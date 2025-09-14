AVITA Medical Receives CE Mark for RECELL® GO, Enabling Commercialization Across Europe

AVITA Medical Receives CE Mark for RECELL® GO, Enabling Commercialization Across Europe

Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH) ("Avita Medical", or the "Company"), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company, today announced it has received the CE Mark under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) for RECELL GO. This allows the Company to commercialize RECELL GO in Europe and in other markets that recognize the CE Mark.

"CE Mark for RECELL ® GO is an important milestone for Avita Medical and for patients," said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of Avita Medical. "It enables us to bring this option to burn centers and clinicians in Europe to support their treatment of patients with acute wound injuries."

RECELL GO is a point-of-care device used by healthcare professionals to prepare a suspension of a patient's own skin cells (Spray-On Skin™ Cells) from a small sample of healthy skin. The cells are applied to promote healing in burns and traumatic or surgical wounds. RECELL GO builds on the RECELL System already in use across Europe.

Data recently presented at the 2025 European Burns Association Congress demonstrated that adults with deep partial-thickness (second-degree) burns treated with RECELL experienced a 36% reduction in hospital stays compared with traditional grafting, underscoring the clinical value of the RECELL technology.

With the CE Mark secured, Avita Medical will begin commercialization of RECELL GO in select European countries, including Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, in collaboration with burn centers and clinical partners.

About Avita Medical, Inc.

Avita Medical ® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL ® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., Avita Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm ® , a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an Avita Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including thermal burn and trauma wounds, with regulatory clearances in Europe, and excluding RECELL GO, in Australia and Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of words such as "could," "expect," "may," "will," "would," and similar words or expressions, and the use of future dates. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation: industry market conditions; failure to obtain and/or maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; market reaction to growth or product initiatives; market penetration of our products; changes in the legal or regulatory environments; and other business effects, including the effects of industry, as well as other economic or political conditions outside of the Company's control. Any forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these statements, except as required by law. For additional information and other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other publicly available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Investor & Media Contact:
Ben Atkins
Phone +1-805 341 1571
investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of Avita Medical, Inc.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Avita MedicalRCELNCM:RCELMedical Device Investing
RCEL
The Conversation (0)
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.

This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and prevention of diseases and physical conditions, and it continues to develop rapidly.

Examples of medical devices include neurostimulation devices, surgical implants, ultrasound imaging devices and robotic medical technology, along with insulin pumps and insulin pens for diabetes. Just as pharmaceutical companies seek to serve unmet needs, medical device companies do the same via innovative technologies.

Keep reading...Show less
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians.

BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital diagnostic trial for autism in the US, with its aim being to support the early detection of developmental conditions like autism.

The first patient test took place at PriMED Clinical Research in Dayton, Ohio. PriMED, a division of PriMED Physicians, is one of two clinical sites selected for the study’s initial phase, which is targeting 100 patients.

Keep reading...Show less
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at enhancing remote pregnancy monitoring and expanding the range of health data available to expectant mothers and their healthcare providers.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2025

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.

Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or a mix of both. Aside from stocks, some ETFs also track commodities or bonds.

In the healthcare industry, medical device ETFs bring together companies that go to great lengths to develop pharmaceutical-based technology that can improve the lives of patients.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the deployment of Technegas® in up to 169 nuclear medicine departments across HCA’s extensive network.1

Keep reading...Show less
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Further Update on Shareholder Meeting

Related News

Tech Investing

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Guardian Exploration Gains 94 Percent

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Gold Investing

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

×