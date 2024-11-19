Australian Ethics Committee Approval to Expand PD-L1 Nanobody (RAD204) Phase 1 Trial in Multiple Tumor Types

Marked and rapid reductions in both pericarditis pain and inflammation
maintained throughout the 26-week study
Episodes of pericarditis per year substantially reduced
The open-label Phase 1 trial, entitled “Phase 0/1 Study of the Safety and Tolerability of 177Lu- RAD204, a Lutetium-177 Radiolabelled Single Domain Antibody Against Programmed Cell Death- Ligand 1 in Patients with Metastatic Solid Tumours”, is a First-In-Human dose escalation trial of 177Lu- RAD2041, and is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary clinical activity of this novel radiotherapeutic in eligible individuals with PD-L1 expressing advanced cancers.
The trial is currently ongoing and recruiting at four sites across New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia, with the support of leading oncology care provider GenesisCare CRO.
RAD204 is a single-domain monoclonal antibody (sdAb) that targets PD-L1, a protein that helps control the immune system and is overexpressed in many solid cancers, making it an attractive therapeutic target in tumor types that include NSCLC, SCLC, TNBC, Cutaneous Melanoma, HNSCC, and Endometrial Cancer2. Previously published3 Phase I imaging data of 16 NSCLC patients with RAD204 have demonstrated that the diagnostic compound is safe and is associated with acceptable dosimetry. Tumor targeting with radioimmunotherapies such as 177Lu-RAD204 has the potential to address resistance mechanisms to current standard-of-care treatment options4.
“The implications of including additional PD-L1 expressing tumor types beyond NSCLC in this study is far-reaching,” said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director of Radiopharm Theranostics. “Patients with five additional PD-L1 expressing tumor types are now eligible for this basket trial, supporting the potential of 177Lu-RAD204 for a tumor-agnostic indication and as an effective radioimmunotherapy based on a pan-tumor predictive biomarker. With RAD204, we hope to provide an alternative strategy that can improve clinical outcomes for patients with PD-L1 positive advanced cancers, while potentially preserving their quality of life.”
About Radiopharm Theranostics
Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm has been listed on ASX (RAD) since November 2021. The company has a pipeline of six distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer, in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development from some of the world’s leading universities and institutes. The pipeline has been built based on the potential to be first-to-market or best-in-class. The clinical program includes one Phase II and three Phase I trials in a variety of solid tumour cancers including breast, kidney and brain. Learn more at radiopharmtheranostics.com.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Radiopharm Theranostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Radiopharm Theranostics represents a promising investment opportunity in the rapidly growing field of radiopharmaceuticals, leveraging its innovative technology platform and diverse clinical pipeline.
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Founded with a mission to address significant unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology, the company has positioned itself at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of precision medicine.
Radiopharm Theranostics presents a compelling value proposition for investors, characterized by several key factors:
Lantheus’ investment in Radiopharm marks a pivotal moment for both companies and holds substantial implications for the field of theranostics. The funding will facilitate Radiopharm's research and development efforts, accelerating its product pipeline and market presence. Under the agreement, Radiopharm will transfer two early preclinical assets to Lantheus for a further AU$3 million, fostering a collaborative relationship focused on radiopharmaceutical development. The collaboration positions Radiopharm to capitalize on the increasing demand for theranostic solutions, aligning with trends in personalized medicine. Moreover, this financial backing will support clinical trials and operational needs, while also aiming for the commercialization of their products.
Radiopharm has four licensed platform technologies – nanobody, peptide, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) – with diagnostic and therapeutic applications in both pre-clinical and clinical stages of development.
Radiopharm’s clinical stage development in the pipeline include:
The company recently received FDA approval for its investigational new drug application for 18-Pivalate (RAD 101). Labelled with the radioisotope F18, Pivalate is a small molecule that targets fatty acids synthase, which is overexpressed in brain tumours but not in normal cells.
Positive data from the company’s Phase 2 imaging trial of 17 patients with brain metastases has shown significant tumour uptake. Radiopharm holds an exclusive global license for the Pivalate platform.
Radiopharm highlights that Pivalate is potentially a new target for radiopharmaceutical brain imaging agents, and its unique mechanism of action may offer eligible patients a better option in relation to current imaging technology, which has many limitations.
Paul Hopper is the founder of Radiopharm Theranostics. He has over 25 years of experience in the biotech, healthcare and life sciences. Focused on start-up and rapid-growth companies, he has served as the founder, chairman, non-executive director or CEO of more than 15 companies in the US, Australia and Asia. Previous and current boards include Imugene, Chimeric Therapeutics, Viralytics, Prescient Therapeutics and Polynoma. His experience covers extensive fund raising in US, Australia, Asia and Europe, and he has deep experience in corporate governance, risk management, and strategy.
Riccardo Canevari has broad and deep experience across specialty pharma, oncology and radiopharmaceuticals. He was most recently chief commercial officer of Novartis Advanced Accelerator Applications, one of the leading radiopharmaceutical and nuclear medicine companies, globally. He was responsible for global commercial strategy and country organizations in ~20 countries across North America, Europe and Asia. He was responsible for Lutathera’s in-market growth strategy and execution to build a blockbuster asset and for the pre-launch plan for Lu-PSMA 617 in metastatic prostate cancer. Prior to this, Canevari was senior vice-president and global head, breast cancer franchise for Novartis Oncology since 2017, overseeing the launch of major breast cancer products, including KISQALI and PIQRAY. He also held various management roles with Novartis Pharma and Ethicon/Johnson & Johnson.
Dr. Sherin Al-Safadi is an accomplished industry leader with many years of experience in pharmaceuticals and biotech. Most recently she was vice-president – medical affairs at POINT Biopharma, where she led the strategic and tactical planning for Phase III support and launch preparation of radiopharmaceuticals. She also provided strategic input and leadership for business development and licensing opportunities. She currently serves as co-founder and president at Foundation Amal (Canada-USA), overseeing an executive leadership team of 12 directors and members, who led the successful 2021 cross-border expansion into the USA and spearheaded the development of a successful branding and communication strategy. Al-Safadi holds a PhD in neurobiology from Concordia University, an MBA in entrepreneurship & management from the John Molson School of Business, and a MSc in pharmacology (oncology drug development) from McGill University.
Vimal Patel joins RAD from Orum Therapeutics where he was vice-president, head of CMC and supply chain. He was responsible for all CMC functions including process and analytical development, manufacturing, quality control, quality assurance, regulatory and supply chain. He led the successful manufacture of two ADCs and contributed to filing an IND leading to a Phase-I trial. Prior to Orum, Patel held roles of increasing responsibility in process development and manufacturing sciences at several companies, including Actinium Pharmaceuticals. Patel also held a position at Pfizer where he contributed to the refiling of Mylotarg and the filing of Besponsa BLAs. He also developed manufacturing processes for various ADCs. He also held roles at Daiichi Sankyo, Progenics Pharmaceuticals and SibTech in various capacities. Patel has MS in biotechnology from University of Connecticut and B.S. in chemical engineering from Sardar Patel University.
Noel Donnelly brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in finance, strategy and operations within the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He has a distinguished track record of building and leading cross-functional teams, driving corporate governance and executing complex financial strategies that support rapid company. growth. Donnelly is current the chief financial officer of PepGen, where he oversaw the company's financial strategy through its successful IPO, raising U$120 million and leading subsequent financial efforts that secured an additional US$90 million. Donnelly was previously the CFO of EIP Pharma (now, CervoMed), where he led the company's IPO plannig phase. He had a 15-year tenure at Takeda/Shire PLC, in various senior roles, where he led critical R&D integrations and oversaw more than US$160 billion in integration planning and execution. He was instrumental in shaping the company's portfolio management strategy.
The AU$7.5 million strategic investment from Lanthues Holdings signals a strong endorsement of Radiopharm Theranostics’ (ASX:RAD) technology, extending the company's runway to key milestones, according to a new report from Diamond Equity Research.
The anticipated acceleration in growth from the capital infusion and asset development synergy underscores the strategic significance of this partnership.
“This collaboration is pivotal, as Lantheus's expertise and established market presence in key regions, such as the US, Canada and Europe, significantly enhance the strategic value of their investment in Radiopharm,” the report said.
Under the agreement Lantheus will make an initial strategic equity investment of AU$7.5 million. Lantheus has an option to invest an additional AU$7.5 million within the next six months under the same terms. In addition, will transfer two early preclinical assets to Lantheus for AU$3 million. These assets include a TROP2 targeting nanobody and a LRRC15 targeting mAb.
“The anticipated acceleration in growth from the capital infusion and asset development synergy further underscores the strategic significance of this partnership.”
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Marked and rapid reductions in both pericarditis pain and inflammation
maintained throughout the 26-week study
Episodes of pericarditis per year substantially reduced
MAvERIC-Pilot results support advancing CardiolRx™ into the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2
and the Phase III MAVERIC-3 clinical trials
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today reported clinical results from its Phase II open-label MAvERIC-Pilot study investigating the impact of CardiolRx™ administered to patients with symptomatic recurrent pericarditis. The data showed that the marked improvements in both pericarditis pain and inflammation, previously reported at the 8-week primary endpoint, were maintained throughout the extension period of the 26-week study. The data were included in an oral presentation as part of the Laennec Clinician-Educator Award & Lecture at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024. Dr. S. Allen Luis, Co-Director of the Pericardial Diseases Clinic and Associate Professor of Medicine in the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, presented on behalf of the MAvERIC-Pilot investigators. These findings support the initiation of a Phase III trial (MAVERIC-3), designed to assess CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis patients to prevent recurrence. The MAVERIC-3 trial is expected to run in parallel with the recently announced MAVERIC-2 Phase IIIII trial designed to evaluate the impact of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis patients following cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy.
"The data reported today show that patients enrolled in MAvERIC-Pilot, despite the severity of their disease, experienced clinically relevant and rapid reductions in both their pericarditis pain and C-reactive protein levels that were maintained throughout the study. In addition, results demonstrated a substantial reduction in pericarditis episodes per year as compared to the patients' historical event rate prior to the study. Importantly, treatment was shown to be safe and well tolerated in a population who presented with significant disease burden," said Dr. S. Allen Luis, Co-Director of the Pericardial Diseases Clinic and Associate Professor of Medicine in the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic. "I look forward to further investigation in the upcoming Phase II/III and Phase III clinical trials."
The MAvERIC-Pilot study enrolled 27 participants (average age 53 years; 67% female) at eight clinical sites across the United States. Average disease duration and the number of pericarditis episodes per year prior to trial entry were 2.7 years and 5.8 events per year, respectively. Baseline pericarditis pain score averaged 5.8 out of 10 and the C-reactive protein ("CRP") level averaged 2.0 mg/dL. In addition to pericarditis chest pain, other manifestations of pericarditis-confirmed diagnosis were pericardial effusion in 21 patients (78%), pericardial rub in 4 (15%), and ST-segment elevation or PR depression in 5 (19%). Stable doses of baseline medications for recurrent pericarditis, in any combination, included colchicine (85% of patients), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (78%), and corticosteroids (41%). The 26-week study consisted of an 8-week treatment period ("TP") followed by an 18-week extension period ("EP"). In the first 10 days of the TP, CardiolRx™ was added to baseline medications for recurrent pericarditis and up-titrated to 10 mg/kg twice daily, or the maximum tolerated dose. Throughout the TP, patients continued receiving this concomitant therapy but were weaned off baseline medications during the EP to assess pericarditis recurrence while on CardiolRx™ monotherapy.
Summary of results:
"The compelling results from MAvERIC-Pilot showed that CardiolRx™ resulted in marked and rapid reductions in pericarditis pain and inflammation in patients with a high degree of disease burden as well as a striking decrease in pericarditis episodes per year. The notable impact of CardiolRx™ on these important clinical endpoints demonstrates its potential to offer a more accessible and non-immunosuppressive therapeutic option for tens of thousands of pericarditis patients," said David Elsley, President and CEO of Cardiol Therapeutics. "These results further support advancing our late-stage MAVERIC clinical development program comprising our recently announced Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 trial as well as our planned MAVERIC-3 Phase III trial. Undertaking both trials in parallel provides the exciting opportunity for CardiolRx™ to address the unmet needs of patients in multiple segments that encompass a broad proportion of the pericarditis population."
MAvERIC-PILOT Phase II Study
To be eligible for enrollment in MAvERIC-Pilot, adult patients (≥18 years) were required to present with at least their third pericarditis episode, which included symptomatic pericarditis chest pain with a numerical rating scale ("NRS") pain score ≥4 (on an 11-point numerical rating scale ("NRS") of 0-10), together with either an elevated level of CRP ≥1 mg/dL, a clinical marker of inflammation, or evidence of pericardial inflammation assessed by cardiac imaging with or without elevated CRP. NRS is a validated instrument used to assess patient-reported pericarditis pain. Zero represents 'no pain at all', whereas the upper limit of 10 represents 'the worst pain ever possible'. At baseline eligible patients were permitted to be receiving stable doses of concomitant medications for recurrent pericarditis (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and/or colchicine and/or oral corticosteroid therapy in any combination).
Pericarditis
Pericarditis refers to inflammation of the pericardium (the membrane or sac that surrounds the heart) frequently resulting from a viral infection. Following that initial episode patients may have multiple recurrences, and the primary goal of treatment is recurrence prevention. Symptoms include debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath and fatigue, resulting in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations. Significant accumulation of pericardial fluid and scarring can progress to life-threatening constriction of the heart. The only FDA-approved therapy for recurrent pericarditis, launched in 2021, is costly and is primarily used as a third-line intervention. On an annual basis, the number of patients in the United States having experienced at least one recurrence is estimated at 38,000. Approximately 60% of patients with multiple recurrences (>1) still suffer for longer than two years, and one third are still impacted at five years. Hospitalization due to recurrent pericarditis is often associated with a 6-8-day length of stay and cost per stay is estimated to range between $20,000 and $30,000 in the United States.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.
Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("US FDA") to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788), the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 trial, and the planned Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial. The ARCHER trial (NCT05180240) is a Phase II study in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age. The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis.
Cardiol is also developing CRD-38, a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for use in heart failure – a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.
For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans to expand the MAVERIC clinical development program and advance CardiolRx™ into the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 and the Phase III MAVERIC-3 clinical trials, the Company's plans to conduct the MAVERIC-2 and MAVERIC-3 studies in parallel, the MAVERIC-3 Phase III study being designed to assess CardiolRx™ for the treatment of the broader population of pericarditis patients to prevent recurrence, the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, the molecular targets and mechanism of action of the Company's product candidates, the Company's intended clinical studies and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, including the Company's plan to complete the Phase III study in recurrent pericarditis with CardiolRx, and the Company's plan to advance the development of CRD-38, a novel subcutaneous formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators on April 1, 2024, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the Supplement, the accompanying Base Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein.
For further information, please contact:
Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230401
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
During a fireside chat with analysts from Brookline Capital Markets, Radiopharm Theranostics’ (ASX:RAD) CEO Riccardo Canevari provided clinical and corporate updates highlighting the company’s achievements while waiting for the completion of its listing on the NASDAQ expected at the end of 2024.
Canevari provided some updates about the joint venture with MD Anderson Cancer Center and the progress with the B7-H3 targeting radio-antibody (BetaBart). BetaBart is the first targeted radiopharmaceutical against the 4Ig subtype of B7-H3, the most common subtype expressed in human tumors.
“Management is initially targeting small cell lung cancer but sees additional opportunities in colon, renal, lung, cervical, prostate and glioma cancers,” Canevari said. The joint venture is expecting to undertake its first-in-human Phase 1/2 therapeutic trial by mid-2025.
Canevari also outlined the progress of RAD’s focus programs including RAD101 for imaging brain metastases; RAD204 in NSCLC; RAD301 imaging in pancreatic cancer; and RAD202 in breast/gastric:
RAD initiated the process to obtain asecondary listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market in 2023, which the company expects to be completed by the end of 2024.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that a clinical study featuring 68Ga-Trivehexin (68Ga-RAD 301), conducted by Dr. Rehm and colleagues from the Technische Universität Dresden, has now been published in Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine.
The paper, entitled “αvβ6-integrin targeted PET/CT imaging in pancreatic cancer patients using 68Ga-Trivehexin”1, describes the clinical results of a retrospective study of the biokinetics of 68Ga- RAD 301 in pancreatic cancer patients. This 44-patient study is reported as the largest cohort of individuals imaged with RAD 301 with any tracer.
The primary tumor, as well as metastases in the liver, lymph nodes, peritoneum, lung, bone, spleen, pleural cavity, and soft tissues, were visualized with a high tumor-to-background ratio. With no adverse events recorded, the findings indicate that RAD 301 is a suitable and safe diagnostic agent for imaging αvβ6-integrin expression in pancreatic cancer.
RAD 301 is a peptide that targets αvβ6-integrin, a cellular marker for tumor invasion and metastatic growth, the expression of which correlates with decreased survival in several carcinomas, particularly pancreatic. The αvβ6-integrin receptor is found in high density on most pancreatic carcinoma and head and neck squamous carcinoma cells, making it an attractive potential diagnostic and therapeutic target in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and Head-and-Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma2.
A Phase I imaging trial (NCT05799274) with 68Ga-RAD 301 in PDAC patients is currently being conducted at the Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Eistein College of Medicine, NY, USA. The study will assess the safety, radiation dosimetry and imaging characteristics of RAD 301 in patients with advanced PDAC3. In May 2023, the FDA granted Radiopharm with an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for RAD 301 in pancreatic cancer.
“Current imaging standards of care for the detection of PDAC have significant limitations, making this one of the highest areas of unmet medical need and posing a major challenge for healthcare providers in imaging PDAC patients,” said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director of Radiopharm Theranostics. “These findings reinforce the clinical potential of RAD 301 as an imaging agent for the more sensitive and selective detection of pancreatic cancer and its metastases, ultimately advancing PDAC patient management.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Radiopharm Theranostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MITIGATE Phase 3 Study Results Reinforce Promise of UPLIZNA ® as the First Potential Treatment tor IgG4-RD
Phase 4 AGILE Data Support Shortening KRYSTEXXA ® Infusion Time
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the presentation of new data across its rare disease portfolio and pipeline at the annual American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024 conference in Washington, D.C. Nov. 14-19, 2024 . New data showcase reduction in disease activity by UPLIZNA® (inebilizumab-cdon) in Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD) and support shorter infusion times for KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase) co-administered with weekly oral methotrexate 15 mg.
"These data add to the growing body of evidence for UPLIZNA and KRYSTEXXA and strengthen our commitment to developing new treatment options for rare diseases like IgG4-RD and uncontrolled gout," said Jay Bradner , M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen. "Patients living with these debilitating conditions deserve new approaches targeting the underlying causes of disease, potentially improving outcomes and enhancing the overall treatment experience."
Key presentations include:
A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Multicenter, Placebo-Controlled Study of Inebilizumab in IgG4-Related Disease (MITIGATE): Primary Efficacy and Safety Findings
Abstract #0775, Abstract Session: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET
MITIGATE, the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study ever conducted in IgG4-RD, evaluated the safety and efficacy of CD19+ B-cell depletion with UPLIZNA.
Key findings include*:
Notably, 89.7% (61 of 68) of UPLIZNA-treated patients required no glucocorticoid treatment for disease control during the placebo-controlled period, compared to 37.3% (25 of 67) of patients on placebo. After Week 8, UPLIZNA-treated patients experienced a ten-fold reduction in total glucocorticoid use relative to placebo.
The safety results in the placebo-controlled period were consistent with the established safety profile of UPLIZNA. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events included COVID-19, lymphopenia, urinary tract infection, and headache.
The data were simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine . In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for UPLIZNA in IgG4-RD based on data from the MITIGATE study, and regulatory filing activities are currently underway.
*All p-values follow the New England Journal of Medicine reporting guidelines; values smaller than 0.001 are presented as 0.001.
Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of Pegloticase Administered with a Shorter Infusion Duration in Subjects with Uncontrolled Gout Receiving Methotrexate: Primary Findings of the AGILE Open-label Trial
Abstract #2012, Poster Session C: Monday, Nov. 18 from 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
The AGILE trial assessed the safety, tolerability and efficacy of KRYSTEXXA administered with a shorter infusion duration in patients with uncontrolled gout receiving methotrexate as co-administration.
Safety and efficacy data from the 60-minute infusion duration cohort of the AGILE trial are similar to the MIRROR randomized clinical trial and current administration of KRYSTEXXA with methotrexate over at least 120 minutes.
Key findings include:
Regulatory filings for the AGILE study findings are currently underway.
About Uncontrolled Gout
Gout is a chronic, progressive inflammatory form of arthritis that is caused by high urate levels in the body. Tiny needle-like crystals can form and build up almost anywhere in the body. Patients with uncontrolled gout continue to have high levels of uric acid and ongoing symptoms of gout despite the use of oral urate-lowering therapies. Uncontrolled gout is a chronic, systemic disease, and if not addressed can have significant clinical consequences.
About KRYSTEXXA ® (pegloticase)
KRYSTEXXA is the first and only biologic approved by the FDA to treat adults living with uncontrolled gout, a painful and debilitating inflammatory condition with which people continue to have abnormally high levels of uric acid and symptoms despite the use of conventional therapies.
In 2022, the FDA approved expanding labeling to include co-administration with the immunomodulator methotrexate, based on results from the MIRROR randomized controlled trial, which showed significant improvements in efficacy and safety, including a reduction in infusion reactions.
KRYSTEXXA ® (pegloticase) U.S. Indication
KRYSTEXXA is indicated for the treatment of chronic gout in adult patients who have failed to normalize serum uric acid and whose signs and symptoms are inadequately controlled with xanthine oxidase inhibitors at the maximum medically appropriate dose or for whom these drugs are contraindicated.
Limitations of Use: KRYSTEXXA is not recommended for the treatment of asymptomatic hyperuricemia.
KRYSTEXXA U.S. Important Safety Information
WARNING: ANAPHYLAXIS AND INFUSION REACTIONS, G6PD DEFICIENCY ASSOCIATED HEMOLYSIS AND METHEMOGLOBINEMIA
CONTRAINDICATIONS
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Gout Flares: An increase in gout flares is frequently observed upon initiation of anti-hyperuricemic therapy, including KRYSTEXXA. Gout flare prophylaxis with a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) or colchicine is recommended starting at least 1 week before initiation of KRYSTEXXA therapy and lasting at least 6 months, unless medically contraindicated or not tolerated.
Congestive Heart Failure: KRYSTEXXA has not been formally studied in patients with congestive heart failure, but some patients in the pre-marketing placebo-controlled clinical trials experienced exacerbation. Exercise caution in patients who have congestive heart failure and monitor patients closely following infusion.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
The most commonly reported adverse reactions (≥5%) are:
Please see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.
About Immunoglobulin G4-related disease (IgG4-RD)
Immunoglobulin G4-related disease (IgG4-RD) is a chronic, systemic, immune-mediated, fibroinflammatory disease which can affect numerous and generally multiple organs of the body. It is a progressive disease affecting new organs over time either consecutively or simultaneously and is characterized by periods of remission and unpredictable disease flares. IgG4-RD can cause irreversible organ damage with or without the presence of symptoms. Awareness of how organ damage manifests is critically important to inform the timely diagnosis of IgG4-RD. B cells are central to the pathogenesis of IgG4-RD. In IgG4-RD, CD19-expressing (CD19+) B cells are thought to drive inflammatory and fibrotic processes and interact with other immune cells that contribute to disease activity.
The incidence is estimated at 1-5 in 100,000 although the number of IgG4-RD patients is difficult to determine based on limited epidemiology data. The typical age of onset of IgG4-RD is between 50 and 70 years old and, unlike many other immune-mediated diseases, IgG4-RD is more likely to occur in men than women.
About UPLIZNA ® (inebilizumab-cdon)
UPLIZNA is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) that causes targeted and sustained depletion of key cells that contribute to underlying disease process (autoantibody-producing CD19+ B cells, including plasmablasts and some plasma cells). After two initial infusions, patients need one dose of UPLIZNA every six months.
UPLIZNA is currently approved for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive in the United States and other countries around the world.
UPLIZNA ® (inebilizumab-cdon) U.S. INDICATION
UPLIZNA is indicated for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
UPLIZNA is contraindicated in patients with:
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Infusion Reactions: UPLIZNA can cause infusion reactions, which can include headache, nausea, somnolence, dyspnea, fever, myalgia, rash, or other symptoms. Infusion reactions were most common with the first infusion but were also observed during subsequent infusions. Administer pre-medication with a corticosteroid, an antihistamine, and an anti-pyretic.
Infections: The most common infections reported by UPLIZNA-treated patients in the randomized and open-label periods included urinary tract infection (20%), nasopharyngitis (13%), upper respiratory tract infection (8%), and influenza (7%). Delay UPLIZNA administration in patients with an active infection until the infection is resolved.
Increased immunosuppressive effects are possible if combining UPLIZNA with another immunosuppressive therapy.
The risk of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) reactivation has been observed with other B-cell-depleting antibodies. Perform HBV screening in all patients before initiation of treatment with UPLIZNA. Do not administer to patients with active hepatitis.
Although no confirmed cases of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) were identified in UPLIZNA clinical trials, JC virus infection resulting in PML has been observed in patients treated with other B-cell-depleting antibodies and other therapies that affect immune competence. At the first sign or symptom suggestive of PML, withhold UPLIZNA and perform an appropriate diagnostic evaluation.
Patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis risk factors and tested for latent infection prior to initiating UPLIZNA.
Vaccination with live-attenuated or live vaccines is not recommended during treatment and after discontinuation, until B-cell repletion.
Reduction in Immunoglobulins: There may be a progressive and prolonged hypogammaglobulinemia or decline in the levels of total and individual immunoglobulins such as immunoglobulins G and M (IgG and IgM) with continued UPLIZNA treatment. Monitor the level of immunoglobulins at the beginning, during, and after discontinuation of treatment with UPLIZNA until B-cell repletion especially in patients with opportunistic or recurrent infections.
Fetal Risk: May cause fetal harm based on animal data. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use an effective method of contraception during treatment and for 6 months after stopping UPLIZNA.
Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (at least 10% of patients treated with UPLIZNA and greater than placebo) were urinary tract infection and arthralgia.
For additional information on UPLIZNA, please see the Full Prescribing Information at www.UPLIZNA.com .
About Amgen
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.
In 2024, Amgen was named one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and one of "America's Best Large Employers" by Forbes, among other external recognitions . Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® , and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® , which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.
For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeiGene, Ltd. or Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.), the performance of Otezla® (apremilast) (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), our acquisitions of Teneobio, Inc., ChemoCentryx, Inc., or Horizon Therapeutics plc (including the prospective performance and outlook of Horizon's business, performance and opportunities, any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected as a result of such acquisition, and any projected impacts from the Horizon acquisition on our acquisition-related expenses going forward), as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems on our business, outcomes, progress, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, preclinical results do not guarantee safe and effective performance of product candidates in humans. The complexity of the human body cannot be perfectly, or sometimes, even adequately modeled by computer or cell culture systems or animal models. The length of time that it takes for us to complete clinical trials and obtain regulatory approval for product marketing has in the past varied and we expect similar variability in the future.
Even when clinical trials are successful, regulatory authorities may question the sufficiency for approval of the trial endpoints we have selected. We develop product candidates internally and through licensing collaborations, partnerships and joint ventures. Product candidates that are derived from relationships may be subject to disputes between the parties or may prove to be not as effective or as safe as we may have believed at the time of entering into such relationship. Also, we or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market.
Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico , and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. There can be no guarantee that we will be able to realize any of the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities arising from the Horizon acquisition, and such benefits, synergies or opportunities may take longer to realize than expected. We may not be able to successfully integrate Horizon, and such integration may take longer, be more difficult or cost more than expected. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach of our information technology systems could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Our business and operations may be negatively affected by the failure, or perceived failure, of achieving our environmental, social and governance objectives. The effects of global climate change and related natural disasters could negatively affect our business and operations. Global economic conditions may magnify certain risks that affect our business. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.
The scientific information discussed in this news release related to our product candidates is preliminary and investigative. Further, any scientific information discussed in this news release relating to new indications for our products is preliminary and investigative and is not part of the labeling approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the products. The products are not approved for the investigational use(s) discussed in this news release, and no conclusions can or should be drawn regarding the safety or effectiveness of the products for these uses.
CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Madison Howard , 773-635-4910 (media)
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-presents-new-data-across-rare-inflammatory-diseases-at-acr-2024-302306359.html
SOURCE Amgen
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
Investing in the biotech industry can be a long road to gains given the sector’s volatility.
Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a more secure option than individual biotech stocks.
An ETF is a relatively safe investment route that can minimize losses while offering exposure to multiple companies instead of focusing on the gains and losses of a single biotech stock. With that in mind, here’s a brief look at the five top biotechnology ETFs by total assets under management (AUM). Data was sourced from ETFdb.com on November 13, 2024, and all data was current as of that time.
Total AUM: US$7.82 billion
Established on February 6, 2006, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is a largely balanced fund in terms of weight that focuses mostly on biotech companies with some pharmaceutical companies. As noted by ETF.com, it focuses on small- and micro-cap companies, which makes the weight of each holding smaller than the holdings of other ETFs in this sector.
The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has 144 companies in its portfolio, with the top three being Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) at a weight of 3.11 percent, United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) at a weight of 2.86 percent and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) at 2.7 percent.
Total AUM: US$7.33 billion
The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF was launched on February 5, 2001, and tracks 211 holdings. This iShares ETF is a diversified fund in that it provides exposure to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life science tools and services. Its overarching investment goal is to track NASDAQ-listed companies focused on these areas.
Its top three holdings are: Gilead Sciences at a weight of 9.35 percent, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) at 8.02 percent and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) at 7.76 percent.
Total AUM: US$1.31 billion
The ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF came into existence on October 31, 2014, and tracks 38 holdings. This ETF follows companies that develop products such as CRISPR technology, bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics and stem cells.
This top biotechnology ETF's three most significant company holdings are: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) at a weight of 7.05 percent, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) at a weight of 6.91 percent and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) at 8.57 percent.
Total AUM: US$1.21 billion
The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF entered the market on June 23, 2006, and aims to track the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index as closely as it can. Companies in this fund are generally involved in areas such as recombinant DNA technology, molecular biology, genetic engineering and genomics.
The fund has only 31 holdings; this means they are largely equally weighted. The top three holdings of the fund are the following companies: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) at a 4.31 percent weight, Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) at 3.83 percent and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) at 3.8 percent.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) at a 4.78 percent weight, Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) representing a 4.09 percent weight, and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO), coming in at a 3.89 percent weight.
Total AUM: US$956.65 billion
Founded on May 28, 2015, the Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares ETF does not mirror an index. Instead, its goal is to obtain daily investment results of at least 300 percent of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index.
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares ETF has 142 holdings. The top stocks in this ETF by weight are Incyte with a 2.96 percent weight, United Therapeutics with a weight of 2.71 percent and Gilead Sciences at a weight of 2.7 percent.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_LifeScience for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
PRISM MarketView a leading provider of market insights and company news, proudly announces that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ: CRDL, TSX: CRDL ) has been added to the PRISM Emerging Biotech Index, which spotlights companies leading innovation and creating market impact within the biotech sector. Cardiol's focus on anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, including its lead candidate CardiolRx™, positions it as a pioneer in addressing major unmet needs in cardiac care.
The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis. Cardiol's MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788), the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 trial, and the planned Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial. The MAVERIC-2 trial will evaluate the impact of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis patients following the cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy. MAVERIC-2 is expected to initiate in Q4 2024 at major pericardial disease centers across the United States and Europe, with results anticipated ahead of the company's planned pivotal Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial.
Recurrent pericarditis affects approximately 38,000 patients in the United States annually who have experienced at least one recurrence. The global pericarditis market was valued at $2.44 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, reaching $3.87 billion by 2032.
In addition, Cardiol is advancing CRD-38, a proprietary subcutaneously administered therapy for heart failure. Cardiol's broad IP portfolio and regulatory pathway focus, including FDA and European Medicines Agency orphan designations, bolster its strong market positioning. The company is debt-free and well-capitalized to achieve corporate milestones into 2026.
For more information on Cardiol Therapeutics and the PRISM Emerging Biotech Index , visit prismmarketview.com .
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis and heart failure.
Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in two diseases affecting the heart: recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath and fatigue and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits and hospitalizations, comprises the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788), the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 trial, and the planned Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial. The ARCHER trial (NCT05180240) is a Phase II study in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis.
Cardiol is also developing CRD-38, a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for use in heart failure – a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.
For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com .
About PRISM MarketView
Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small-cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us at prismmarketview.com and follow us on X.
PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.
Disclaimer: This communication was produced by PRISM MarketView (PMV). PMV is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation of any security. PMV may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its clients' securities.
See prismmarketview.com/disclaimer/
Contact:
PRISM MarketView
info@prismmarketview.com
646-863-6341
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.