Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday morning.

Avalon is based in Toronto, Ontario and trades on the TSX under the symbol AVL and on the OTCQB under the symbol AVLNF. Avalon is a leader in Canada in sustainably developing new critical minerals supply chains including lithium and rare earths through the application of innovative new extraction technologies with a low carbon footprint. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes where Mr. Bubar will provide an update on recent developments and future plans for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project.

The December 14 Emerging Growth Conference will be a live, interactive online event that will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's President & CEO, Donald S. Bubar, M.Sc., P.Geo. in real time.

Mr. Bubar will do a presentation and subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Bubar will do his best to get through as many of them as possible and can respond to other questions via email to: ir@avalonAM.com.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1575089&tp_key=87f188a302&sti=avlnf.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and Avalon will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail Avalon President and CEO, Donald Bubar, at ir@AvalonAM.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147678

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Avalon Publishes 2022 Annual Sustainability Report

Avalon Publishes 2022 Annual Sustainability Report

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 annual sustainability report along with its audited annual financial statements. The 2022 Sustainability Report can be accessed on the Company's website at: https:www.avalonadvancedmaterials.comsustainabilitysustainability_reporting.

The 2022 Sustainability Report focuses on health and safety, social, environmental and economic matters that are material to Avalon. It incorporates a self-assessment of Avalon's 2022 fiscal year sustainability performance sets targets for 2023 and long-term goals, as well as assessing against the applicable Towards Sustainable Mining indicators defined by the Mining Association of Canada. Avalon's 2022 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards, core option.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Avalon Enters into Off-take Agreement for Petalite Concentrates from Major International Glass-Ceramics Manufacturer

Avalon Enters into Off-take Agreement for Petalite Concentrates from Major International Glass-Ceramics Manufacturer

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a firm commitment to purchase petalite concentrates produced at the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, Ontario. The off-take agreement is for a multiple number of years with a major non-Chinese international glass ceramic manufacturer. The agreement is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including the delivery and acceptance of a larger commercial sample of the petalite product. The customer has agreed to initially pay the current market price for the petalite product for at least the first year after commercial shipment commences. There is now considerable interest from other major glass ceramic manufacturers in Europe and Asia as there is presently a global shortage of petalite supply after China took control of the traditional petalite supply sources in Zimbabwe.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Avalon and LG Energy Solution Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Ontario's Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chain

Avalon and LG Energy Solution Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Ontario's Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chain

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with LG Energy Solution (LGES) (KRX: 373220) to supply LGES with a battery-grade lithium hydroxide starting in 2025.

Avalon plans to establish a regional lithium battery materials supply chain in Ontario to serve the needs of future electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery manufacturers in southern Ontario and elsewhere.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3PITJ8L

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 23rd

Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 23rd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 23 rd .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P. Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP brings to the Corporation a vast experience in project control and risk analysis acquired in Québec and internationally. Mr. Clément has more than 25 years of experience in engineering, construction, project management and control, as well as project risk analysis in the industrial and mining sectors. He has been involved in numerous projects, notably with Stornoway Diamonds, Rio Tinto Alcan, the Iron Ore Company of Canada, and Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Québec). He also held different engineering positions, including Project Leader, with Rolls-Royce. Mr. Clément holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke and also holds the Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Acquires 41,694 Hectare Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan, Canada

ACME Lithium Acquires 41,694 Hectare Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan, Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into option and purchase agreements with Saskatchewan-based Gem Oil Inc. ("Gem Oil") to acquire the Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area (the "Project Claims"), located in the northeastern region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

ACME has entered into two agreements, an option ("Option") to purchase a 100% interest in a core block of 13 contiguous mineral claims encompassing 25,900 hectares (or 100 square miles) and a purchase ("Purchase") of five additional contiguous claims comprised of 15,794 hectares (61 square miles). Together, the Project Claims comprise 41,694 hectares (or 161 square miles).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed its initial Fall Drill Program, comprising 4 holes, totalling 800 metres.
  • Drilling intercepted massive graphite in all 4 drill holes.
  • The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike.
  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct downhole geophysics, alongside additional drilling to gain further understanding of structure.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that is has completed its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The initial goal of the Fall Drill Program was to confirm the initial discovery GC-12-01 discovery hole, which intercepted 25% Cg over 24 metres.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held on December 7 th and 8 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3iKkLlx

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 8,016,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on December 8, 2027 and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 . The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-grants-stock-options-301699066.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c0163.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin as Senior Process and Commissioning Director

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin as Senior Process and Commissioning Director

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin, Metallurgical Engineer, as Senior Process and Commissioning Manager

Mr. Andy Fortin holds a bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Laval University in Québec City. Mr. Fortin brings to the Company a solid operational experience acquired in Northern Québec and Nunavut. He has over 25 years of experience in leading continuous improvement of metallurgical processes, asset management, health and safety culture and risk management. He has been involved in numerous projects in process design, commissioning to achieve production capacity and operational improvement, notably with Québec Iron Ore, Newmont / Goldcorp, Agnico-Eagle Mines and Inmet Mining Corporation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

