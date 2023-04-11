PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Avalon Advanced Materials: Strategic Drilling Program Underway in Northwestern Ontario, CEO Clips Video

Avalon Advanced Materials: Strategic Drilling Program Underway in Northwestern Ontario, CEO Clips Video

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF a Canadian company with diverse projects across Canada, offering exposure to lithium, rare earths, cesium, tantalum, feldspars, tin, and indium, and exploring new extraction technology for environmental remediation.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF)

https://www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com/

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zeeshan Syed, as the Company's new President, effective March 1, 2023, while Donald Bubar will continue to serve as CEO until the 2023 calendar year-end.

Mr. Syed has close to 20 years of combined experience in the energy sector in North America providing executive direction on the development, implementation, and communications of major projects and initiatives. He worked for the Government of Canada serving in the Prime Minister's Office from 2001 to 2003 as Executive Advisor to the Director of Communications and prior to that, with the Ministry of Health, as a policy advisor. Before joining Avalon in 2019, he held various executive positions within the Government of Alberta, and in the technology sector, helping start-ups scale their businesses.

Avalon Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avalon Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 23, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all six director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 10, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

DirectorNumber of
Votes Cast		Percentage of
Votes Cast
Donald BubarFor:
Against:		86,024,853
3,998,463		95.558%
4.442%
Alan FerryFor:
Against:		83,870,489
6,152,827		93.165%
6.835%
Naomi JohnsonFor:
Against:		83,846,213
6,177,103		93.138%
6.862%
John E. FisherFor:
Against:		84,225,135
5,798,181		93.559%
6.441%
Marilyn SpinkFor:
Against:		84,133,756
5,889,560		93.458%
6.542%
Harvey L. A. YesnoFor:
Against:		84,727,835
5,295,481		94.118%
5.882%

 

Avalon Appoints New VP, Operations and Announces Annual and Special Meeting to Be Held on February 23, 2023

Avalon Appoints New VP, Operations and Announces Annual and Special Meeting to Be Held on February 23, 2023

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Rickardo Welyhorsky, P. Eng., as its Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Welyhorsky is a registered Professional Metallurgical Engineer with over 29 years of experience spanning all levels of project development and operations in the mining and metals industry. He brings to Avalon a wealth of industry experience within various roles including metallurgical test work, feasibility study work, engineering, construction, commissioning, start-up as well as operations and maintenance. While most of his recent experience has been in the gold sector, his vast experience will mesh well with the development needs to advance the Separation Rapids Lithium Project as well as the proposed lithium refinery. Mr. Welyhorsky has a background in Chemical Engineering Technology and Environmental Management from Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ontario as well as a Bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Laurentian University.

Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.  (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 11,470,624 flow-through units at a price of $0.17 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,950,000.

Each flow-through unit was comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from closing.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday morning.

Avalon is based in Toronto, Ontario and trades on the TSX under the symbol AVL and on the OTCQB under the symbol AVLNF. Avalon is a leader in Canada in sustainably developing new critical minerals supply chains including lithium and rare earths through the application of innovative new extraction technologies with a low carbon footprint. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes where Mr. Bubar will provide an update on recent developments and future plans for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that it has issued options, subject to approval of the Stock Option Plan at the next AGM as detailed below, ("Options") to certain of the Company's Directors and Operational Team (together the "Recipients

LithiumBank Signs MOU With Invest Alberta to Develop Commercial Lithium Production Facility at Boardwalk

LithiumBank Signs MOU With Invest Alberta to Develop Commercial Lithium Production Facility at Boardwalk

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") with Invest Alberta to support the development of a commercial lithium production facility at the Company's Boardwalk brine project (the " Boardwalk Project " or " Boardwalk ") located 85 kilometres east of Grand Prairie, Alberta. Under the agreement, Invest Alberta has agreed to support LithiumBank by promoting the project domestically and internationally, facilitating relationships with key stakeholders and senior government officials, and connecting the Company with post-secondary institutions to create a qualified talent pipeline. The agreement has the potential to create high paying employment opportunities in Alberta and to solidify the province's position as a supporter of the clean energy sector.

Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

  • Completes acquisition of all outstanding shares of North Star Manganese Inc via share exchange with minority NSM shareholders.
  • Increases NSC shareholder exposure to 100% of the high-grade Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA.
  • Drilling progresses on schedule at the Emily Manganese Project with seven diamond core drill holes now completed and additional samples submitted for analyses. Assays from the initial three drill holes are expected in coming weeks.

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM") that it did not already hold through its wholly-owned subsidiary Electric Metals (USA) Pty Limited ("EML") (the "NSM Share Acquisition"). As disclosed in the news release of the Company dated August 31, 2022, NSM closed the sale of 3,160,233 of its shares (the "NSM Shares") representing 9.5% of its issued and outstanding shares of NSM on August 31, 2022. The other 90.5% of the outstanding shares continued to be held by EML. On November 23, 2022, the Company announced that the Emily Manganese Project will become the Company's flagship asset and that the Company planned to change its name to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" in order to better reflect the entirety of its value proposition as a developer of battery and technology-related minerals, including its US manganese and silver properties

Strathmore Receives Drill Permit for Agate Property

Strathmore Receives Drill Permit for Agate Property

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received a drilling and exploration permit from the State of Wyoming for its Agate project in the Shirley Basin uranium district. The permit is for a planned 100-hole drill program this summer totaling 15,000 feet. The drilling is planned to confirm historical results and extend mineralization into areas sparsely explored in the past. In conjunction with the drilling, Strathmore will conduct near-surface and downhole geophysical research with the University of Wyoming's Near-Surface Geophysical Center to target new drilling locations.

About the Agate Property
The Agate property consists of 52 wholly owned lode mining claims covering 1,075 acres. The uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 55 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first successful in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 15 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which is below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. The average thickness varies from several feet to tens of feet, with grades ranging from 0.02% to 0.18% eU3O8 as noted on the historical gamma logs.

LithiumBank Engages Brisco Capital Partners for Investor Relations Services

LithiumBank Engages Brisco Capital Partners for Investor Relations Services

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces that effective April 1, 2023, it has engaged Brisco Capital Partners Corp. ("Brisco") to provide marketing and investor relations services (the "Services") to assist LithiumBank with expanding investor awareness of its business and actively communicating with the investment community.

In consideration for the Services, LithiumBank will pay Brisco a monthly fee of $7,500. LithiumBank has engaged Brisco for a term of 12 months, however LithiumBank can terminate the engagement at any time upon giving 30 days' notice to Brisco. LithiumBank has also agreed to grant Brisco 200,000 stock options to purchase common shares for a period of 5 years at a price of $1.29 per share. 1/4 of such options shall vest every three months over a period of one year.

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023.

ACME invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

