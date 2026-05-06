Automatic Securities Disposition Plan Established by Amerigo's President and CEO

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG,OTC:ARREF) (OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") announces that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Aurora Davidson, has established an automatic securities disposition plan (the "ASDP") in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
Ms. Davidson has been with Amerigo since its founding in 2003 and has determined that family financial planning purposes require a partial disposition of her common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"). Therefore, the ASDP has been established by Ms. Davidson and has been designed to allow her to sell a portion of her Common Shares on an orderly basis at prevailing market prices over 12 months.
The ASDP contains instructions to the independent investment dealer administering the ASDP (the "Broker") to ensure that the proposed sale of Ms. Davidson's Common Shares does not impact the orderly trading of the Common Shares. As an example, monthly dispositions are limited to an aggregate of 135,000 Common Shares, which, as of May 6, 2026, is less than 1% of the monthly trading volume, as measured by the 90-day average daily trading volume (ADTV). Also, all sale prices must be higher than 85% of the 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) prior to the adoption of the ASDP. Following the disposition of the Common Shares under the ASDP, Ms. Davidson will continue to hold a significant equity interest in Amerigo.
Ms. Davidson has provided additional pre-arranged instructions in writing to the Broker administering the ASDP. The ASDP prohibits the Broker from consulting with Ms. Davidson regarding any sales of Common Shares under the ASDP. The ASDP also prohibits Ms. Davidson from disclosing to the Broker any information concerning the Company that might influence the execution of the ASDP, and the ASDP also contains meaningful restrictions on Ms. Davidson's ability to amend, suspend or terminate the ASDP.
The ASDP has been authorized and approved by the Company's Board of Directors, which has also approved amendments to the Company's Insider Trading Policy to accommodate the adoption of the ASDP.
Canadian securities laws permit insiders to adopt ASDPs to sell, donate or otherwise transfer shares in the future in accordance with pre-arranged instructions, provided the insider is not in possession of any material undisclosed information at the time the instructions under the ASDP are given. Trades under an ASDP through the broker administering the ASDP can then occur automatically, regardless of any subsequent material non-public information the insider receives. Once an ASDP is established, the insider is not permitted to exercise any further discretion or influence over the dispositions under the ASDP.
Sales of Ms. Davidson's Common Shares under the ASDP will commence on the second trading day following the date on which Amerigo has filed its interim financial statements for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. Ms. Davidson will report the dispositions of her Common Shares pursuant to the ASDP on SEDI in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. Each such filing will bear a notation to advise readers that the dispositions relate to an ASDP.
Up to 1 million Common Shares, representing approximately 0.62% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, and approximately 44.63% of Ms. Davidson's holdings in the Company, may be sold under the ASDP. Ms. Davidson expects to continue to build up additional equity in the Company through the future exercise of stock options granted to her.
This announcement is made and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca pursuant to the recommended practices set forth in Staff Notice 55-317 - Automatic Securities Disposition Plans of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Information regarding the sale of Common Shares effected pursuant to the ASDP may be accessed on SEDI at www.sedi.ca.
About Amerigo
Amerigo is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship, through its fully-owned subsidiary Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.
Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.
Contact Information
|Aurora Davidson
President and CEO
(604) 697-6207
ad@amerigoresources.com
|Graham Farrell
Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
graham@northstarir.ca
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