological and emotional status. Furthermore, users will have a chance to win an MSI Modern LED Lux as long as they complete the test. Plus, the grand prize- MSI MD272QPW will be drawn for participants who purchased recommended MSI PC solutions.

MSI Back to Work Promotion

The holidays can be joyful and stressful. People bring various moods back from holidays. However, are you ready for getting back to work? After completing the test and entering the gleam, users will have a chance to win an MSI Modern LED Lux in the weekly lucky draw. Meanwhile, all the participants who purchase the selected MSI Business and Productivity products and fill out the lucky draw registration form will have a chance to win an extra MSI MD272QPW. The lucky draw result will be announced on March 30th, 2023 on the Back to Work promotion landing page, and the lucky winners will be informed via registered emails.

Take a quiz to check your level of post-holiday syndrome for a chance to win a prize: https://msi.gm/S83F7D35

MSI also offers more special programs for consumers currently. For more information in detail, you can refer to promotion pages.

About MSI

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a 'True Gaming' brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com/

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Quixant launches the QMAX Gaming platform, the Gaming industry's most powerful and feature-rich PC

Quixant is pleased to announce the launch of its market-leading QMAX Gaming hardware platform, designed to deliver the highest resolution content, smoothest gameplay, and the ultimate player experience.

Quixant launches the QMAX Gaming hardware platform, the most powerful and feature-rich Gaming PC

The new platform is powered by Intel®, offering exceptional GPU performance, and is available with or without a dGPU, allowing customers to increase their hardware performance by adding their graphics card of choice.

Highly customizable, it meets the requirements of all major global Gaming jurisdictions, including GLI-11. It comes with Quixant's game-optimizing Software solutions as standard which optimize game development and delivery and allow customers to focus on content development without worrying about regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Duncan Faithfull , EVP, and CCO at Quixant said "We believe our customers' focus should be on content, not developing hardware solutions to build them on. They need the freedom to develop content with the confidence that their solution is reliable and as powerful as their imagination needs it to be. That's why Quixant developed, IQ, IQON, and QMAX , its range or Gaming PCs designed to provide maximum performance based on budget, market, and product needs. The new QMAX is our most powerful and feature-rich platform yet, giving customers a platform that goes as far as their imagination can."

Duncan continued: "Whilst developing specialist, game-changing technology is core to the Quixant offering, partnerships are equally important – it's our responsibility to support our customers to make sure that they get the most out of their Quixant products. Our team is always on hand to enable customers to maximise the potential of their QMAX platform, so they can focus on the aspects that allow them to get ahead of the game."

He concluded: "After launching Quantum and Qinetic , our range of modular Gaming and Sports betting cabinets, we identified the need to expand our Software Solutions to further support customers. We now offer a comprehensive suite of software and integration support solutions, which allow game designers to focus their efforts on developing the ultimate game content and player experience, as well as enabling management of the cabinet the game sits on, and a collection of integration solutions. We would love to discuss this with game manufacturers who are looking to enhance their content and expedite the time it takes to get their cabinets to market."

XPLA Governance Proposal Approved to Support Individual Holders with $XPLA Still on FTX Exchange

  • Proposal unanimously approved with a high voting rate reflecting the common view of Validators to protect individual $XPLA holders
  • The relief initiative represents a massive step towards support for $XPLA holders, helping to set a positive precedent throughout the Web3 industry
  • A total of 19,600,000 $XPLA to be transferred to a Smart Contract

-The XPLA Blockchain, a next generation of Web3 mainnet developed with gamers at the core of its design, today announced that a governance proposal to support individual $XPLA holders related to the FTX incident has been approved with unanimous consent.

Relief fund for $XPLA holders on FTX

The voting on the Relief Fund Support proposal was conducted for seven days from January 24 until January 31, 2023 , at 13:00 UTC . The vote was unanimous in favor of the proposal with three-quarters of eligible voters participating. Individual $XPLA holders could exercise their voting rights by delegating via proxy to Validators who were able to cast votes on their behalf. The voting process was fully transparent, and viewable through the XPLA Vault and XPLA Explorer advanced middleware based on the XPLA mainnet.

The high participation rate and unanimous voting outcome are interpreted as a strong reflection of the Validators' desire to support the individual $XPLA holders. The XPLA Team and XPLA Chain ecosystem participants have opened unprecedented possibilities for practical support which could give an example to the digital asset industry.

"The support for the XPLA community is phenomenal and we could not be happier that our ecosystem has approved this relief fund. These have been unprecedented times and our community has supported each other through it," stated XPLA CEO Paul Kim . "This is in stark contrast to the rejection of holder support votes that were attempted in other blockchain projects after the FTX incident. We are looking forward to starting the process of making our holders whole again."

The relief proposal includes a total of 19,600,000 $XPLA which will be transferred to the Relief Fund Support Contract assigned from the Reserve Wallet. XPLA Chain ecosystem participants will be able to check the status since the transferred $XPLA will be stored on the Contract. The transfer process is expected to be completed in March and the details will be announced through the official community channel of XPLA.

Claims for $XPLA from the Relief Fund will be when the $XPLA is claimable through a legal process with objective proof of ownership. XPLA team is also considering preemptively supporting individual $XPLA holders who have secured their proof of ownership if court proceedings are delayed. XPLA is the first blockchain to develop and approve a Relief Fund for individual holders concerning the FTX incident.

About XPLA

XPLA is the next generation of Web3 mainnet, developed with gamers at the core of its design. Based on the idea of "Explore and Play", XPLA is the newest innovation in the Web3 gaming space, using COSMOS SDK for optimization in partnerships with Animoca Brands, Xterio, YGG, Cosmostation, and Everstake. This new infrastructure serves as the bridge between Web2 and Web3 services and will feature games, art, music, and Dapps based on community-driven feedback from users. XPLA places heavy emphasis on User Experience and accessibility to craft the standard in game-centric Web3 services, opening up limitless possibilities for blockchain gaming.

Iyuno Makes Strategic Investment in Turkish Dubbing Studio Amid Increased Appetite for Local Language Content

Istanbul -based Ak'la Kara International will further extend Iyuno's reach in EMEA

Iyuno, leading provider of media localization and distribution solutions to the world's entertainment studios and streamers, announced today its recent investment in Turkish dubbing studio Ak'la Kara International. Financial terms were not disclosed.

BD88 Launches New Game "Aviator"

 BD88 is excited to announce the launch of their latest online casino game, "Aviator". Aviator is an online casino game that allows players to multiply their wagers from x1 to x1,000,000. Aviator offers players the opportunity to reach new heights with its escalating multiplier, and the challenge of predicting when the high will start to decline. In "Aviator", players must make quick decisions and try their luck as they play until the lucky plane flies away and ends the multiplier.

"We are excited to introduce 'Aviator' to our players," said the BD88 team. With its unique gameplay and stunning graphics, 'Aviator' is sure to be a hit."

Construction Efforts Underway in Mobile as Topgolf Brings More Play to Alabama

Topgolf to welcome Alabama's Gulf Coast communities in late 2023

Topgolf the modern golf entertainment leader, announced today that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.

Sensorium to Lead Conversation on AI Virtual Beings at LEAP 2023

- Sensorium is looking forward to taking part in Leap Tech Conference, one of the world's foremost technology gatherings.

Sensorium to Lead Conversation on AI Virtual Beings at LEAP 2023

Based out of the Riyadh Front Expo Centre in Saudi Arabia , the second edition of Leap Teach will be taking place between 6-9 February 2023 .

In 2022, the tech conference became the largest debut tech event in history, bringing together over 100.000 visitors, 600 exhibitors, 5000 global CEOs, 330 top investors and expert speakers to cover the latest technology topics.

Over $6.4 billion worth of initiatives and programs were announced in connection with the event.

Now back for its latest edition, LEAP will be featuring over 500 speakers, including Sensorium's Deputy CEO and Art Director, Sasha Tityanko .

Sasha will be delivering a keynote speech on the topic "AI-Driven Virtual Beings: Re-shaping the future of social connections and entertainment in the metaverse", where she will lay out Sensorium's vision for AI in the context of the emergence of virtual worlds, trace the path taken to create the first AI-inhabited metaverse and explore the opportunities unlocked by the technology.

"It's fantastic to have the opportunity to lead the conversation on AI and AI-driven virtual beings at a stage like LEAP, which has become a global window into the state of emerging technology and the most exciting advancements the industry is experiencing. Over the last year, we've continued the development of our pioneering AI-driven avatars and have released groundbreaking metaverse features, including a metaverse streaming offering. I am looking forward to showcasing Sensorium's innovations and exchanging ideas on the future that lies ahead for XR and AI," added Sasha.

Sensorium's pioneering AI-driven virtual beings represent the pinnacle of conversational AI and machine learning technology, and the company is promoting their integration into the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, a AAA virtual reality environment with cross-platform accessibility. Here, the extensive capabilities of AI avatars shine through as they engage with users across conversations, interactions and a range of activities, including dance choreographies.

Sensorium's participation in LEAP Tech comes as the company continues expanding its presence in the MENA region, after having opened an office in the United Arab Emirates last year and taken part in some of the Middle East's largest music conferences, including XP Futures and MDLBEAST's SOUNDSTORM Festival.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse and Web3 developer, leveraging cutting-edge XR and AI technology to deliver the next generation of virtual experiences in entertainment and beyond.

The company's award-winning Sensorium Galaxy metaverse stands as one of the first platforms introducing global users to multisensory activities across virtual reality worlds, including music concerts, meditation sessions, NFT original content creation and social networking with AI-driven virtual beings.

Sensorium leans on its long-standing collaboration with the world's best technology partners and chart-topping performers including David Guetta , Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki , to shape the future of metaverse-ready events.

In addition to powering high-end VR features, accessible through a wide range of interfaces, Sensorium is also pioneering blockchain and Web3 solutions for institutional and private partners.

×