Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Exploration Results Near Pit and at Depth at Zgounder

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; NASDAQ: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine ("Zgounder") in the Kingdom of Morocco.
Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)
- Intersections in the Open-Pit Area:
- Hole ZG-RC-24-155 intercepted 783 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 13.0 metres ("m")
- Hole ZG-RC-24-354 intercepted 501 g/t Ag over 11.0m, including 4,000 g/t over 1.0m
- Hole ZG-SF-25-702 intercepted 1,553 g/t Ag over 1.4m
- Intersections in the Central Area:
- Hole DZG-SF-26-945 intercepted 3,501 g/t Ag over 3.5m, including 7,717 g/t Ag over 1.5m
- Hole T28-26-1334 intercepted 4,770 g/t Ag over 2.4m
- Hole T28-26-1333 intercepted 1,362 g/t Ag over 8.4m, including 2,873 g/t Ag over 3.6m
- Hole T28-26-1404 intercepted 762 g/t Ag over 12.0m
- 16,217m or 54.1% of the 2026 exploration program has been drilled year to date.
"Today's high-grade results, highlighted by DZG-SF-26-945, continue to reinforce the strength and continuity of silver mineralization both around the open pit and across the central zone," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "At the same time, development of the exploration drift at the 1,825-metre level is progressing well, setting the stage for drilling west of the fault to begin in Q4 and providing an important new opportunity to expand the mineralized footprint."
This release contains results from 97 holes, which include one surface diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 31 underground DDH, seven reverse circulation drill hole ("RC"), 45 T28 and 13 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1 and 2.
Table 1 – Best Intercepts at Zgounder (core lengths)
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Ag
|Length*
|Ag x width
|(g/t)
|(m)
|Underground DDH
|DZG-SF-25-702
|58.3
|59.7
|1,553
|1.4
|2,174
|DZG-SF-25-789
|18.5
|21.0
|760
|2.5
|1,901
|DZG-SF-26-885
|124.0
|125.0
|1,503
|1.0
|1,503
|DZG-SF-26-898
|109.5
|111.0
|1,208
|1.5
|1,812
|DZG-SF-26-943
|34.5
|36.0
|874
|1.5
|1,311
|DZG-SF-26-945
|16.0
|19.5
|3,501
|3.5
|12,254
|Including
|16.5
|18.0
|7,717
|1.5
|11,575
|Surface RC
|ZG-RC-24-155
|0.0
|13.0
|783
|13.0
|10,180
|ZG-RC-24-354
|2.0
|13.0
|501
|11.0
|5,512
|Including
|6.0
|7.0
|4,000
|1.0
|4,000
|Underground T28
|T28-26-1325
|0.0
|9.6
|302
|9.6
|2,903
|T28-26-1333
|9.6
|18.0
|1,362
|8.4
|11,437
|Including
|9.6
|13.2
|2,873
|3.6
|10,344
|T28-26-1334
|24.0
|26.4
|4,770
|2.4
|11,448
|T28-26-1335
|13.2
|15.6
|1,603
|2.4
|3,846
|T28-26-1358
|16.8
|24.0
|450
|7.2
|3,242
|T28-26-1401
|7.2
|15.6
|258
|8.4
|2,164
|T28-26-1404
|7.2
|19.2
|762
|12.0
|9,149
|T28-26-1420
|3.6
|26.4
|297
|22.8
|6,775
|Including
|3.6
|14.4
|382
|10.8
|4,128
|T28-26-1441
|18.0
|25.2
|403
|7.2
|2,898
|Including
|21.6
|25.2
|695
|3.6
|2,501
|T28-26-1443
|14.4
|25.2
|468
|10.8
|5,050
|Including
|14.4
|16.8
|1,168
|2.4
|2,802
|T28-26-1447
|7.2
|18.0
|232
|10.8
|2,506
|T28-26-1448
|19.2
|24.0
|450
|4.8
|2,158
|Underground YAK
|YAK-26-554
|12.0
|15.6
|1,670
|3.6
|6,012
|YAK-26-571
|9.6
|13.2
|606
|3.6
|2,182
|YAK-26-575
|33.6
|36.0
|1,715
|2.4
|4,116
Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder
Quality Assurance
For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.
For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Executive Vice-President, Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Company has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault — one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.
Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility. Aya's growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway, and which hosts a sizable mineralized footprint, and potential for further discovery.
Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.
For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.
Or contact
|Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
|Alex Ball
|President & CEO
|Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets
|benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com
|alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "goal", "guidance", "intend", "objective", "plan", "potential", "strategy", "target", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the 2026 exploration program; the timing and commencement of drilling west of the fault at Zgounder; and the potential expansion of the mineralized footprint at Zgounder.
Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include without limitation, assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the Company's ability to execute its business plans and objectives; the ability to commence and successfully execute planned drilling and exploration activities; the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations and the continuity of mineralization in areas targeted for exploration; the continued validity and good standing of the mining titles necessary to conduct the planned exploration activities; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; future social, economic and political conditions remaining consistent with those currently prevailing; the availability of qualified contractors, consultants, suppliers, equipment, materials and labour on commercially reasonable terms; and the cooperation of government authorities, municipalities and other stakeholders.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: Aya's ability to execute on its plans relating to the Zgounder Project, including the timing thereof; delays in the development of the exploration drift or in accessing areas targeted for drilling; delays in the commencement or completion of planned drilling and exploration activities; the risk that exploration results may not be indicative of future results; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins, and flooding; risks related to Aya's operations in Morocco; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; inadequate or unreliable infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies); fluctuations in forward markets for silver and other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel, oil and electricity); availability of gas, fuel and oil; restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Aya operates; changes in laws and regulations governing our operations, exploration, and development activities, including international laws and legal norms; the potential impact of future pandemics or epidemics on the Company's operations, and assumptions related thereto; Aya's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and contractors; Aya's ability to obtain and renew necessary permits and licences; Aya's ability to obtain and maintain insurance; occupational health and safety risks; adverse publicity risks; third-party risks; disruptions to Aya's business operations; Aya's reliance on technology and information systems; unforeseen expenses; public health crises; climate change; weather disruptions; general economic conditions; force majeure; the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.
In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.
Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Ag
|Length*
|Ag x width
|(g/t)
|(m)
|Surface DDH
|ZG-26-211
|537.0
|538.0
|645
|1.0
|645
|Underground DDH
|ZG-26-211
|537.0
|538.0
|645
|1.0
|645
|ZG-SF-26-361
|135.0
|136.0
|358
|1.0
|358
|ZG-SF-26-361
|155.0
|157.0
|147
|2.0
|294
|ZG-SF-26-361
|170.0
|174.0
|268
|4.0
|1,071
|ZG-SF-TS-26-008A
|31.0
|31.5
|220
|0.5
|110
|ZG-SF-TS-26-008A
|50.5
|52.0
|172
|1.5
|258
|DZG-SF-25-702
|58.3
|59.7
|1,553
|1.4
|2,174
|DZG-SF-25-708
|46.9
|48.0
|356
|1.1
|392
|DZG-SF-25-727
|0.0
|1.7
|108
|1.7
|183
|DZG-SF-25-771
|30.5
|32.0
|240
|1.5
|360
|DZG-SF-25-773
|26.0
|27.5
|388
|1.5
|582
|DZG-SF-25-789
|2.5
|3.5
|561
|1.0
|561
|DZG-SF-25-789
|18.5
|21.0
|760
|2.5
|1,901
|DZG-SF-26-829
|6.5
|8.0
|136
|1.5
|204
|DZG-SF-26-871
|72.0
|73.5
|288
|1.5
|432
|DZG-SF-26-879
|56.0
|57.0
|104
|1.0
|104
|DZG-SF-26-884
|81.0
|82.1
|212
|1.1
|233
|DZG-SF-26-885
|124.0
|125.0
|1,503
|1.0
|1,503
|DZG-SF-26-886
|45.5
|46.0
|364
|0.5
|182
|DZG-SF-26-891
|42.0
|43.5
|83
|1.5
|125
|DZG-SF-26-895
|56.5
|57.5
|206
|1.0
|206
|DZG-SF-26-898
|109.5
|111.0
|1,208
|1.5
|1,812
|DZG-SF-26-899
|31.0
|32.0
|384
|1.0
|384
|DZG-SF-26-900
|30.5
|31.5
|1,147
|1.0
|1,147
|DZG-SF-26-904
|30.0
|33.0
|111
|3.0
|333
|DZG-SF-26-910
|33.0
|34.5
|121
|1.5
|182
|DZG-SF-26-912
|95.0
|96.5
|291
|1.5
|436
|DZG-SF-26-916
|116.0
|119.5
|252
|3.5
|881
|DZG-SF-26-916
|138.0
|139.0
|79
|1.0
|79
|DZG-SF-26-922
|32.0
|33.0
|77
|1.0
|77
|DZG-SF-26-922
|37.0
|42.0
|229
|5.0
|1,144
|DZG-SF-26-928
|3.8
|5.3
|212
|1.5
|318
|DZG-SF-26-933
|75.0
|76.0
|759
|1.0
|759
|DZG-SF-26-933
|91.0
|92.0
|651
|1.0
|651
|DZG-SF-26-943
|1.0
|1.8
|93
|0.8
|74
|DZG-SF-26-943
|4.5
|6.0
|107
|1.5
|161
|DZG-SF-26-943
|7.5
|9.0
|106
|1.5
|159
|DZG-SF-26-943
|29.5
|30.0
|94
|0.5
|47
|DZG-SF-26-943
|34.5
|36.0
|874
|1.5
|1,311
|DZG-SF-26-944
|12.5
|13.5
|82
|1.0
|82
|DZG-SF-26-944
|42.3
|43.5
|141
|1.2
|169
|DZG-SF-26-945
|10.1
|11.5
|506
|1.4
|708
|DZG-SF-26-945
|16.0
|19.5
|3,501
|3.5
|12,254
|Including
|16.5
|18.0
|7,717
|1.5
|11,575
|DZG-SF-26-945
|21.0
|22.5
|101
|1.5
|152
|DZG-SF-26-946
|4.5
|6.0
|89
|1.5
|134
|DZG-SF-26-946
|81.5
|83.0
|290
|1.5
|435
|DZG-SJ-CD-26-028
|49.0
|50.0
|99
|1.0
|99
|DZG-SJ-CD-26-028
|51.0
|52.0
|123
|1.0
|123
|Surface RC
|ZG-RC-24-155
|0.0
|13.0
|783
|13.0
|10,180
|ZG-RC-24-250
|72.0
|73.0
|680
|1.0
|680
|ZG-RC-24-354
|2.0
|13.0
|501
|11.0
|5,512
|Including
|6.0
|7.0
|4,000
|1.0
|4,000
|ZG-RC-24-421
|0.0
|3.0
|143
|3.0
|428
|ZG-RC-25-412
|50.0
|51.0
|824
|1.0
|824
|ZG-RC-26-1046
|17.0
|19.0
|102
|2.0
|203
|ZG-RC-26-1054
|24.0
|25.0
|150
|1.0
|150
|Underground T28
|T28-26-1310
|14.4
|16.8
|682
|2.4
|1,636
|T28-26-1311
|7.2
|9.6
|100
|2.4
|239
|T28-26-1312
|21.6
|24.0
|97
|2.4
|233
|T28-26-1324
|0.0
|3.6
|174
|3.6
|628
|T28-26-1325
|0.0
|9.6
|302
|9.6
|2,903
|T28-26-1332
|10.8
|13.2
|537
|2.4
|1,289
|T28-26-1332
|16.8
|18.0
|116
|1.2
|139
|T28-26-1333
|9.6
|18.0
|1,362
|8.4
|11,437
|Including
|9.6
|13.2
|2,873
|3.6
|10,344
|T28-26-1334
|9.6
|16.8
|260
|7.2
|1,872
|T28-26-1334
|24.0
|26.4
|4,770
|2.4
|11,448
|T28-26-1335
|13.2
|15.6
|1,603
|2.4
|3,846
|T28-26-1357
|18.0
|19.2
|77
|1.2
|92
|T28-26-1358
|16.8
|24.0
|450
|7.2
|3,242
|T28-26-1361
|21.6
|24.0
|151
|2.4
|362
|T28-26-1382
|0.0
|1.2
|151
|1.2
|181
|T28-26-1389
|9.6
|13.2
|88
|3.6
|318
|T28-26-1392
|0.0
|4.8
|267
|4.8
|1,282
|T28-26-1401
|7.2
|15.6
|258
|8.4
|2,164
|Including
|7.2
|10.8
|483
|3.6
|1,739
|T28-26-1402
|2.4
|4.8
|111
|2.4
|265
|T28-26-1403
|7.2
|10.8
|109
|3.6
|391
|T28-26-1404
|7.2
|19.2
|762
|12.0
|9,149
|T28-26-1405
|19.2
|21.6
|87
|2.4
|208
|T28-26-1406
|10.8
|13.2
|193
|2.4
|462
|T28-26-1407
|9.6
|12.0
|193
|2.4
|463
|T28-26-1410
|4.8
|6.0
|80
|1.2
|96
|T28-26-1411
|7.2
|9.6
|252
|2.4
|605
|T28-26-1411
|10.8
|12.0
|90
|1.2
|108
|T28-26-1412
|3.6
|9.6
|168
|6.0
|1,008
|T28-26-1413
|9.6
|10.8
|85
|1.2
|102
|T28-26-1414
|0.0
|4.8
|295
|4.8
|1,414
|T28-26-1415
|0.0
|3.6
|133
|3.6
|479
|T28-26-1415
|9.6
|10.8
|116
|1.2
|139
|T28-26-1415
|14.4
|16.8
|314
|2.4
|754
|T28-26-1418
|18.0
|19.2
|155
|1.2
|186
|T28-26-1419
|4.8
|6.0
|77
|1.2
|92
|T28-26-1419
|8.4
|9.6
|117
|1.2
|140
|T28-26-1419
|13.2
|14.4
|132
|1.2
|158
|T28-26-1419
|15.6
|20.4
|159
|4.8
|763
|T28-26-1419
|25.2
|26.4
|216
|1.2
|259
|T28-26-1420
|3.6
|26.4
|297
|22.8
|6,775
|Including
|3.6
|14.4
|382
|10.8
|4,128
|T28-26-1422
|10.8
|12.0
|95
|1.2
|114
|T28-26-1425
|19.2
|21.6
|114
|2.4
|272
|T28-26-1441
|18.0
|25.2
|403
|7.2
|2,898
|Including
|21.6
|25.2
|695
|3.6
|2,501
|T28-26-1442
|0.0
|1.2
|553
|1.2
|664
|T28-26-1442
|21.6
|24.0
|163
|2.4
|390
|T28-26-1443
|7.2
|8.4
|80
|1.2
|96
|T28-26-1443
|10.8
|12.0
|89
|1.2
|107
|T28-26-1443
|14.4
|25.2
|468
|10.8
|5,050
|Including
|14.4
|16.8
|1,168
|2.4
|2,802
|T28-26-1444
|13.2
|15.6
|90
|2.4
|216
|T28-26-1444
|19.2
|22.8
|271
|3.6
|974
|T28-26-1447
|7.2
|18.0
|232
|10.8
|2,506
|Including
|14.4
|18.0
|444
|3.6
|1,598
|T28-26-1448
|16.8
|18.0
|108
|1.2
|130
|T28-26-1448
|19.2
|24.0
|450
|4.8
|2,158
|T28-26-1449
|19.2
|20.4
|87
|1.2
|104
|T28-26-1450
|7.2
|8.4
|79
|1.2
|95
|T28-26-1450
|16.8
|19.2
|134
|2.4
|322
|T28-26-1451
|19.2
|20.4
|195
|1.2
|234
|T28-26-1463
|9.6
|15.6
|130
|6.0
|780
|T28-26-1464
|9.6
|14.4
|154
|4.8
|738
|T28-26-1466
|13.2
|15.6
|283
|2.4
|679
|Underground YAK
|YAK-26-503
|4.8
|6.0
|599
|1.2
|719
|YAK-26-515
|8.4
|10.8
|82
|2.4
|196
|YAK-26-515
|13.2
|14.4
|166
|1.2
|199
|YAK-26-520
|4.8
|6.0
|240
|1.2
|288
|YAK-26-553
|3.6
|4.8
|101
|1.2
|121
|YAK-26-553
|8.4
|9.6
|126
|1.2
|151
|YAK-26-553
|10.8
|12.0
|191
|1.2
|229
|YAK-26-553
|43.2
|44.4
|83
|1.2
|100
|YAK-26-554
|12.0
|15.6
|1,670
|3.6
|6,012
|YAK-26-561
|46.8
|48.0
|77
|1.2
|92
|YAK-26-562
|0.0
|1.2
|86
|1.2
|103
|YAK-26-563
|1.2
|2.4
|266
|1.2
|319
|YAK-26-568
|48.0
|49.2
|113
|1.2
|136
|YAK-26-571
|9.6
|13.2
|606
|3.6
|2,182
|YAK-26-572
|6.0
|10.8
|152
|4.8
|728
|YAK-26-572
|44.4
|45.6
|92
|1.2
|110
|YAK-26-575
|33.6
|36.0
|1,715
|2.4
|4,116
|YAK-26-581
|28.8
|32.4
|318
|3.6
|1,144
True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.
Appendix 2 – Drill Hole Coordinates of Zgounder Drill Hole with Significant Results
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|Surface DDH
|ZG-26-211
|620442
|3403648
|2076
|0
|-75
|564
|Underground DDH
|ZG-SF-26-361
|620832
|3403979
|1969
|180
|-86
|216
|ZG-SF-TS-26-008A
|620529
|3403908
|1919
|170
|-63
|74
|DZG-SF-25-702
|621211
|3404043
|2073
|65
|16
|80
|DZG-SF-25-708
|621212
|3404040
|2072
|98
|-14
|65
|DZG-SF-25-727
|620983
|3404059
|1969
|5
|36
|65
|DZG-SF-25-771
|620554
|3404007
|1909
|72
|-30
|100
|DZG-SF-25-773
|620554
|3404007
|1909
|72
|0
|90
|DZG-SF-25-789
|620549
|3404009
|1908
|338
|-30
|80
|DZG-SF-26-829
|621127
|3404082
|2020
|27
|22
|60
|DZG-SF-26-871
|620700
|3403985
|1885
|56
|-6
|150
|DZG-SF-26-879
|620918
|3404096
|1997
|267
|3
|60
|DZG-SF-26-884
|620793
|3404090
|1937
|268
|0
|135
|DZG-SF-26-885
|620793
|3404088
|1937
|259
|0
|132
|DZG-SF-26-886
|620918
|3404098
|1996
|289
|-11
|60
|DZG-SF-26-891
|620429
|3404008
|1945
|323
|2
|150
|DZG-SF-26-895
|620437
|3404006
|1945
|80
|4
|60
|DZG-SF-26-898
|620767
|3404056
|1912
|83
|0
|150
|DZG-SF-26-899
|620766
|3404057
|1912
|72
|-10
|150
|DZG-SF-26-900
|620766
|3404057
|1912
|72
|0
|134
|DZG-SF-26-904
|620761
|3404058
|1912
|330
|0
|150
|DZG-SF-26-910
|620759
|3404054
|1912
|278
|-10
|150
|DZG-SF-26-912
|620801
|3404090
|1937
|60
|0
|150
|DZG-SF-26-916
|620793
|3404087
|1937
|259
|-10
|150
|DZG-SF-26-922
|620801
|3404089
|1937
|97
|-10
|150
|DZG-SF-26-928
|621087
|3404093
|1973
|109
|-21
|75
|DZG-SF-26-933
|621080
|3404095
|1973
|298
|-1
|95
|DZG-SF-26-943
|621055
|3404053
|1941
|330
|0
|150
|DZG-SF-26-944
|621054
|3404052
|1941
|315
|0
|150
|DZG-SF-26-945
|621052
|3404051
|1941
|299
|0
|150
|DZG-SF-26-946
|621080
|3404095
|1974
|299
|14
|95
|DZG-SJ-CD-26-028
|621286
|3404887
|2205
|135
|-60
|59
|Surface RC
|ZG-RC-24-155
|621245
|3404121
|2234
|180
|-72
|124
|ZG-RC-24-250
|621158
|3404095
|2222
|180
|-70
|74
|ZG-RC-24-354
|621033
|3404068
|2228
|180
|-70
|80
|ZG-RC-24-421
|621033
|3404093
|2223
|135
|-70
|50
|ZG-RC-25-412
|621052
|3404094
|2222
|135
|-70
|55
|ZG-RC-26-1046
|621206
|3404141
|2201
|135
|-71
|60
|ZG-RC-26-1054
|621187
|3404125
|2201
|135
|-70
|50
|Underground T28
|T28-26-1310
|621054
|3404106
|2027
|82
|10
|26
|T28-26-1311
|621054
|3404106
|2027
|82
|25
|26
|T28-26-1312
|621057
|3404101
|2027
|99
|13
|26
|T28-26-1324
|620602
|3403990
|1909
|183
|12
|26
|T28-26-1325
|620602
|3403990
|1909
|179
|21
|25
|T28-26-1332
|620633
|3403997
|1909
|68
|9
|23
|T28-26-1333
|620633
|3403997
|1910
|68
|21
|22
|T28-26-1334
|620622
|3404019
|1910
|120
|8
|26
|T28-26-1335
|620622
|3404019
|1910
|120
|20
|26
|T28-26-1357
|620636
|3404087
|2000
|360
|14
|26
|T28-26-1358
|620632
|3404087
|2001
|348
|19
|26
|T28-26-1361
|620651
|3404077
|1998
|219
|5
|26
|T28-26-1382
|620768
|3404040
|2023
|358
|15
|25
|T28-26-1389
|620602
|3404045
|1910
|136
|9
|19
|T28-26-1392
|620597
|3404046
|1910
|338
|9
|12
|T28-26-1401
|620896
|3404033
|2002
|67
|5
|26
|T28-26-1402
|620896
|3404033
|2002
|85
|20
|26
|T28-26-1403
|620896
|3404035
|2002
|58
|5
|26
|T28-26-1404
|620896
|3404035
|2002
|58
|20
|24
|T28-26-1405
|620895
|3404038
|2002
|46
|5
|26
|T28-26-1406
|620894
|3404038
|2002
|40
|20
|25
|T28-26-1407
|620893
|3404040
|2002
|30
|5
|19
|T28-26-1410
|620890
|3404040
|2003
|358
|20
|12
|T28-26-1411
|620888
|3404040
|2003
|325
|5
|26
|T28-26-1412
|620888
|3404040
|2003
|323
|20
|26
|T28-26-1413
|620887
|3404039
|2002
|308
|5
|13
|T28-26-1414
|620887
|3404039
|2003
|311
|20
|26
|T28-26-1415
|620886
|3404038
|2002
|319
|5
|17
|T28-26-1418
|620884
|3404036
|2003
|271
|20
|26
|T28-26-1419
|620888
|3404033
|2002
|255
|5
|26
|T28-26-1420
|620888
|3404034
|2002
|256
|20
|26
|T28-26-1422
|620890
|3404032
|2002
|230
|20
|19
|T28-26-1425
|620670
|3404005
|1910
|66
|5
|25
|T28-26-1441
|620965
|3404113
|1995
|271
|5
|25
|T28-26-1442
|620965
|3404113
|1995
|271
|13
|24
|T28-26-1443
|620964
|3404119
|1995
|273
|6
|25
|T28-26-1444
|620964
|3404119
|1995
|268
|11
|25
|T28-26-1447
|620973
|3404117
|1995
|94
|10
|26
|T28-26-1448
|620966
|3404130
|1995
|92
|7
|24
|T28-26-1449
|620973
|3404111
|1995
|92
|16
|26
|T28-26-1450
|620973
|3404117
|1995
|91
|17
|22
|T28-26-1451
|620966
|3404130
|1995
|90
|21
|26
|T28-26-1463
|620492
|3404058
|1909
|253
|10
|22
|T28-26-1464
|620490
|3404048
|1911
|255
|5
|23
|T28-26-1466
|620519
|3404045
|1910
|122
|20
|26
|Underground YAK
|YAK-26-503
|620401
|3404064
|1956
|268
|11
|50
|YAK-26-515
|620424
|3404105
|1955
|108
|28
|31
|YAK-26-520
|620384
|3404089
|1954
|278
|10
|50
|YAK-26-553
|620888
|3404131
|2023
|290
|5
|49
|YAK-26-554
|620891
|3404136
|2023
|302
|5
|50
|YAK-26-561
|620903
|3404135
|2023
|103
|5
|50
|YAK-26-562
|620897
|3404130
|2023
|110
|5
|50
|YAK-26-563
|620897
|3404130
|2023
|110
|22
|50
|YAK-26-568
|620900
|3404140
|2023
|5
|15
|50
|YAK-26-571
|620891
|3404136
|2023
|302
|15
|50
|YAK-26-572
|620888
|3404131
|2023
|290
|15
|49
|YAK-26-575
|621081
|3404068
|2028
|121
|6
|36
|YAK-26-581
|621081
|3404075
|2028
|72
|19
|32
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe3e0d90-df72-40f8-b1a1-22762834fbf0