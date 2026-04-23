B2Gold Completes the Sale of its 70% Interest in Fingold

B2Gold Completes the Sale of its 70% Interest in Fingold

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on April 20, 2026, it has completed the sale of its 70% interest in Fingold Ventures Ltd. ("Fingold") to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") (the "Transaction"). As per the terms of the Transaction, B2Gold received cash proceeds of US$325 million.

B2Gold celebrates the completion of the Transaction and looks forward to collaborating with Agnico Eagle under the Nunavut Collaboration Agreement to share knowledge and operational best practices in Nunavut, Canada, as previously announced on April 20, 2026.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a responsible international gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.

ON BEHALF OF B2Gold CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Source: B2Gold Corp.


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.B2Gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, IR, Corporate Development & Treasury +1 604-681-8371 investor@B2Gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@B2Gold.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

b2goldBTO:CCtsx:btonyseamerican:btggold investing
BTO:CC
The Conversation (0)
B2Gold

B2Gold

Keep Reading...
Tom Bradshaw, oil barrel and gold bars.

Tom Bradshaw: Gold to US$9,250, Silver to US$375 by 2028

Independent macro strategist Tom Bradshaw shares his price targets for gold and silver. He expects both precious metals to move much higher than they are currently, although he thinks a recession will drive them lower in the near term before that happens. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets on black background.

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Regardless of how the gold price is doing, the top gold-mining companies are always making moves.Right now, gold is in the limelight — stimulated by increasing global inflation, geopolitical turmoil and economic uncertainty, the gold price is repeatedly setting new highs in 2026, reaching... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold

Blue Jay Gold

Keep Reading...
Stacks of silver coins and a pyramid of gold bars on a dark reflective surface.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Trade Sideways on High-Stakes US-Iran Stalemate

Precious metals prices are trading sideways as the US and Iran find themselves in a high-stakes stalemate and the US Federal Reserve chair confirmation hearings strike a hawkish tone.The price action for the precious metals complex just can’t seem to shake out of the grip of Middle East conflict... Keep Reading...
Aterian PLC (LSE:ATN)

Aterian PLC: Africa-focused Critical Minerals Exploration Company

Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Mining

GoldInxs Mining: Early-stage Exposure to Copper-Gold in British Columbia

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Launches New Study to Examine Next-Generation GLP-1 Drugs

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

CHARBONE annonce la signature d'un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans en oxygene UHP avec un client strategique americain, renforcant sa presence aux Etats-Unis

Related News

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

precious metals investing

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

cleantech investing

CHARBONE annonce la signature d'un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans en oxygene UHP avec un client strategique americain, renforcant sa presence aux Etats-Unis

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Announces the Signing of a Three-year UHP Oxygen Supply Contract with a Strategic American Customer, Strengthening its Presence in the United States

precious metals investing

Heliostar Drills 69 Metres Grading 10.1 g/t Gold in the High Grade Panel at Ana Paula

aluminum investing

Share Consolidation

energy investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus