Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Q4 and FY 2023 Highlights
Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
Merger with Technology Metals Australia Limited
Australian Vanadium Project
Vanadium in energy storage
Corporate
Management Comment
CEO, Graham Arvidson comments, “During the quarter, AVL continued its momentum across a range of activities, including the merger with Technology Metals Australia, advancement of the Australian Vanadium Project, construction of our vanadium electrolyte facility and our VSUN Energy vanadium flow battery initiatives.
The consolidation of the Australian Vanadium Project’s contiguous orebody provides a unique opportunity for a project of increased global significance and unencumbered development potential. We anticipate completion of the merger on 1 February 2024 and look forward to welcoming our new shareholders.
The completion of the construction of AVL’s first vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility was a major milestone for the Company and we were pleased to successfully and safely execute another segment of our ‘pit to battery’ strategy. The facility’s construction demonstrates AVL’s technical and project management abilities which will underpin the development of the larger Australian Vanadium Project. We were grateful to the Hon. Madeleine King MP for opening the facility with us and to all the other attendees at the event for their support.”
Vanadium doesn't get quite as much attention as other critical and battery metals, but it should.
Resistant to breakdown from both acid and salt, it adds considerable strength, heat resistance and toughness to steel when alloyed. Unsurprisingly, these characteristics have made vanadium a critical mineral for defence applications, particularly as vanadium need only be present in small amounts to impart its benefits. For the past twenty years, demand for the metal in the steel sector has steadily increased. With the recent push for clean energy and net-zero emissions, that demand is set to rise, not only from the steel market but from the battery market.Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL, FRA:JT71, OTCQB:ATVVF), which holds one of the most advanced high-grade vanadium deposits in the world, has placed significant focus on developing its Australian Vanadium Project, a high-grade vanadium, titanium and iron resource situated roughly 43 kilometres south of the mining town of Meekatharra in Western Australia.
Vanadium's potential goes well beyond construction steel. The metal is also used extensively in multiple industries, including aerospace, defence and as a chemical catalyst. What's most notable, however, is vanadium's status as a battery metal, specifically one suited for long-term, large-scale energy storage.
The vanadium flow battery (VFB) was first invented in 1984 at the University of New South Wales in Australia. Early VFBs had to be the size of approximately one to two basketball courts to adequately perform, but the technology has been refined over the years since. Today’s VFBs are only a third of the size of their colossal predecessors, with a significantly higher energy capacity.
As businesses and governments seek battery storage for large-scale use cases, demand is expected to increase further, with the VFB market accounting for more than 10 percent of all vanadium production by the end of 2023. Demand for vanadium is expected to double by 2032, of which 90 percent will be driven by VFBs.
AVL is also working to cultivate Australia's burgeoning VFB market through its wholly owned subsidiary VSUN Energy. VSUN Energy's current projects include the installation of a VFB to power an industrial chlorinator, as a standalone power system for a mine process water pump at a major nickel project, and to power the systems at an orchard in Victoria. VSUN Energy is also consulting with several major mining clients.
The major component of a VFB is vanadium electrolyte. This solution of vanadium mixed with acid and water will be manufactured by AVL at a facility being constructed in the Perth region.
Both VSUN Energy and the electrolyte manufacturing facility are part of AVL's vertically integrated strategy, through which it intends to support every stage of VFB production. This will give it the ability to not only produce the world's highest-quality vanadium but also tailor that vanadium to its customers’ needs.
In 2023, AVL and Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX:TMT) agreed to merge via a proposed scheme of arrangement under which AVL will acquire 100 percent of the TMT shares on issue. The consolidation of two adjoining projects provides a unique opportunity to achieve operational and corporate synergies by creating a single integrated project. The combined group will become the leading Australian vanadium developer with a world-class asset, located in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction.
Located in Western Australia's Murchison Province, the Australian Vanadium Project will consist of an open cut mine, crushing, milling and beneficiation south of Meekatharra and a processing plant near the port city of Geraldton.AVL has appointed engineering group Primero Group to construct its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility in Western Australia. The facility is designed to produce up to 33 MWh per year of vanadium flow battery high-purity electrolyte. The Australian Government’s grant of $3.69 million will co-fund the commercial vanadium electrolyte facility development.
Equipment for vanadium electrolyte production
Situated in Perth, the plant leverages proven technology sourced from US Vanadium LLC. Construction of the plant is underway and electrolyte will be available for battery supply in 2024.
As one of the world's most advanced in-development vanadium projects, the AVL Project has national strategic significance to Australia's critical mineral supply chains. The project has been recognised by both the Australian federal government and the Western Australian government, receiving multiple grants for a combined total of over $52.69 million.
The AVL deposit consists of a basal massive magnetite zone overlaid by five lower-grade mineralised magnetite-banded gabbro units, each of which is between 5 and 30 metres thick. Vanadium mineralisation can be found in both the massive magnetite horizon and the lower-grade gabbro horizons. The deposit is further divided into kilometre-scale blocks by a series of regional scale faults; the blocks show little sign of internal deformation and strong consistency in layering.
In late April 2023, AVL's processing plant site rezoning was approved by the city of Greater Geraldton, pushing plant one step closer to commencing construction. Once completed, the plant along with the mine will provide high-purity vanadium oxide and an iron-titanium co-product.
AVL could commence construction of its Australian Vanadium Project in 2024, targeting production by late 2025 or early 2026. Profiled on WA Investments, the project is seeking an investment value of more than $500 million to start building the project including an open-pit mine near Meekatharra and a processing plant near Geraldton.
Cliff Lawrenson has more than 10 years of experience as a non-executive chair and non-executive director in both public and private companies. He is currently non-executive chair of Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) and Caspin Resources (ASX:CPN) and non-executive chair of privately owned Pacific Energy Limited and Onsite Rental Group.
Lawrenson was managing director of Atlas Iron Ltd from 2017 and led the company to its acquisition by Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd. Prior to Atlas Iron, Lawrenson served as managing director of a number of ASX-listed companies in the mining and mining services sectors. Lawrenson was also a senior executive of CMS Energy Corporation in the United States of America and Singapore, preceded by an investment banking career.
Daniel Harris is a vanadium industry veteran and has an understanding of the resource sector from both a technical and financial perspective. He is currently non-executive director of US Vanadium LLC, Queensland Energy & Minerals (ASX:QEM) and Flinders Mines (ASX:FMS). He is an advisory board member and vanadium consultant for Blackrock Metals.
Previous roles include interim CEO and managing director at Atlas Iron; chief executive & operating officer at Atlantic; vice-president and head of vanadium assets at Evraz Group; managing director at Vametco Alloys; general manager of vanadium operations at Strategic Minerals Corp and acting as an independent technical and executive consultant to GSA Environmental Limited in the United Kingdom.
Miriam Stanborough is a chemical engineer with over 20 years of experience in the mineral processing industry across a range of commodities. She has held senior roles at Monadelphous, Iluka Resources, Alcoa and WMC Resources. Her skill base spans innovation and technology, technical development, production management, project management, business improvement and people and culture.
Stanborough is currently a non-executive director of Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS), BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI), chair of the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA), deputy chair of the Northern Agricultural Catchments Council (NACC), and a director of Scouts WA.
Peter Watson is a chemical engineer with 40 years of experience in senior technical, project and management roles in addition to corporate experience running ASX-listed companies. He has significant board-level experience, particularly regarding safety, governance, financial reporting, risk management and strategy.
Watson is currently a non-executive director of Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN), New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) and Strandline Resources Limited (ASX:STA).
Anna Sudlow is a corporate finance executive with experience in the mining and resources sectors across a range of commodities and jurisdictions. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce, is a certified practising accountant (CPA) and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA). Sudlow has held senior roles at Woodside Energy and Paladin Energy and has experience in strategy, capital management and funding, commercial analysis, business development, risk and financial reporting and governance. Sudlow is currently the CFO of Paladin Energy, (ASX:PDN), an Australian-listed uranium company on the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
Graham Arvidson has 18 years of experience in the minerals sector spanning feasibility, evaluation, successful development and operation of mineral assets globally and across a broad range of commodities including deep experience in vanadium, lithium, nickel and other future-focused battery metals.
Arvidson has proven project development expertise, a deep Western Australian project development network specific to mining, commercial acumen borne of managing contracts from both the client and contractor side and extensive project management experience in tendering, negotiation, conforming and managing O&M, EPC, EPCM, EPC-O and BOO forms of project delivery.
Todd Richardson BSc ChE MBA is an expert in vanadium process design, commissioning and operations with over 20 years’ experience in vanadium. He has an extensive background in operations management and technical services both in the USA and Australia in all phases of plant operation – process design through commissioning, ramp up and operation. Richardson leads the development of AVL’s world-class vanadium project.
Tom Plant is a seasoned chartered accountant and finance executive with almost 30 years of experience in various corporate and commercial roles. He has a strong background in debt and equity funding solutions, investment evaluation and corporate transactions. Plant recently served as interim CFO at Leo Lithium, which developed the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali. Prior to that, he was the CFO at Firefinch and spent 10 years at global mineral sands and rare earths producer Iluka Resources. He held various positions in investment banking and professional services with Macquarie Group, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and Arthur Andersen.
Neville Bassett is a chartered accountant operating his own corporate consulting business, specializing in the area of corporate, financial and management advisory services. Bassett has been involved with numerous public company listings and capital raisings.
His involvement in the corporate arena has also taken in mergers and acquisitions and includes significant knowledge and exposure to the Australian financial markets.
Bassett has a wealth of experience in matters pertaining to the Corporations Act, ASX listing requirements, corporate taxation and finance. He is a director or company secretary of a number of public and private companies.
Louis Mostert has over 20 years of experience in project contracting and finance, corporate advisory, mergers and acquisitions, insurance management, dispute resolution, work health and safety, employment and industrial relations, intellectual property, corporate governance and compliance.
Mostert graduated from the University of Western Australia with a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) and a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) and has a Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance from the Governance Institute of Australia. He is admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Western Australia, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries, a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and a member of the Institute of Company Directors.
Surefire Resources NL (“Surefire” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has achieved a breakthrough process of extracting Vanadium directly from magnetite concentrate out of its 100% owned flagship Victory Bore Vanadium project in Western Australia.
Key Points:
The test work process achieved a remarkable extraction for Vanadium of 91% after a 96-hour leach directly from magnetite concentrate. Additionally, an unexpected extraction of 88% Titanium was also recovered. The leach process was applied to pre-treated concentrate allowing the leach process to effectively scavenge vanadium. This pre-leach treatment is Surefire’s Intellectual Property.
In May 2023 the Company appointed METS Engineering (“METS”) to undertake an assessment of potential for recovery of a high purity vanadium oxide in liquid form, from which a clean high purity vanadium electrolyte could be produced for use in the emerging vanadium battery sector in Australasia, (see ASX announcement 1 May 2023).
Following a detailed literature search and a review of all existing extraction processes, a direct leaching test work programme was designed and established by the METS team. Supervision and reporting was carried out under the direction of METS and all test work undertaken at Western Australian laboratories.
A total of 4 separate hydro-chemical tests were carried out on pre-treated magnetite concentrate (“PTMC”). The successful process is an adaptation of several commercially scalable processes used within the mineral resource industry and involves leaching under certain conditions of the PTMC.
Laboratory testwork involved batches of PTMC from the Victory Bore deposit subjected to 4 separate leachants with catalysts, under various novel conditions.
The total process is a combination of the proprietary PTMC, leachant and novel conditions. The process details are commercial in confidence and remain the IP of Surefire Resources and subject to a Provisional Patent protection.
Sample
A 500 Kilogram (Kg) composite sample was made up from 20 x 1m Reverse Circulation samples selected from drill hole VBRC026.
Table 1: VBRC026 94 to 114m Drilling Interval used for Hydro-Metallurgy test work.
Drill hole VBRC026 was selected as it is located in the centre of the Victory Bore deposit, see Figure 4.
Sample Preparation
The samples were prepared using standard beneficiation processes to produce a clean magnetic concentrate for characterisation and laboratory testwork. In February 2023 the company carried out a petrographic study which showed that the Victory Bore magnetite contains most of the vanadium and hosts relatively clean intrinsic vanadium which should enable a simpler and cleaner separation in processing (see ASX announcement 13 February 2023).
Approximately 500 kg of a composite feed sample was stage crushed and rotary split for the characterisation, pre-treatment and testwork. 250kg was used for the testwork with the remaining composite material (of approximately 250 kg) stored as reserve for further work.
Head Assay
A full assay suite was requested for the head assay on the composite feed sample: SiO2, Al2O3, V2O5, TiO2, CaO, MgO, MnO, K2O, Na2O, Cr2O3, Fe, P, S, Ag, Al, B, Ba, Be, Ca, Ce, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Ga, Ge, Hf, ln, K, Li, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, Pb, Pd, Pt, Rb, Sb, Sc, Si, Sr, Ti, Th, Tl, V, W, Zn, Zr and LOI.
Particle Size Distribution and Size by Assay
The particle size distribution of the composite feed material was analysed for different particle size fractions: +3.35 mm, 2.36 mm, +1 mm, +0.5 mm, +0.15 mm, and +0.075 mm. A size by assay was conducted for each particle size fraction to determine the distribution of key minerals and elements found in each particle size fraction.
Bulk Medium Intensity Magnetic Separation (MIMS)
Wet MIMS was carried out on 250 kg of the composite sample. The recovered mags from the MIMS were ground and then passed through Sighter and Bulk LIMS.
Low Intensity Magnetic Separation (LIMS)
Sighter LIMS was conducted at three different gauss intensities 2000, 1200 and 900 to determine the optimum gauss to run the Bulk LIMS.
Q4 and FY 2023 Highlights
Vanadium Market Update 2
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces annual production of 9,681 tonnes (21.3 million lbs 1 ) of vanadium pentoxide (" V 2 O 5 ") equivalent from its Maracás Menchen Mine and sales of 10,396 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent in 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122645527/en/
Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Sales Results Highlighted by Record Quarterly High Purity V2O5 Production; Provides 2024 Guidance (Photo: Business Wire)
Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO of Largo, stated: "The Company continues to improve the operational efficiency of its Maracás Menchen Mine, and saw a considerable improvement in production results in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a result, the Company managed to achieve its annual production and sales guidance for 2023. The Company continues to place as many units as possible in the premium yielding high purity vanadium sector, achieving a record production of 1,670 tonnes of high purity V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q4 2023, representing 60% of the Company's quarterly V 2 O 5 output. This improvement is expected to partially offset the impact of lower vanadium prices in Q4 2023, which fell to their lowest level in approximately two years, and lower sales volumes compared to Q4 2022.
He continued: "In Q4 2023, we continued to ramp up our ilmenite concentrate plant and are pleased to provide the first annual guidance for this material in 2024. With a substantial investment in this new plant in 2022/2023, we look forward to reaping the benefits of diversifying Largo's product offering and revenues in 2024 from expected ilmenite sales as by-product of our traditional vanadium operations. We completed our first 500 tonne ilmenite sale in January 2024 and expect to sell between 8,500 – 10,500 tonnes in Q1 2024. For the coming year, it is our priority to remain focused on optimizing our operations, reducing costs, and achieving our production and sales targets as we continue to navigate a lower vanadium price environment. Lastly, Largo remains dedicated to advancing its exploration program surrounding the Maracás Menchen Mine as we strive to plan for future growth."
Maracás Menchen Mine Operational and Sales Results
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
2023
2022
Total Mined – Dry Basis (tonnes)
3,490,711
2,737,149
14,864,394
10,517,210
Total Ore Mined (tonnes)
473,958
326,552
1,752,982
1,359,927
Ore Grade Mined - Effective Grade (%) 3
0.82
0.96
0.81
1.11
Concentrate Produced (tonnes)
112,512
90,797
377,736
406,951
Grade of Concentrate (%)
3.01
2.94
3.08
3.18
Global Recovery (%) 4
79.4
74.7
80.0
79.1
V 2 O 5 produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes)
2,768
2,004
9,681
10,436
High purity V 2 O 5 equivalent produced (%)
60%
43%
47%
27%
V 2 O 5 produced (equivalent pounds) 1
6,102,388
4,418,058
21,342,926
23,007,414
Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
2,605
2,774
10,396
11,091
Produced V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
2,466
2,656
9,467
10,034
Purchased V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
139
118
929
1,057
Q4, FY 2023 and Other Updates
2024 Guidance
Tables summarizing the Company's 2024 production, sales and cost guidance is provided below. The Company expects lower V 2 O 5 equivalent production in Q1 2024 due to a planned kiln refractory replacement in February 2024.
V 2 O 5 Equivalent Production, Sales and Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2024
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Production (tonnes)
1,700
2,200
2,400
2,900
2,550
3,050
2,350
2,850
9,000
11,000
Sales (tonnes) i
2,300
2,800
2,100
2,600
2,100
2,600
2,200
2,700
8,700
10,700
Cash operating costs excluding royalties ($ / lb V 2 O 5 sold) ii
4.50
5.50
4.15
5.15
4.75
5.75
4.75
5.75
4.50
5.50
i.
The annual 2024 sales guidance does not include purchased material.
ii.
Cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound are non-GAAP ratios with no standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release.
Ilmenite Concentrate Production and Sales
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2024
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Production (tonnes)
10,000
12,000
18,000
21,000
21,000
24,000
24,000
28,000
73,000
85,000
Sales (tonnes)
8,500
10,500
9,500
11,500
19,500
21,000
22,500
24,000
60,000
67,000
Vanadium Distribution Costs
$6.0 – 8.0 million
Ilmenite Concentrate Distribution Costs
$2.0 – 4.0 million
Corporate and Sales & Trading, General and Administrative Expenses
$7.5 – 8.5 million
LCE Operational Costs
$7.0 – 9.0 million
2024 Capital Expenditures Guidance
The Company plans to invest approximately $33.0 million on capital expenditures in 2024, including approximately $14.0 million for sustaining capital requirements, $15.6 million for capitalized stripping and $3.5 million for certain production process items related to the ilmenite concentrate plant.
Sustaining Capital Expenditures
$12.8 – 14.8 million
Capitalized Stripping Capital Expenditures
$14.6 – 16.6 million
Ilmenite Concentrate Plant Capital Expenditures
$3.2 – 3.8 million
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the ramp up of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; the future price of commodities; costs of future activities and operations, including, without limitation, the effect of inflation and exchange rates; the effect of unforeseen equipment maintenance or repairs on production; timing and ramp-up of the ilmenite plant; the ability to produce vanadium trioxide according to customer specifications; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the impact of global delays and related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future sales of vanadium products. Forward-looking information in this press release also includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to our ability to build, finance and successfully operate a VRFB business, the ramp-up of the Company's ilmenite concentrate production; the review of strategic alternatives for LCE; diversifying the Company's product offering; optimizing our operations, reducing costs, and achieving our production and sales targets; the expected timing of the 2023 Campaign results; establishing a correlation between the known mineralization intercepted from NAN to the Campbell Pit; the 2024 drilling campaign at Campbell Pit; the kiln refractory replacement and planned capital expenditures in 2024.
The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V2O5 and other vanadium commodities; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to LCE; the availability of financing for operations and development; the ability to mitigate the impact of continuing heavy rainfall; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the competitiveness of the Company's VRFB technology; that the Company's current plans for ilmenite and VRFBs can be achieved; the Company's "two-pillar" business strategy will be successful; the Company's sales and trading arrangements will not be affected by the evolving sanctions against Russia; and the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo or LCE to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's most recent annual and interim MD&A, which also apply.
Future Oriented Financial Information:
Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information contained in this press release, as such term is defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of Largo as of the date hereof and is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the Company's 2024 guidance. Readers are cautioned that any such future oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information as to the Company's anticipated 2024 guidance has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.
Non-GAAP 5 Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release, which are described in the following section.
Cash Operating Costs
The Company's press release refers to cash operating costs per pound, a non-GAAP performance measure, in order to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance. This information is used to assess how well the Maracás Menchen Mine is performing compared to plan and prior periods, and also to assess its overall effectiveness and efficiency. Cash operating costs includes mine site operating costs such as mining costs, plant and maintenance costs, sustainability costs, mine and plant administration costs, royalties and sales, general and administrative costs (all for the Mine properties segment), but excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, commissions, reclamation, capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation costs. Operating costs not attributable to the Mine properties segment are also excluded, including conversion costs, product acquisition costs, distribution costs and inventory write-downs. These costs are then divided by the pounds of vanadium sold that were produced by the Maracás Menchen Mine to arrive at the cash operating costs per pound. This measure differs to the new total cash costs non-GAAP measure the Company uses to measure its overall performance (see Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis). These measures, along with revenues, are considered to be one of the key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine. These cash operating costs measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.
____________________________
1 Conversion of tonnes to pounds, 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds or lbs.
2 Fastmarkets Metal Bulletin.
3 Effective grade represents the percentage of magnetic material mined multiplied by the percentage of V2O5 in the magnetic concentrate.
4 Global recovery is the product of crushing recovery, milling recovery, kiln recovery, leaching recovery and chemical plant recovery.
5 GAAP – Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.
LODGEMENT OF COURT ORDERS AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING
TMT confirms that it has today lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) a copy of the orders made by the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court Orders) approving the Scheme.
A copy of the Court Orders lodged with ASIC is attached to this announcement.
The Scheme is now legally effective, and it is expected that TMT shares will be suspended from trading on ASX from close of trading today (22 January 2024).
PAYMENT OF SCHEME CONSIDERATION
Eligible TMT shareholders who hold TMT shares at the Scheme record date, being 4:00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 24 January 2024 (Scheme Record Date), will receive 14 AVL shares for every TMT share held at the Scheme Record Date (Scheme Consideration), in accordance with the terms of the Scheme.
It is expected the Scheme will be implemented, and the Scheme Consideration will be issued to TMT shareholders, on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
TIMETABLE AND NEXT STEPS
An indicative timetable is set out below
* All stated dates and times are indicative only. The actual timetable will depend on many factors outside the control of TMT and AVL. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced to ASX and available under TMT’s profile at www.asx.com.au
TMT will update TMT shareholders as to any material developments in relation to the Scheme as the timetable progresses.
If you require further information or have questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the TMT Shareholder Information Line on 08 9321 8533 between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm (AWST).
Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.
RESULTS OF SECOND COURT HEARING
TMT is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court) has made orders approving the Scheme.
TMT intends to lodge an office copy of the Court’s orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Monday, 22 January 2024, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective. TMT expects that the ASX will suspend TMT shares from trading on the ASX with effect from the close of trading on Monday, 22 January 2024.
TIMETABLE AND NEXT STEPS
An indicative timetable is set out below:
* All stated dates and times are indicative only. The actual timetable will depend on many factors outside the control of TMT and AVL. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced to ASX and available under TMT’s profile at www.asx.com.au.
TMT will update its shareholders as to any material developments in relation to the Scheme as the timetable progresses.
If you require further information or have questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the TMT Shareholder Information Line on 08 9321 8533 between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm (AWST).
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine, including an initial phase of drilling conducted in 2023 and the further analysis of past exploration work completed at the Company's Campbell Pit and exploration targets located both north and south of the Campbell Pit.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218584081/en/
Figure 1: Campbell Pit and Northern District Targets (Graphic: Business Wire)
Daniel Tellechea, Director and Interim CEO of Largo, stated: "As a part of its ongoing operations, Largo continues to undertake exploration work in the areas surrounding the Campbell Pit to both optimize current operations and plan for future development and expansion through the identification and conversion of resources. This exploration program aims to expand our understanding of the mineralization surrounding the Campbell Pit so that we may gauge the possibility of continued mineralization north and south of the Campbell Pit. With analysis of recent drilling and historical exploration work underway, we anticipate providing the market with updates as our program progresses."
Exploration Program Overview
Largo is working to expand its knowledge and establish a correlation with the known mineralization intercepted to the north of the Campbell Pit where, in 2021, mineral reserves and resources were reported in the Company's current technical report at the Campbell Pit, Gulçari A Norte (" GAN ") and Novo Amparo Notre (" NAN "). Currently, the Company is exploring the potential for a 7 km trend of mineralization between the Campbell Pit and the satellite deposits (from south to north); GAN, São José (" SJO "), Novo Amparo, and NAN (collectively, the " Northern District ").
Additionally, the Company is also working to understand and establish a correlation with the known mineralization intercepted south of the Campbell Pit, which includes further analysis of exploration work performed on satellite deposits (from north to south): Gulçari A Sul, Agua Branca, Jacaré, Braga, Ilha Grande, and Rio de Contas (collectively, the " Southern District ").
2023 Drill Program
In 2022 and 2023, the Company conducted a drill program in the Northern District consisting of 19 drill holes and 245 surface samples, 148 infill holes in the Campbell Pit and 33 holes in the Southern District (the " 2023 Campaign "). The Company is also performing a comprehensive review of its existing exploration data in the Northern District, including, without limitation, 161 historical drill holes and 5,869 samples collected between 1981 and 2020.
The Company's 2023 Campaign in the Northern District includes 19 new diamond drill holes aimed at improving the Company's geological knowledge of the Campbell Pit and GAN and SJO deposits. Of those holes, six step-out holes were drilled between the Campbell Pit and GAN deposit with the aim of confirming the potential for continued mineralization. The Company believes the initial results for the six step-out holes provide greater confidence in the continuity of mineralization between the Campbell and GAN mineralized zones. Assay results from the six step-out drill holes are provided in Table 1, along with a plan view and cross-section of the drill holes in Figure 2 and 3.
The Company is in the process of analyzing its historical drill data and the remaining holes from its 2023 Campaign with results expected in Q1 2024.
Table 1: 2023 Drill Program - GAN Step-out Drill Result Highlights
Hole ID
From (m)
To
Length (m)
True Width (m)
V 2 O 5 (%)
TiO 2 (%)
Magnetic Mass Recovery (%)*
Target
GAN-DD-001
48.00
55.00
7.00
5.25
0.43
8.32
19.61
GAN
56.00
58.86
2.86
2.15
0.32
6.57
11.62
GAN
61.00
71.00
10.00
7.58
0.36
6.86
13.69
GAN
74.00
87.00
13.00
9.97
0.40
6.91
15.35
GAN
249.00
255.00
6.00
4.84
0.60
14.10
37.82
GAN
390.00
394.75
4.75
3.93
0.56
7.70
18.87
GAN
414.00
418.19
4.19
3.48
0.58
5.13
15.01
GAN
GAN-DD-004
83.60
102.32
18.72
14.48
0.65
13.94
38.98
GAN
293.00
295.97
2.97
2.46
0.67
9.96
25.96
GAN
339.00
348.00
9.00
7.59
0.43
3.59
3.99
GAN
GAN-DD-005
68.50
71.90
3.40
3.00
0.44
9.31
18.36
GAN
77.00
80.64
3.64
3.22
0.49
9.12
19.19
GAN
GAN-DD-006
322.00
328.00
6.00
4.80
0.48
3.42
2.93
GAN
GAN-DD-007
235.73
240.13
4.40
3.47
0.87
11.43
32.50
GAN
GUA-DD-001
281.00
284.00
3.00
2.87
0.35
2.69
0.82
GAN
* Davis Tube concentrate
Table 2: 2023 Drill Program - GAN Step-out Drill Hole Information
Hole ID
X UTM (m)
Y UTM (m)
RL
Az
Dip
Depth
Target
GAN-DD-001
318878
8486173
275.3
290
60
268.3
GAN
318876
8486172
268.5
290
60
265.64
GAN
318870
8486172
264.3
290
60
254.3
GAN
318861
8486172
253.4
290
60
240.4
GAN
318763
8486172
110.6
290
60
104.6
GAN
318678
8486175
-0.95
290
60
-5.7
GAN
318664
8486176
-19.7
290
60
-23.89
GAN
GAN-DD-004
318800
8486580
237.1
270
60
218.38
GAN
318689
8486592
65.41
270
60
62.44
GAN
318658
8486597
29.1
270
60
20.1
GAN
GAN-DD-005
318803
8486579
260.6
270
45
257.2
GAN
318797
8486579
254.6
270
45
250.96
GAN
GAN-DD-006
318619
8486303
39.5
270
60
33.5
GAN
GAN-DD-007
318644
8486386
109
270
60
104.6
GAN
GUA-DD-001
318556
8486228
112.5
270
45
109.5
GAN
Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures
Drill core is logged, photographed and split in half using a diamond core saw at the secure core logging and storage facilities of Largo Vanádio Maracás S.A. (" LVMSA "). Half of the drill core is retained on site and the other half core is used for analysis, with samples collected on one meter sample intervals unless an interval crosses a geological contact.
The sample preparation and analytical work was carried out at the SGS facility in Belo Horizonte and the LVMSA secure on-site laboratory, which are both ISO 9001 certified laboratories. All sample results during the period have been monitored through a QA/QC program that includes the insertion of certified standards, blanks, and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Davis Tube test work was carried out on all mineralized samples.
Review of Technical Information
Mr. Emerson Ricardo Re., MSc, MBA, MAusIMM (CP) (No. 305892), Registered Member (No. 0138) (Chilean Mining Commission) is the geology advisor and responsible for the geological management of the Maracás Menchen Mine. Mr. Re is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on implementing an ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to work to establish correlations between known mineralization intercepted from NAN and the Campbell Pit; exploration results at the Maracás Menchen Mine; future development and expansion at the Campbell Pit; providing future updates on the Company's program; the timing and delivery of the Company's analysis on historical drill holes its 2023 Campaign and surface sampling; and the timing and delivery of the Company's analysis on the Southern District and Northern District exploration work.
The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V 2 O 5 , other vanadium products, ilmenite and titanium dioxide pigment; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to Largo Clean Energy; the availability of financing for operations and development; the availability of funding for future capital expenditures; the ability to replace current funding on terms satisfactory to the Company; the ability to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall; the reliability of production, including, without limitation, access to massive ore, the Company's ability to procure equipment, services and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the accuracy of the Company's mine plan at the Maracás Menchen Mine, the competitiveness of the Company's vanadium redox flow battery (" VRFB ") technology; the ability to obtain funding through government grants and awards for the green energy sector, the accuracy of cost estimates and assumptions on future variations of VCHARGE battery system design, that the Company's current plans for ilmenite and VRFBs can be achieved; the Company's "two-pillar" business strategy will be successful; the Company's sales and trading arrangements will not be affected by the evolving sanctions against Russia; and the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply.
Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) (AVL) is pleased to announce the completion of construction of its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility (“Facility”).1
KEY POINTS
The Facility is located in the northern suburbs of Perth and has been designed to produce up to 33MWh per year of high purity electrolyte for vanadium flow batteries (VFBs). The construction of the Facility has been supported by the majority of a $3.69 million Australian Government Modern Manufacturing Initiative grant awarded to AVL2 and demonstrates the value of investing in domestic downstream processing capability, allowing more value from Western Australia’s battery mineral endowment to be captured and retained in Australia.
Construction of the Facility was undertaken by Western Australian-based engineering company Primero Group (subsidiary of NRW Holdings, ASX: NWH) and was completed without injury. AVL has issued a certificate of practical completion to Primero Group, which allows for the formal handover of the Facility from the construction team to the commissioning team.
The Facility utilises proven electrolyte manufacturing technology which is licensed from U.S. Vanadium LLC (USV) exclusively to AVL in Australia and New Zealand. Using this technology has greatly reduced the development risk for the Facility.
USV will assist with commissioning of the Facility, which is anticipated to be completed early in 2024. The vanadium electrolyte produced by the Facility will initially be employed in the VFB projects being developed by AVL’s wholly owned subsidiary, VSUN Energy Pty Ltd, and will allow AVL to qualify its product with key global VFB manufacturers.
Demand for vanadium electrolyte within the region is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years. According to Guidehouse Insights, “Asia Pacific leads significantly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7% for revenue and 37.4% for energy capacity. By 2031, it is estimated that Asia Pacific will reach around 14.5 GWh of annual VFB energy capacity”.3
Construction and subsequent operation of the Facility demonstrates AVL’s technical capabilities and ensures that the Company remains engaged with downstream aspects of the vanadium and VFB markets.
Vanadium pentoxide for electrolyte manufacture will initially be sourced from USV, prior to supply being available from the Company’s Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia. The experience gained from the construction of the Facility is anticipated to be of great use in the construction of the Australian Vanadium Project.
AVL’s Chief Executive Officer, Graham Arvidson comments, “We are pleased to have been able to successfully and safely execute another segment of our ‘pit to battery’ strategy through the construction of Western Australia’s first vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility. We are grateful to the teams at Primero and USV for their contributions in delivering a facility that is first of its kind for Western Australia. Production of AVL’s first vanadium electrolyte will position the Company to become a trusted supplier for battery projects in Australia and the wider region.”
Figure 1 AVL and Primero Group staff at the AVL vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility
