AviaGames the global leader in mobile, social competitive gaming, today announced that it has added the former president and CEO of Glu Mobile Inc. Nick Earl as a Senior Advisor to provide strategic guidance and support to the company's ongoing expansion strategy. Earl brings nearly 30 years of game industry and leadership expertise to the AviaGames team as it ramps for continued growth and expansion of its Pocket7Games' all-in-one mobile gaming platform.

"Earl's leadership and gaming development experience augments the AviaGames' team at an integral time in the company's growth," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "Tapping into Earl's expertise provides a vital perspective as we navigate the unprecedented growth of the mobile gaming landscape."

Earl joined Glu Mobile in 2015 from Kabam Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc., helping oversee EA's purchase of Glu for $2.4 billion in 2021 – the seventh largest acquisition in video gaming history. At Kabam, Earl was President of Worldwide Studios, presiding over leading titles including, "Marvel: Contest of Champions." At EA, Earl served as SVP of EA Mobile, overseeing hit titles, "The Simpsons: Tapped Out," "The Sims FreePlay," and "Real Racing 3." Prior to EA Mobile, Earl was SVP of EA Games launching console and PC franchises including, "Knockout Kings," " James Bond ," "Tiger Woods PGA Tour," "The Godfather," "The Sims," "The Simpsons," "Lord of the Rings," and "Dead Space." Nick holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley .

Earl will advise AviaGames on business strategy, product and game content strategy, along with game portfolio management and game studio management for the all-in-one Pocket7Games' social competition platform. In addition, Earl will work closely with the executive team on talent acquisition and industry and partnership alliances.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the AviaGames' team, playing a role in the company's next phase of growth," said Earl. "AviaGames is uniquely positioned to advance casual mobile gaming through the continued development of its Pocket7Games' technology platform and unique approach to social competition that allows a diverse set of players to have fun playing the games they love and win cash prizes."

AviaGames is in a period of hyper growth in the U.S. mobile gaming market with its social competitive gaming platform, surpassing an install base of more than 10 million users. With over one billion tournaments hosted, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players while topping mobile gaming charts. In addition, developed in-house by the AviaGames team, its popular "Solitaire Clash" and "Bingo Tour '' titles recently launched in the UK, expanding the Pocket7Games portfolio outside of the U.S.

About AviaGames, Inc.
Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, skill-based gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gaming Takes Center Stage: IAB Unlocks the Power of Gaming with "IAB PlayFronts," a First-of-its-Kind In-Person Event for Media Buyers and Brand Marketers to Access the Latest in Gaming

Gaming is larger than the movie and music industries combined, yet ad spending in gaming is a fraction of time spent with the platform. By the end of 2022, more than half of the US population will identify as a digital gamer, yet gaming is an underutilized and misunderstood medium that buyers can no longer ignore. To address the ever-growing advertising opportunities in gaming, IAB PlayFronts is the first annual marketplace dedicated to showcasing the advertising and partnership opportunities in gaming.

Jackpot Digital Signs With Pit River Casino in California

Jackpot Digital Signs With Pit River Casino in California

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Pit River Casino of Burney, California, USA ("Pit River") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG"), subject to customary regulatory approvals. The table is currently being prepared for shipping and installation

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to enter into a formal agreement with Pit River. Momentum continues to build in our order pipeline. In anticipation of the increased demand, we have ordered, and will continue to order, additional components for the assembly of more Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs in the near term."

Banilla Games Sues Copyright Infringers

Banilla Games, Inc. ("Banilla") announced today the filing of nine federal lawsuits against locations in Virginia that are profiting from counterfeit games. Altogether, the suits are asking for damages totaling a minimum of eighteen million dollars .

Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract with Sac and Fox Casino

Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract with Sac and Fox Casino

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Sac & Fox Casino of Powhattan, Kansas, USA ("Sac & Fox") to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs, subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals. The tables are currently being prepared for shipping and installation

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to move past our letter of intent with Sac & Fox and move forward with a formal agreement, adding the state of Kansas to our growing roster of new jurisdictions. Jackpot Blitz™ is gaining in interest and popularity, and our pipeline of new business continues to grow due to the clear operational benefits of Jackpot Blitz™. More and more casino operators are recognizing the competitive advantages our tables provide, and we expect this growth to continue throughout 2022."

Virtual Pangea and Gravit8 Brought the NFTs Experience to Shell NASCAR Event

Virtual Pangea, the cutting-edge tech company focused on all things blockchain joined forces with Gravit8 - an innovative tech company specialized in designing software exclusively for live events - and Shell for an exclusive Pennzoil free NFT drop to mark the 5th year anniversary of the annual Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race that took place on March 6, 2022 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The aim of the collaboration was to add to the  pre-race activities at Pennzoil Proving Grounds as a virtual and immersive experience. This included Pennzoil 400 releasing its first-ever NFT giveaway drop. As an interactive platform focused on NFT and Blockchain technology, Virtual Pangea helped in developing the limited NFT Edition for Pennzoil, creating the API, and the smart contract, while also acting as the blockchain interface for Gravit8.

Opera GX integrates Logitech G LIGHTSYNC RGB to make gamers' RGB-enabled set-ups shine when browsing

Opera GX has integrated Logitech G's popular lighting technology, LIGHTSYNC RGB, to transform the browsing experience into a full-spectrum lighting experience, featuring over 16.8 million colors.

