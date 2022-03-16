Significant Alteration in K-Zone increased to 1200 meters Budget increased to maximize impact of winter program Azincourt Energy Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Drilling at the East Preston Project commenced on January 24 th and to date, 4,301 meters have been completed in 18 drill ...

AAZ:CA