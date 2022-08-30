GamingInvesting News

Meta Anchor provides secure solution to connect physical products and digital experience

- Authentic Vision, a mobile authentication technology company, today announced the U.S. market release of its Meta Anchor ™ technology that secures the link between physical products and digital value, services and experiences. Unlike unsecure solutions such as a QR code, Authentic Vision's Holographic Fingerprint-based technology provides a vital tool to protect the increasingly valuable digital experiences and assets around physical products.

Authentic Vision launched its mobile authentication products and solutions in 2015 to offer secure and instant authentication technology to prevent counterfeits and ensure license compliance. The company has a proven track record in the brand protection space, with clients in wine & spirits, pharmaceuticals, automotive parts, brand licensing, network infrastructure, cable & connectivity, agrochemicals, and industrial parts.

With the growth of digital environments and the demand for interactive experiences that integrate the physical with the digital, Authentic Vision is leveraging and expanding the uses of this technology and entering new markets to help brands elevate the digital experience around their physical products.

The Meta Anchor technology securely bridges the digital and physical world by pairing the physical object with its digital twin. Scanning the unique holographic fingerprint with a smartphone unlocks digital actions or assets and provides real-time data and analytics. This opens up a wide range of possible use cases, such as connecting your physical collectible with its digital representation (NFT), redeeming media content and gaming items, accessing virtual assets or virtual moments, accessing audio or e-books through its paper version, or using it as an authentication factor for Fintech applications such as mobile banking on-boarding.

"Soon enough, the entire physical world will be mirrored in the digital world," said Thomas Weiss , the CEO and Founder of Authentic Vision. "Every object will have a digital twin, or virtual representation of itself and be part of a digital experience. The value of digital assets, services and experiences will exceed their physical counterparts, but won't be able to exist without them. Our technology will help businesses to easily achieve the future of physical and digital integration and offer customers incredible experiences that will build brand loyalty and engagement."

Today QR-Codes and NFC chips are widely used to connect physical products with low value digital assets like a menu at a restaurant. As the value of digital assets and exclusive experiences is increasing rapidly the need for a secure connection arises. The Meta Anchor Technology differs from more common solutions because it can only be produced once, it cannot be copied or sent as a digital photo, and only a scan of the real physical tag will unlock a digital value. QR codes, while convenient, come with multiple security issues. They can easily be shared, copied, or swapped out, especially given the prevalence of easy-to-use QR code generators available online. Standard NFC-based solutions can easily be copied as well and secure NFCs suffer from the disadvantages of increased costs and unintentional read-out.

Authentic Vision ensures the security of its labels through a self-destruct feature. If a bad actor tries to remove the labels from an item or packaging, the label becomes voided and loses the necessary features needed for a successful scan. This destruction mechanism prevents the fingerprints from being shared or swapped out. In addition, Authentic Vision's line of sight visual authentication is critical for mixed reality applications.

"As the world moves towards creating so-called 'phygital' experiences, there needs to be a highly secure, robust, unique, and extremely cost-effective solution that solidifies the connection between the physical and the digital," said Michael Radic , Authentic Vision's Chief Business Officer who is leading the effort to take the Meta Anchor technology to market and Authentic Vision's latest hire. "Meta Anchor is ideal for these augmented worlds and integrated experiences that are becoming the new normal."

About Authentic Vision

Authentic Vision provides anti-counterfeiting and authentication technologies designed to protect organizations' investments in product innovation, brand value and reputation while creating new opportunities to increase trust and engagement with consumers worldwide. The company's unique Holographic Fingerprint label, mobile authentication app and real-time analytics capabilities protect physical assets from counterfeiting and alert brand and product owners to potentially fraudulent activity. Its anti-counterfeiting and authentication technologies help minimize lost revenues and mitigate liability due to counterfeits and create new opportunities to engage with consumers through loyalty programs, incentives and future experiences that bridge the physical and digital. To learn more about Authentic Vision's solutions, view case studies, download its consumer app or read the latest insights on how anti-counterfeiting and authentication technologies can help your organization, visit www.authenticvision.com .

Media Contact: marketing@authenticvision.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/authentic-vision-launches-meta-anchor-in-the-united-states-using-its-patented-holographic-fingerprint-to-help-businesses-meet-the-phygital-future-301614693.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

$198 BN Global Gaming Market will double by 2027 and BLEND's study shows, localization is a big part of its growth

BLEND an all-in-one localization platform, today released its new analysis of the role of localization in the global gaming industry's success. The study shows gaming localization tactics used by top-ranked brands with a global presence and analyzes data from the largest 50 websites as ranked by Similar Web in May 2022 .

The global gaming market is expected to reach a value of USD $340 billion by 2027 due to factors such as wider access to smartphones and 5G services, in addition to a prompt from the global pandemic.

Robin Games Launches PLAYHOUSE in an All-New Category of Mobile Gaming

'Lifestyle Gaming ' genre debuts with PLAYHOUSE, a groundbreaking, creative interior design game that expands the definition of what a game can be

Women-led digital entertainment company Robin Games has created a new category in the mobile game space, aimed at redefining who a gamer is and what a mobile game can be. Dubbed 'Lifestyle Gaming,' the genre blends viral lifestyle content people consume on social media and in their day-to-day lives with gaming mechanics to provide a truly creative, interactive experience.

American Red Cross Challenges Gamers to Support?Disaster Relief Through Esports?

The American Red Cross is hosting the second annual Rescue Royale charity esports tournament and streaming event to support people affected by disasters big and small, including wildfires, floods and countless other crises. As disasters become more frequent and intense, the organization is encouraging the gaming community to get involved in relief efforts.

American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)

Gamers can register to play in the Rescue Royale Tournament, and anyone can register to participate in the month-long stream-a-thon and fundraise on Tiltify by starting their own Rescue Royale Disaster Relief fundraiser. Participating gamers and streamers can also compete for special prizes and giveaways. To get started visit rescueroyale.org and follow @RedCrossGaming for updates.

The top eight Rescue Royale players will win a free weekend trip to Las Vegas to play live in the tournament finale at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas on October 15 . The top nine fundraisers, who receive the highest number of donations in September, will also win a free weekend trip to Las Vegas to attend the tournament finale.

Donations made between September 1 and October 15 through the stream-a-thon, tournament and finale will support disaster relief, which helps people affected by disasters who need it, anytime and anywhere. The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year, from single family home fires to large scale emergencies that impact multiple states. In the wake of disasters, donations help the Red Cross provide food, shelter, supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and financial assistance to those in need, as well as support the vehicles, warehouses and people that power disaster relief.

"This summer already set new heat records and brought massive wildfires and deadly floods, and now we're getting closer to the height of what could be a dangerous hurricane season," said Nathan Groce , Director of Consumer Marketing and Fundraising for the American Red Cross. "We're asking gamers and content creators to help us provide comfort and hope during what can be the worst days of people's lives."

The Red Cross is grateful to our partners and sponsors who are contributing to Rescue Royale. They include Allied Esports, Twitter and Skillz. Thanks to the generosity of these and other supporters, the Red Cross can bring help and hope to people across the country.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-red-cross-challenges-gamers-to-support-disaster-relief-through-esports-301614199.html

SOURCE American Red Cross

Present Creative to Provide New Innovative Content to Michigan Lottery

Present Creative to Provide New Innovative iLottery content to Michigan with partner EQL Games

Veteran game development studio Present Creative has teamed up with partner EQL Games and entered into an agreement to offer next-generation iLottery content to the Michigan Lottery, the longest running lottery in the U.S. The agreement supports Present Creative's entry into the iLottery market by combining EQL Games' extensive lottery network and RGS technology with Present Creative's years of developing real money gaming and casual gaming experiences. Together the companies can bring a portfolio of high quality creative new content to the innovation hungry US iLottery market.

NetDragon Announces 2022 Interim Financial Results

Achieved Record Growth for Education Business with Revenue Up 71.2% YoY

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2022. NetDragon's management team will hold a webcast at 10:00am Hong Kong time on 31st August 2022 to discuss the results and recent business development.

How to Earn 980% APR on Cryptocurrency Through GameFi

UFO Gaming (UFO) just released their long-awaited Staking Decentralized-App (dApp). Staking is the process of locking up cryptocurrency holdings for a certain duration in order to obtain rewards or earn interest. The UFO dApp offers both due to its dual-staking mechanism; by using their dApp, users can earn interest in the form of UFO tokens and rewards in the form of Plasma Points. UFO rewards can be sold for profits and Plasma Points can be exchanged for tradable NFTs that users can use to play UFO's new game Super Galactic or sold.

UFO Gaming Staking dApp Pools (PRNewsfoto/Market News)

According to their official website, there are a couple of ways to maximize the APR from the staking dApp; firstly by combining Ethereum with UFO tokens and staking into the UFO-ETH LP pool, users will earn 300% more potential returns. Secondly, if users lock in their stakes for the maximum duration of 52 weeks, users can further increase their APY by 100%. Currently the maximum APY that can be earned from the dApp is 980% meaning if you lock $1,000 into the pool above, within 1 year the value of your investment will be worth $9,800 + Plasma Points which you can use to trade for NFTs.

You might be wondering where the rewards are coming from when the UFO token had a 'fair launch' (50% of the supply was burned at launch and 50% released on Uniswap) and the team had to buy their own tokens on the open market like everyone else. In a recent AMA, the team stated they have been accruing tokens since the early days and are going to give away a significant percentage of the supply of UFO tokens as rewards for those staking on their dApp in addition to potentially feeding any profits the company makes in $UFO into dApp rewards which insiders believe to be around 7% of the total supply of tokens being paid out as rewards.

If you factor in potential price growth into the current APY on the staking dApp, the rewards can be exponential:

If $UFO price is 0.0000019 (Current)—after unlock, the holder will be up ~ 9x

If $UFO price is 0.000019$—after unlock, the holder will be up ~ 90x

If $UFO price is 0.00019$$—after unlock, the holder will be up ~ 900x

Note, the APY varies depending on the amount users lock compared to the total amount locked.

Using the staking dApp to start earning is easy, just follow their tutorial here .

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming (UFO) is a revolutionary blockchain gaming platform giving players the power to earn cryptocurrency while playing games and to own their in-game items as NFTs. While launching their own games, UFO is developing its own Metaverse which invites users to meet, interact, hang out and jump into its play-to-earn games.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879486/UFO_Gaming_Staking_dApp_Pools.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-earn-980-apr-on-cryptocurrency-through-gamefi-301614621.html

