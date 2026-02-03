Avanti Gold Announces Eligibility for Depository Trust Company Services for Shares Traded on the OTCQB Venture Market

Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to report that pursuant to its release on December 8, 2025, in connection with its listing of shares on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the trading symbol AVTGF, its common shares have now been made eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC eligibility streamlines the process of trading the Company's shares, allowing for faster settlement, simplified electronic transfers, and broader access to U.S brokerage firms & investors. This milestone enhances the Company's market presence and supports improved liquidity of traded securities. The Company's shares will now be able to trade electronically on broker platforms that utilize DTC services.

ABOUT THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET

The OTCQB Venture Market is a US trading platform run by OTC Markets Group. It is designed for early-stage and developing companies. Eligibility for trading on the OTCQB requires that companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 44.3 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

Ephraim Masibhera, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as the Company's Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

CONTACT INFORMATION

  For Inquiries:
Mohamed Cisse
Acting Chief Executive Officer
info@avantigoldcorp.com

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding the benefits of OTC listing, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

Amarillo Gold Corporation

Amarillo Gold Corporation

