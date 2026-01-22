Viking Acquires Extensive Historical Data for Linka Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
January 21, 2026
Viking Mines Ltd (ASX: VKA) (“Viking” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic acquisition of a comprehensive historical technical dataset covering the Linka Project in Nevada, USA. The dataset was purchased for US$35,000 (~A$50,000) and contains extensive records that is estimated to cost in excess of A$1.0 million to replicate at current market rates.
- Historical dataset acquired representing ~2,816m of historical drilling for a nominal amount of its replacement value.
- Data includes records for 68 drillholes (8 Diamond and 60 Percussion) across the Linka, Hillside, and Conquest targets.
- The acquisition provides a major technical shortcut, potentially saving months of field work and significant exploration capital.
- Extensive historical mapping and cross sections identify high-grade targets and underground workings, enabling rapid 3D geological modelling.
- The information supports the immediate planning of validation drilling aimed at bringing historical data up to JORC standards.
The acquired data includes high-quality scans of cross-sections and maps from the late 1970s. This information is critical for understanding the location of high-grade zones of the Linka tungsten system without the need to "re-discover" known mineralisation.
Commenting on the historical data acquisition, Viking Mines MD & CEO Julian Woodcock said:
“Sourcing this extensive dataset substantially shortcuts the time required to advance the Linka Project, reduces the capital outlay required and reduces the exploration risk.
“We are extremely fortunate to have been able to source this information and have commenced with converting the information into digital format to bring into 3D geological modelling software.
“Upon completion of the airborne survey at the Project we will have the necessary ground features to accurately georeference the historical maps and sections to allow us to extract the drillhole collar information and build a drillhole database.
“I look forward to interrogating the data and releasing to market as we complete the digitisation process.”
