Axon Air "Drone as First Responder" Program Soars into Howard County, Maryland

Investment includes Skydio X10 drones, counter-drone technology and AI tools to help protect the community for the next decade
AXON (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that Maryland's Howard County Police Department (HCPD) has adopted a suite of AXON solutions to help speed up response and aid decision-making in high-stakes situations.
- Real-Time Drone and Counter-Drone Response: HCPD is expanding its drone program with Axon Air DFR (Drone as First Responder) with Skydio X10 drones, giving responding officers an earlier aerial view of incidents to help them prepare before arriving on scene. Dedrone (counter-drone technology) will help detect and assess potentially unauthorized drone activity in the area.
- Complete Safety Tools: Equipping officers with TASER 10 energy weapons as a less-lethal option, along with body-worn and in-car cameras, connects HCPD to an ecosystem of hardware and software designed to support every call.
- Faster, Smarter Coordination: Using the Axon Fusus real-time operations platform and AI-powered tools - with decision-making always remaining in human hands - improves situational awareness and coordination.
"Providing our officers with the best tools is essential to keeping everyone safe," said Acting Police Chief Antonio Thomas, Howard County Police Department. "Axon is helping us bring cutting-edge technology to the front lines, so we can respond smarter, work more efficiently, and protect Howard County for years to come."
For more information: Enhance Law Enforcement with Axon Technology
About Axon
AXON (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology supporting state, local, federal and international public safety agencies with technology designed to Protect Life. Complementing its mission, AXON's growing Enterprise market focuses on protecting critical infrastructure and frontline workers across multiple industries including corporate security, hospitality, retail and healthcare. Founder-led since 1993, AXON builds products with transparency and responsibility. From TASER energy devices to today's connected network of hardware - including cameras, drones, and robotics - cloud software, sensors, and AI-tools, the AXON Ecosystem helps seamlessly protect people and places when it matters most. To ensure these technologies align with community expectations, AXON's independent Ethics & Equity Advisory Council guides the ethical, inclusive, and accountable design of its products and services. Learn more about the EEAC and AXON's Responsible Innovation framework at Axon Responsibility.
Non-Axon trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Axon, Axon Ecosystem, TASER, the Delta Logo and the Axon + Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.
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Media Contact
Kate MacKinnon
Vice President, Communications
press@axon.com
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SOURCE Axon