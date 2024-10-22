Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

IMARC

Australia’s International Mining Week: IMARC Sideline Events Unveiled

Next week, the International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo (IMARC) 2024 will open its doors at the ICC Sydney, bringing together the mining industry's entire value chain.


Beyond the impressive showcase of 500+ exhibitors and a conference program with 9 streams and 600+ speakers, IMARC will feature 40 sideline events, hosted by local and international organisations, to deliver a comprehensive experience. These events enrich the experience of IMARC attendees, cementing its position as Australia’s International Mining Week.

Sherene Asnasyous, Event Director at IMARC, emphasised the significance of these sideline events.

“IMARC paves the way for meaningful discussions, collaborations, networking, and knowledge sharing within the mining and resources sector. These sideline events range from co-located conferences, industry events, networking sessions, to launch announcements, providing attendees with diverse opportunities to enhance their IMARC experience.

I am delighted by the addition of esteemed organisations such as the Gold Industry Group and Women in Sustainable Energy & Resources (WISER) choosing to host their events at or around IMARC. I strongly encourage attendees to explore our full list of sideline events to identify those aligned with their interests,” Ms. Asnasyous said.

Take a closer look at some of the sideline events that will take place during the week of IMARC 2024.

INDUSTRY EVENTS

EXECUTIVE BRIEFINGS

NETWORKING

LAUNCH ANNOUNCEMENTS

CO-LOCATED CONFERENCES

For a more extensive list of IMARC’s sideline events, visit https://imarcglobal.com/events

IMARC takes place on 29 – 31 October at the ICC Sydney. With IMARC opening next week, now is the ideal time to secure your pass. Register today at https://imarcglobal.com/register.


Source

imarcresource investing
Augustus Minerals

Justinian Cu-Au Prospect Extended Over 3km with 5.3g/t Au and Cu to 16%

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the latest soil sampling and follow-up rock chip results from the Company’s Ti-Tree project. Review of soil sampling data from the program started earlier in the year has identified several new targets (Justinian) and/or extensions to existing prospects (Crawford in the west of the project area) and possible extensions to Coo Creek.

Keep reading...Show less
Ausquest limited

Prospective IOCG Target Identified at the Coober Pedy Copper Project, SA

AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that detailed gravity over a regional magnetic/gravity target within its Coober Pedy Project in South Australia has confirmed a potential iron-oxide copper-gold (IOCG) target(s) near the north-eastern margin of the Gawler Craton, approximately 100km north-west of the Prominent Hill Copper-Gold deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Deep Diamond Drilling Commences on Large Copper-Mo Porphyry System

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to advise that the EIS supported diamond drilling (DD) drill program has commenced at the Ti-Tree Project, ~200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

High-grade REE & P2O5 Trench Results Returned from Tundulu to Assist with Metallurgy

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results from its recent metallurgy sampling program at the Tundulu REE & Niobium carbonatite project in Malawi.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Fifield Termination Update and Scandium Drilling to Commence

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (Rimfire or the Company) (ASX: RIM) provides the following update in respect of the termination of the Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Maximising value from critical minerals, battery metals and black mass: Metso’s Duncan Wyatt

‘We aim to create solutions to accelerate sustainability in the industries we operate in’


Keep reading...Show less

×