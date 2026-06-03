Avrupa Minerals Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Sesmarias Copper/Zinc Project, Portugal

(TheNewswire)
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Total Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.5 million tonnes grading 2.9% Zn, 1.2% Pb, 0.6% Cu, and 35 g/t Ag, or CuEq of 2.2%, or ZnEq of 6.2%.
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Several areas identified for additional drilling, with a short-term goal to double the size of the initial Mineral Resource Estimate.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA June 3, 2026 - TheNewswire Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: AVU,OTC:AVPMF) is pleased to announce the completion of its NI 43-101-compliant, initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Sesmarias CopperZinc Project, located in the northern portion of the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IPB") in Portugal. Frank Browning, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and Principal Resource Geologist with SLR Consulting Ltd. ("SLR"), compiled the Sesmarias MRE.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, commented, "The Company is excited to be able to provide this first MRE for Sesmarias. The study supports the vitality of the mineralization and provides clear encouragement for prioritized drilling in all zones at Sesmarias to potentially increase the size of the deposit. Avrupa has initiated the mining license application process for Sesmarias. The Company will also look for a suitable mining company partner to help advance the project through necessary phases in an earn-in joint venture."
The Sesmarias MRE and Avrupa's next steps for the project are outlined below. These include drilling to potentially expand the massive sulfide mineralization with the goal of doubling the size of the deposit, followed by consideration of potential mining options.
The following table outlines the Sesmarias MRE statement:
Table 1. Statement of the initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Sesmarias Cu/Zn Project, Portugal.
SLR reported the Sesmarias MRE using a cut-off grade of 4.0% Zinc Equivalent ("ZnEq") in the preceding Mineral Resource Statement. Technical and economic parameters used in the MRE cut-off grade calculation are at a preliminary stage of evaluation, and include long-term zinc price, royalties to the Portuguese government, operating costs, selling costs, zinc recovery, and zinc payability. Changes in some of these factors, including long-term metal prices, operating and selling costs, and metal recoveries, may materially affect the MRE. While Avrupa has completed only basic metallurgical testing on the Sesmarias mineralization, the recovery characteristics are within the range of early-stage results typical for polymetallic massive sulfide ores from the IPB. Further testing is necessary to upgrade the understanding of the deposit metallurgical characteristics.
SLR produced the following table to demonstrate the sensitivity of grade and tonnage to lower reporting cutoff grades and is only intended to provide additional context and should not be considered Mineral Resources.
Table 2. Sensitivity of grade and tonnage to lower reporting ZnEq cutoff grade.
Following the Sesmarias Mineral Resource Estimate, SLR completed an independent assessment of exploration potential at Sesmarias. SLR developed a simplified geological framework for the Sesmarias deposit to guide this assessment. Key aspects include:
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Mineralization is mainly hosted within a black shale unit in a synformal structure, i.e., a U-shaped fold with at least 1,700 meters of NNW-SSE strike length, and tilted to the west.
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A spilite unit represents the core of the fold. Sulfide lenses have so far been delineated proximal and sub-parallel to the spilite-black shale contact. This contact has guided the interpreted orientation of mineralized zones and position of drill targets.
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Massive sulfide mineralization is typically located in the hinge of the fold and variably along strike length in both limbs of the fold. There is a known block of up-faulted massive sulfide mineralization in the Central Zone.
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The horizontal and vertical location of the hinge target is slightly modified, along strike, by post-mineral structural movement.
SLR defined the following priority drill targets for future testing, shown in Figures 1 and 2.
Material types:
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Inferred Resources – infill drill target.
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Extensional Targets – potential direct extensions to the Inferred Mineral Resource.
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Conceptual Targets – geologically driven targets in analogous positions to the massive sulfide lenses defined by the existing drill grid.
Major extensional targets include:
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E1 – NNW down-plunge extension of Central Zone mineralisation
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E2 – Extensions to South Zone mineralisation in multiple directions, including into the interpreted fold hinge that hosts the Central Zone.
Major conceptual targets include:
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C1 – NNW down-plunge repeat of Central Zone mineralisation.
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C2 – Additional lens on the western limb of the synform. This position is compar-able to the South Zone.
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C3 – Strike repeat of North Zone mineralisation.
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C4 – Structural repeat of the mineralised horizon in the hanging wall of the G1 fault zone.
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C5 – Structural repeat of the mineralised horizon in the hanging wall of the G1 fault zone.
Figure 1. SLR Consulting assessment of exploration potential at Sesmarias.
The map in Figure 2 shows the existing drill coverage at Sesmarias, alongside a summary of Avrupa's plans for future drilling. Drilling, to date, has tested the following along the known strike length of mineralization:
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Northern Zone – weak to moderate drill density of east limb of synform; some testing of west limb and hinge, proximal to the Central Zone;
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Central Zone – moderate drill density of hinge and east limb of synform; one test of the west limb at the south end of the Central Zone.
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Southern Zone – mostly weak drill density of west limb of synform; no testing of hinge or east limb.
Figure 2. SES plan view with simplified exploration ideas to potentially upgrade MRE.
To potentially expand and upgrade the Sesmarias mineral resources, the following drill targeting will be considered.
First priority drilling areas in the Central Zone include:
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Expansion and infill drilling, particularly targeting the synform hinge and west limb, as noted in the red box in Figure 2, between Sections 275 S and 700 S;
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Infill drilling between 700 S and 850 S, especially targeting the hinge, to upgrade the inferred mineral resource; and
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Extensional drilling south of Section 850 S to 1100 S, to test the hinge and mineral potential of the both limbs of the synform.
Priority targeting in the Northern Zone includes:
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Locating and testing the hinge and west limb of the synform as an extension of the Central Zone mineralization, north of Section 270 S;
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Testing for the presence and mineralization of the synform north of Section 050 N.
Further-on targeting in the Southern Zone should follow potential success in the Central and Northern Zones, as the level of understanding of the geometry of the mineralization in the south is lower, at this time. Only the west limb has been tested in past drilling campaigns, and that drilling came prior to the present understanding and application of the Sesmarias synform-hosted mineralization model.
The Company intends to enlist the help of a suitable mining partner in an earn-in joint venture to advance the permitting process, upgrade the present mineral inventory, leading to the necessary steps to a mining project decision.
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of valuable mineral deposits, using a hybrid project generator business model. Avrupa is actively advancing seven copper-zinc VMS targets and one orogenic gold prospect in central Finland through its partnership with Akkerman Exploration B.V. thru the Finnish exploration company, Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa holds one 100%-owned project in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, and has submitted an application for a mining license covering the Sesmarias Cu/Zn massive sulfide showing within the Project area. The Company holds one 49%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova Gold Project in Kosovo, optioned to Western Tethyan Resources. Avrupa continues to focus its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, and looks to develop new opportunities around the general Mediterranean Basin. The Company is actively seeking new JV partnerships for its projects in Finland and Portugal.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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