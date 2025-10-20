AWH to Hold Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on Monday, November 10, 2025

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH", "Ascend" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET following the release of its third quarter 2025 financial results.
The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-699-1199. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the AWH website at https://awholdings.com/investors and will be archived for replay.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:
Monday, November 10, 2025
TIME:
5:00 p.m. ET
WEBCAST:
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
1-888-699-1199
REPLAY:
1-888-660-6345
Replay Code: 00660#
About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, High Wired, Effin', Common Goods, and Royale branded products. For more information about AWH, visit www.awholdings.com.
