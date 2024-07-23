Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

B2Gold Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the North American markets close on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

Participants may register for the conference call here: registration link . Upon registering, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call. Participants may also dial in using the numbers below:

  • Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (844) 763-8274
  • All other callers: +1 (647) 484-8814

The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in the U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay access code 5652344. All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay access code 5652344.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer 


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371            investor@b2gold.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kerry Stevenson, gold bars.

Kerry Stevenson: Ready to Invest After Cashing Out (Gold, Biotech and More)

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Kerry Stevenson, host of Making Money Matter, explained why she sold all but three stocks in her portfolio late last year, and what she's doing with her money now.

"I actually cashed in the whole portfolio aside from one coal stock ... and two gold stocks," she said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium. "I've been sitting in cash up until about two and a half weeks ago, when I've come back in with quite big licks on four stocks, and I've still got some cash where I'm looking at some of the small caps."

One gold stock Stevenson is "very happy" with is Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR,OTC Pink:GYYSF), formerly Gascoyne Resources, which she said has undergone a turnaround since Managing Director Simon Lawson took the helm.

Keep reading...Show less
Joe cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Next Price Catalyst After Record H1 Performance

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, reviewed gold's H1 performance and outlined what factors could drive the yellow metal in the second half of the year.

In his opinion, the sector's east/west divide remains, and will be key to watch as 2024 continues.

"I think that what we're looking at in the second half of the year is whether or not the eastern investor, who doesn't really pay much attention to where US rates are, or real rates are in western markets — they're looking at their homegrown investment requirements — will they stay active and actually continue to make that investment into gold in their investment portfolios," he said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in stacks.

Top 6 ASX Gold ETFs in 2024

The gold price has reached historic highs in 2024, rising well above US$2,400 per ounce. For Australian investors, the price of the yellow metal has surged above the AU$3,700 mark in the past few months.

These gains have come as investors anticipate interest rate cuts and against a backdrop of geopolitical turmoil. Gold has also been buoyed by central bank buying, with China, India and Turkey leading the way in the first half of 2024.

For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Resources LTD

Grande Portage Resources Files on SEDAR+ the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Herbert Gold project Detailing Indicated Resources of 1,438,500 Ounces at 9.47gpt Gold and Inferred Resources of 515,700 Ounces at 8.85gpt Gold

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB)("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed an updated technical report on the Herbert Gold Project located near Juneau, Alaska on SEDAR.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Further High-Grade Gold Results Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce the second round of non- priority assay results from sixteen Geotechnical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These sixteen holes were part of a broader 20-hole diamond drilling program2 designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Investor Update

This presentation prepared by Warriedar Resources Limited (“Warriedar” or “the Company”), include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Keep reading...Show less

