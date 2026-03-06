Automatic Securities Disposition Plans Adopted by Shopify Chief Executive Officer

Automatic Securities Disposition Plans Adopted by Shopify Chief Executive Officer

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) announced today that Tobias Lütke, Shopify's Chief Executive Officer, has entered into an automatic securities disposition plan to sell Class A subordinate voting shares ("Class A Shares") held directly by Mr. Lütke, and a separate automatic securities disposition plan to sell Class A Shares indirectly held by Mr. Lütke through two holding entities, 7910240 Canada Inc. and Thistledown Foundation (collectively, the "Holding Entities"), each controlled by Mr. Lütke (the "Integrated Plans"). The Integrated Plans have been adopted following the expiry on December 31, 2025 of a prior automatic securities disposition plan adopted on June 12, 2024 and in accordance with securities laws and Shopify's internal policies. The Integrated Plans are intended to be treated as a single "plan" for purposes of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Sales of Class A Shares under the Integrated Plans are eligible to commence on or after March 18, 2026. On December 8, 2025, the Ontario Securities Commission issued a decision exempting Mr. Lütke from the prospectus requirements under Canadian securities legislation with respect to sales of Class A Shares under the Integrated Plans. This announcement is made pursuant to the requirements of that decision. Mr. Lütke entered into automatic securities disposition plans under a similar exemption annually from 2017 to 2021 and again in 2024.

The Integrated Plans permit trades to be made in accordance with pre-arranged instructions given when Mr. Lütke was not in possession of material non-public information regarding Shopify. The Integrated Plans provide for the sale of an aggregate of up to 1,987,032 Class A Shares and will terminate no later than December 31, 2026. The Class A Shares that could potentially be disposed of under the ASDPs may include Class A Shares, currently held, directly or indirectly, by Mr. Lütke, Class A Shares issued to Mr. Lütke upon conversion of Class B restricted multiple voting shares, Class A Shares issued to Mr. Lütke upon vesting and/or exercise of options and restricted share units granted to Mr. Lütke as compensation for his services as Chief Executive Officer, and/or Class A Shares held by the Holding Entities which are beneficially owned by Mr. Lütke.

About Shopify

Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify's all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in-store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify-from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, Vuori, SKIMS, and Supreme.

