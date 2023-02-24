Avalon Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Mandrake Secures Large-Scale Lithium Project in the United States

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 23, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all six director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 10, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

DirectorNumber of
Votes Cast		Percentage of
Votes Cast
Donald BubarFor:
Against:		86,024,853
3,998,463		95.558%
4.442%
Alan FerryFor:
Against:		83,870,489
6,152,827		93.165%
6.835%
Naomi JohnsonFor:
Against:		83,846,213
6,177,103		93.138%
6.862%
John E. FisherFor:
Against:		84,225,135
5,798,181		93.559%
6.441%
Marilyn SpinkFor:
Against:		84,133,756
5,889,560		93.458%
6.542%
Harvey L. A. YesnoFor:
Against:		84,727,835
5,295,481		94.118%
5.882%

 

At the Meeting, shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company, approved the unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit ("RSU") plan and approved an amendment to the Company's By-Law No. 1 to reduce the quorum requirement for a meeting of shareholders from 25% of the issued and outstanding common shares to 20%.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO, directly at 416-723-9132.

×