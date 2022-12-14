Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, is helping to spread a little holiday cheer to mobile gaming players with a variety of winter themed in-game events, seasonal offerings and festive gaming icons. From now through Jan. 1, 2023 players can take part in the "Xmas Xtravaganza" holiday festivities across the Pocket7Games platform, including, "Xmas Dice Tour," "Santa's Search," "Santa's Spin," and "Xmas Cash Miner." Additionally, existing users who invite new players from now through Dec. 25 will receive a bonus code (worth 100 Sparkles) to use in future "Dice Tour" games.

AviaGames logo (PRNewsfoto/AviaGames)

Beginning on Dec. 19 , Pocket7Games will host "Christmas Bash," a limited-time deposit event allowing players to deposit to " Candy Craze " and collect candy canes for use in the "Santa's Spin" jackpot prize wheel mini game. Each time a player makes a deposit in " Candy Craze ," the jackpot prize pool increases. Players can also earn extra rewards and unlock new minigames, including the "Scratcher Arcade" and "Gold Rush" where users use tokens as currency. When playing a minigame, users can freely choose the amount of their bet.

"It's the most wonderful time of year, and here at AviaGames we love to spread the holiday cheer with our incredible community of Pocket7Gamers," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We're excited to host holiday-themed elements across Pocket7Games and give back to our Pocket7Gamers with more opportunities to play their favorite games and win big prizes."

To wrap up the holiday festivities, Pocket7Gamers' is hosting a series of "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2023 . The challenger matches feature prize pools of $1,000 to $2,000 , where players can enter each tournament up to 5 times per day.

Following are the holiday themed events and timelines:

  • "Xmas Dice Tour" – Dec. 12 Dec. 25
  • "Santa's Search" – Dec. 12 Dec. 25
  • "Christmas Bash" – Dec. 19 Dec. 25
  • "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" – Dec. 26 Jan. 1, 2023

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Rumors of Blockchain Gaming's Death Are Greatly Exaggerated; Survey Finds Gamers Are Generally Positive About the Benefits of Play-and-Earn Gaming and Integration of In-Game Crypto Assets

ZEBEDEE Survey Reveals 67% of Gamers Would Be More Likely to Play Free Games if They Provided Opportunities to Earn Cryptocurrencies as Rewards

ZEBEDEE the leading Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced today the results of a study surveying over 1,000 U.S. respondents who play a minimum of one hour of video games per week to gauge their feelings toward blockchain technologies, NFTs and cryptocurrencies being integrated into video games.

Numbrail Allows Players to Engage With Game on Their Own Terms With New Unlimited Mode

New feature allows for more flexible and enjoyable puzzle-solving experience

Saintilway Productions is proud to announce the release of an unlimited mode for Numbrail, the popular 5x5 numeric optimization puzzle. The new feature allows players to engage with the game on their own terms, without the pressure of a time limit or other constraints.

G FUEL and Ubisoft Keep It Cool and Introduce "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege" Collaboration

G FUEL Black Ice Is Available for Pre-Order in a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com.

G FUEL, in partnership with Ubisoft, today announced its new Black Ice flavor inspired by Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is now available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and Tubs at GFUEL.com .

Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

(TheNewswire)

BingoPlus

Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17 th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

Leading Web 3.0 Game, Splinterlands, Announces Monumental Release for Their Land NFTs

Splinterlands, the world's leading blockchain-based fantasy video game, announced today that the game will be entering Phase 0.5 for its launch of land infrastructure on December 13th . This next step will see players who have previously purchased Land Claims now able to redeem them into digital Land Deeds. Owners will also now be able to see their unsurveyed land's location within the game, with surveying and additional land features to come in 2023.

Phase 0.5 is the player's first introduction to the land since the initial land plot sale which took place in 2021. Once Phase 0.5 has gone live, players will be able to buy and sell both their Land Claims and Land Deeds, generate Land Deed NFTs by redeeming their Plot, Tract, and Region claim tokens, transfer these generated Land Deed NFTs to and from Wax, and sell and transfer these to other players on the game's market.

Opera's GX browser for gamers crosses 20 million monthly active users and solidifies its role as a launchpad for Opera's broader gaming expansion

Opera, the company behind the world's first gaming browser, announced today that Opera GX has surpassed 20 million monthly active users (MAU). This milestone highlights Opera GX's growing popularity among gamers and its successful and meaningful entry into gaming culture. With Opera GX, Gamemaker, and GX.games, Opera created a unique ecosystem that caters to the gaming community's needs and interests.

" Our focus on gaming - and specifically the Opera GX browser - is a key component in the continued strong growth and profitability of Opera, " said Lin Song , Opera Co-CEO. " Our decision to pair our existing 320-plus million user base with products tailored to benefit specific segments has allowed us to successfully scale in high-ARPU markets and among attractive user groups. "

Opera GX was first launched in 2019 with the goal of providing a unique browsing experience for gamers that solves their issues with resource-hungry browsers and provides them with a unique aesthetic that matches their tastes. But to become an embedded lifestyle choice for more than 20 million gamers, Opera GX had to offer more than just great utility - it had to really belong in the gaming ecosystem. That meant tapping into the spirit of gaming, which is channeled through the myriad of streamers and influencers that keep this culture alive. The browser has worked with more than 5,300 of them with more collaborations to come. In addition to its impressive user base growth, Opera GX has also seen strong engagement from its users who love it and engage with it in various ways: from its Discord server, which is one of the largest in the tech space, through its meme-centric Twitter account, to interacting with the browser at gaming conventions around the world. The average user spends approximately 8 hours each day with the browser open, indicating a high level of satisfaction and loyalty.

" We are thrilled to have passed the 20 million MAU milestone, and to have built an ecosystem loved by such a strong and dedicated community of gamers, with the vast majority being Gen Zers, " said Krystian Kolondra , EVP of Browsers and Gaming at Opera. " Our current user base is as robust and engaged as when we started. The size of the opportunity is still massive: we are very  excited about reaching more gamers in even more regions in the years to come  - we're only getting started ."

In the newest instance of successful collaborations at unprecedented scale for Opera, Opera GX partnered with TikTok in the #GamingforAll campaign centered around overcoming personal obstacles in gaming, which received more than 262 million views worldwide. Opera GX's activities also include "Hot Tab Hero", a TV-show format on the topic of gaming. Pilot episodes have been recorded in Poland , Germany , and Brazil , with new English-speaking formats to come.

Gaming has become a crucial part of Opera's DNA: the company has invested in it broadly, making Opera GX part of a wider ecosystem that allows people to not only browse the web, but also to mod and customize their gaming PCs, hold and manage gaming blockchain-based assets and to build and explore indie games. Beyond using Opera GX, people can create their own indie games for free via the company's multi-million downloaded GameMaker app. They can then easily publish those games to gx.games , for a growing audience of 20 million GX users to enjoy.

Opera's product line-up, tech capabilities, brand and reach have already proven an excellent platform for creating useful and entertaining products for passionate gamers globally. The company remains highly focused on seizing this opportunity in gaming over the years to come, and is planning a major push to further expand its reach in 2023.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download Opera GX from www.opera.com/gx

Learn more about Opera at https://investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

Opera GX is a browser for gamers available on Win, Mac, Android and iOS

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/operas-gx-browser-for-gamers-crosses-20-million-monthly-active-users-and-solidifies-its-role-as-a-launchpad-for-operas-broader-gaming-expansion-301701615.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

