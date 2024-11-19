Australian Ethics Committee Approval to Expand PD-L1 Nanobody (RAD204) Phase 1 Trial in Multiple Tumor Types

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Radiopharm Theranostics

Australian Ethics Committee Approval to Expand PD-L1 Nanobody (RAD204) Phase 1 Trial in Multiple Tumor Types

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce it has been granted Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to include participants with Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) positive Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Melanoma, Head and Neck Cancer (HNSCC), and Endometrial Cancer, as part of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of 177Lu-labelled RAD204 for the treatment of PD-L1 expressing cancers.
  • The Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia has approved the inclusion of five additional PD-L1 expressing solid tumors, beyond Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), for a Phase 1 therapeutic trial of RAD204.
  • The ongoing Phase 11 First-In-Human study is designed to assess safety and tolerability of 177Lu-RAD204 in individuals with PD-L1-positive advanced solid tumors.
  • 16 patients previously dosed in a Phase 1 diagnostic study demonstrated safety and biodistribution, validating the potential of 177Lu-RAD204 for the treatment of advanced PD-L1 expressing cancers.

The open-label Phase 1 trial, entitled “Phase 0/1 Study of the Safety and Tolerability of 177Lu- RAD204, a Lutetium-177 Radiolabelled Single Domain Antibody Against Programmed Cell Death- Ligand 1 in Patients with Metastatic Solid Tumours”, is a First-In-Human dose escalation trial of 177Lu- RAD2041, and is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary clinical activity of this novel radiotherapeutic in eligible individuals with PD-L1 expressing advanced cancers.

The trial is currently ongoing and recruiting at four sites across New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia, with the support of leading oncology care provider GenesisCare CRO.

RAD204 is a single-domain monoclonal antibody (sdAb) that targets PD-L1, a protein that helps control the immune system and is overexpressed in many solid cancers, making it an attractive therapeutic target in tumor types that include NSCLC, SCLC, TNBC, Cutaneous Melanoma, HNSCC, and Endometrial Cancer2. Previously published3 Phase I imaging data of 16 NSCLC patients with RAD204 have demonstrated that the diagnostic compound is safe and is associated with acceptable dosimetry. Tumor targeting with radioimmunotherapies such as 177Lu-RAD204 has the potential to address resistance mechanisms to current standard-of-care treatment options4.

“The implications of including additional PD-L1 expressing tumor types beyond NSCLC in this study is far-reaching,” said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director of Radiopharm Theranostics. “Patients with five additional PD-L1 expressing tumor types are now eligible for this basket trial, supporting the potential of 177Lu-RAD204 for a tumor-agnostic indication and as an effective radioimmunotherapy based on a pan-tumor predictive biomarker. With RAD204, we hope to provide an alternative strategy that can improve clinical outcomes for patients with PD-L1 positive advanced cancers, while potentially preserving their quality of life.”

About Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm has been listed on ASX (RAD) since November 2021. The company has a pipeline of six distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer, in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development from some of the world’s leading universities and institutes. The pipeline has been built based on the potential to be first-to-market or best-in-class. The clinical program includes one Phase II and three Phase I trials in a variety of solid tumour cancers including breast, kidney and brain. Learn more at radiopharmtheranostics.com.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Radiopharm Theranostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

life science investingasx:radbiotech investingBiotech Investing
RAD:AU
Radiopharm Theranostics
Sign up to get your FREE

Radiopharm Theranostics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics


Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD)

Radiopharm Theranostics ‘Extends Runway’ to Key Milestones with AU$70M Investments: Report

Description

The AU$7.5 million strategic investment from Lanthues Holdings signals a strong endorsement of Radiopharm Theranostics’ (ASX:RAD) technology, extending the company's runway to key milestones, according to a new report from Diamond Equity Research.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Marked and rapid reductions in both pericarditis pain and inflammation
maintained throughout the 26-week study

Episodes of pericarditis per year substantially reduced

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD)

Radiopharm Theranostics CEO Shares Company Milestones as NASDAQ Listing Nears

Description

During a fireside chat with analysts from Brookline Capital Markets, Radiopharm Theranostics’ (ASX:RAD) CEO Riccardo Canevari provided clinical and corporate updates highlighting the company’s achievements while waiting for the completion of its listing on the NASDAQ expected at the end of 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

68Ga-RAD 301 (68Ga-Trivehexin) Demonstrates Strong Potential for Imaging of αvβ6-Integrin Expression in Pancreatic Cancer Patients

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that a clinical study featuring 68Ga-Trivehexin (68Ga-RAD 301), conducted by Dr. Rehm and colleagues from the Technische Universität Dresden, has now been published in Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW DATA ACROSS RARE INFLAMMATORY DISEASES AT ACR 2024

MITIGATE Phase 3 Study Results Reinforce Promise of UPLIZNA ®   as the First Potential Treatment tor IgG4-RD

Phase 4 AGILE Data Support Shortening KRYSTEXXA ® Infusion Time

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collage with hands holding shiny DNA molecule on blue background.

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2024

Investing in the biotech industry can be a long road to gains given the sector’s volatility.

Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a more secure option than individual biotech stocks.

An ETF is a relatively safe investment route that can minimize losses while offering exposure to multiple companies instead of focusing on the gains and losses of a single biotech stock. With that in mind, here’s a brief look at the five top biotechnology ETFs by total assets under management (AUM). Data was sourced from ETFdb.com on November 13, 2024, and all data was current as of that time.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Added to PRISM Emerging Biotech Index

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Added to PRISM Emerging Biotech Index

PRISM MarketView a leading provider of market insights and company news, proudly announces that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ: CRDL, TSX: CRDL ) has been added to the PRISM Emerging Biotech Index, which spotlights companies leading innovation and creating market impact within the biotech sector. Cardiol's focus on anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, including its lead candidate CardiolRx™, positions it as a pioneer in addressing major unmet needs in cardiac care.

The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis. Cardiol's MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788), the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 trial, and the planned Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial. The MAVERIC-2 trial will evaluate the impact of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis patients following the cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy. MAVERIC-2 is expected to initiate in Q4 2024 at major pericardial disease centers across the United States and Europe, with results anticipated ahead of the company's planned pivotal Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Radiopharm Theranostics
Sign up to get your FREE

Radiopharm Theranostics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Related News

Gold Investing

Orla to Buy Musselwhite Gold Mine from Newmont for US$850 Million

Gold Investing

Indigenous-owned Mining Royalty Firm Targeting Canadian Resource Opportunities

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Inc. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

×