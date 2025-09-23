Avidian Gold Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of High Tide Resources Corp.

Avidian Gold Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of High Tide Resources Corp.

Avidian Gold Corp. (" Avidian " or the " Corporation ") (TSX-V: AVG) today announces that it has closed the first tranche of a share purchase agreement dated September 16, 2025 (the " Agreement ") with an arm's length purchaser pursuant to which it sold 4,700,000 common shares (the " First Tranche Shares ") of High Tide Resources Corp. (" High Tide ") at a price of $0.04 per First Tranche Share (the " Sale Price "). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Corporation has agreed to sell an additional 2,300,000 common shares of High Tide (the " Second Tranche Shares ", and together with the First Tranche Shares, the " Subject Shares ", and the common shares in the capital of High Tide, the " High Tide Shares ") at the Sale Price. The issuance of the Second Tranche Shares is expected to close on or around October 8, 2025. The total gross proceeds of the sale of the Subject Shares is $280,000.

The Corporation has filed an early earning report in respect of its holdings in High Tide as a result of sale of the First Tranche Shares.

On February 25, 2022 (the " Trading Date "), the High Tide Shares began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange at which time the Corporation owned and controlled 21,842,020 High Tide Shares representing approximately 32.7% of the issued and outstanding High Tide Shares on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis. Prior to the sale of the First Tranche Shares, the Corporation continued to own 21,842,020 High Tide Shares, representing approximately 25.3% of the issued and outstanding High Tide Shares on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis.

Following the sale of the First Tranche Shares, the Corporation owns and controls 17,142,020 High Tide Shares, representing approximately 19.88% of the issued and outstanding High Tide Shares on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis.

Based on the number of High Tide Shares the Corporation owns following the sale of the First Tranche Shares, as compared to the Corporation's ownership of High Tide Shares as at the Trading Date and immediately prior to the sale of the First Tranche Shares, the Corporation security holding percentage in High Tide on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis has decreased by 7.4% and 5.4% respectively. Avidian reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated September 26, 2025. The early warning report has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (" SEDAR+ ") under High Tide's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Avidian, please contact Steve Roebuck at (905) 741-5458 or refer to SEDAR+ under High Tide's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers with a focus on advanced-stage gold exploration. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Jungo gold-copper property in Nevada and is evaluating other transformational opportunities.

Avidian is a shareholder in High Tide Resources (CSE: HTRC), which is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Avidian Gold controls approximately 19.88% of High Tide's outstanding shares. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project which hosts an inferred iron resource of 654.9 Mt @ 28.84% Fe and is located adjacent to the Iron Ore Company of Canada's ("IOCC") Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL operated by Rio Tinto PLC. This resource is exposed at surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report for this resource, from which the foregoing information was drawn, is entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Labrador West Iron Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada", was filed on SEDAR+ on April 6, 2023 and was authored by Ryan Kressall M.Sc., P. Geo, Matthew Herrington, M.Sc., P. Geo, Catharine Pelletier, P. Eng. and Jeffrey Cassoff P. Eng. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Corporation and the Jungo Property can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com .

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck
President & CEO
Mobile: (905) 741-5458
Email: sroebuck@avidiangold.com

or

Dino Titaro
Director, Chairman of the Board
Mobile: (647) 283-7600
Email: dtitaro@avidiangold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "must" or "plan". Since forward looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the sale of the Second Tranche Shares and its intentions with the remainder of the High Tide Shares it owns. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain any required approvals for the Consolidation, any change in the Company, its situation or the market which could cause the Company to opt not to pursue the Consolidation, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Avidian Gold Corp.AVG:CATSXV:AVGGold Investing
AVG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian Gold Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring gold projects. The company holds right to explore several properties comprising of Golden Zone, Amanita and Jungo.

Avidian Gold To Sell Its Alaskan Subsidiary To Contango Ore

Avidian Gold To Sell Its Alaskan Subsidiary To Contango Ore

Avidian Gold Corp. (" Avidian " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: AVG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Stock Purchase Agreement (the " Agreement ") with Contango ORE, Inc. (" Contango ") (NYSE-A: CTGO) pursuant to which Contango has agreed to purchase Avidian's 100% owned Alaskan subsidiary, Avidian Gold Alaska Inc. (" Avidian Alaska ") for initial consideration of US$2.4 million (CDN$3.30 million), plus a potential future upside consideration of US$1.0 million, for a total consideration of up to US$3.4 million (CDN$4.68 million at current exchange rate of US$1 = CDN$1.376) (the " Transaction "). The consideration is a combination of cash plus Contango shares, as more fully described below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Mount Hope Mining Managing Director and CEO Fergus Kiley.

Mount Hope Mining Kicks Off Maiden Drilling in NSW’s Prolific Cobar Region

Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) has commenced its maiden drill program at its 100 percent owned Mount Hope project in New South Wales. The company’s managing director and CEO, Fergus Kiley, outlined the company’s exploration strategy, emphasising the geological significance of its targets.

“Looking for those key major continental structures that formed the (Cobar) Basin is really important. We've got three of them that run north-south through the entirety of our tenure," he explained. "And as I said, these structures already host existing, known, previously operating mines within our area. So being on these major structural trends, these north-south faults in our area, is really important. We've actively chosen these areas to explore from a geological context."

The program is focused on the Mount Hope East, Black Hill, Blue Heeler and Mount Solitary targets.

Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD)

Adavale Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Wooden map of West Africa with labeled countries and capitals.

Mali Approves New Gold Deals Under Revised Code

Mali’s military government has approved a fresh round of mining agreements under its revised code.

On September 19, the country's Council of Ministers ratified seven exploitation and exploration agreements.

According to Reuters, the deals cover some of Mali's biggest gold operations, including Allied Gold’s (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC) Sadiola project, B2Gold's (TSX:BTO,NYSE:BTG) Fekola mine, Resolute Mining’s (ASX:RSG,LSE:RSG) Syama site and Ganfeng Lithium's (OTC Pink:GNENF,HKEX:1772) Bougouni lithium project.

Keep reading...Show less
Traffic light showing green against a blue sky with clouds.

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA) has secured final federal clearance to move forward with construction of its Stibnite gold-antimony project in Idaho.

The US Forest Service issued a conditional notice to proceed last week, confirming that the company has met all requirements outlined in its January 2025 record of decision.

“After 8 years of extensive permitting review and over $400 million invested, it is finally time for the Stibnite Gold Project to deliver for America,” said Jon Cherry, Perpetua's president and CEO.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with upward graph; "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Japan Gold Rises 119 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released July’s monthly mineral production survey on Friday (September 19).

The data shows that gold production increased month-over-month, while copper and silver output declined; shipments, however, saw broad declines from June for all three metals. Gold production increased significantly, rising to 18,855 kilograms compared to 16,935 kilograms in June. Meanwhile, copper production fell to 37.99 million kilograms from 39.17 million kilograms in June, and silver production slipped to 25,345 kilograms from 28,390 kilograms.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

E-Power Provides Management Update

Wealth Reports New Simplified Procedure for Assigning CEOL in Salar de Ollague

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Provides Management Update

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Battery Metals Investing

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Announces Favourable Amendment and Closing of the Melba Asset Purchase Agreement