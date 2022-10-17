Battery MetalsInvesting News

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVLNF:OTC, AVL:TSX), based in Toronto, ON, focused on Critical Minerals Supply Chains including lithium battery materials today announced that President & CEO, Don Bubar, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 19th, 2022.

DATE : October 19 t h , 2022
TIME: 4:00PM
LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 20 and 21 with Avalon's VP, External Affairs, Zeeshan Syed and potentially with Mr. Bubar on October 24.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • Signed MOU with LG Energy Solution to create a supply of lithium hydroxide for their planned lithium battery production facility in Ontario
  • Signed offtake agreement with major international (non-Chinese) glass-ceramic manufacturer to supply them with concentrates of the rare high purity lithium aluminum silicate mineral petalite for use in high strength glass ceramic products and many other manufacturers are also looking for a new supply source for this rare mineral

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
Donald Bubar
President & CEO
416-723-9132
dsbubar@avalonAM.com

Zeeshan Syed
Vice-President, External Affairs
(647) 300-4706
zeesyed@AvalonAM.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


