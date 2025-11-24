AVITA Medical to Present at the Piper Sandler 37?? Annual Healthcare Conference

AVITA Medical to Present at the Piper Sandler 37?? Annual Healthcare Conference

Avita Medical, Inc. (ASX: AVH, NASDAQ: RCEL), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the Events & Presentations section of Avita Medical's website at https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Avita Medical, Inc.

Avita Medical ® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL ® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., Avita Medical also holds the rights to manufacture and exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm ® , a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an Avita Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds, with regulatory clearances in Europe, and excluding RECELL GO, in Australia and Japan.

To learn more, visit  www.avitamedical.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Ben Atkins
Phone +1-805 341 1571
investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of Avita Medical, Inc.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Avita MedicalRCELNCM:RCELMedical Device Investing
RCEL
The Conversation (0)
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2025

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the... Keep Reading...
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Glenstar Receives Drill Permit for Phase 2 Program at Green Monster Project

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Related News

gold investing

Barrick Regains Control of Mali Gold Mine

lithium investing

CATL Reportedly Plans to Restart Key Chinese Lithium Mine By December

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift

Manganese Investing

Rubidium Could be Next Frontier for Critical Minerals Exploration, Investment

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook

Lithium Investing

Liontown Resources’ Spodumene Auction Attracts Nine Countries

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board