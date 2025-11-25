Azarga Metals Security Awards

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR,OTC:EUUNF) reports that a total of 916,667 restricted share units ("RSUs") were awarded to a consultant to the Company under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the award date and will be settled in common shares in accordance with the Plan.

Azarga Metals Corp.
Gordon Tainton,
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Ben Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 1 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the corporate office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Outlook: Australia Edition