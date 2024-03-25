Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Trending Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Elixir Energy

Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference

Gas Appraisal in the Taroom Trough - Next to Wallumbilla

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksoil & gas stocksoil & gas explorationasx : exroil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Bass Oil Limited

Kiwi 1 Extended Production Test (EPT) Update

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) is an Australian-listed oil & gas producer that holds a majority interest in eight permits in the Cooper Basin including the 100% owned Worrior and Padulla oil fields and a 55% interest in a South Sumatra Basin KSO. The Company is debt free and committed to creating value by leveraging the competitive strengths of its team, operating capability, reputation, and relationships in both Australia and Indonesia.

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 11-year history.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gas stove and world map

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production remained fairly stable in 2022 at 4.09 trillion cubic meters, according to data from Statista. However, Russia’s natural gas production fell by 12 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Although the country is still the world’s second largest natural gas producer and the second largest exporter of the fuel, the EU is looking to phase out Russia-sourced natural gas by 2027 due to the country's war with Ukraine. The EU reports that Russia only supplied 15 percent of its member countries natural gas requirements in 2023. down from 45 percent in 2021. For its part, Russia has pivoted its energy export trade to the east, with China and India propping up its natural gas export market.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

PEP 11 - New South Wales Legislation

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) refers to legislation Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Sea Bed Mining and Exploration) Bill currently before the New South Wales (NSW) State Parliament.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Global’s Licence Area Incorporates Discovered Gas Field with Significant Resources

Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) (Global or the Company) has identified the Piedra Redonda gas field located, in its entirety, within Global’s (80% holder) 4,858km2 oil and gas Tumbes Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru, where work carried out by the previous operator, BPZ Energy, and the internationally recognised oil and gas auditing firm Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc (NSAI) defined Contingent and Prospective resources for the Piedra Redonda gas field.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis and Nomgon projects located in Queensland and Mongolia respectively.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Significant Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek

Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

Acquisition of Advanced Gold Projects in Cote D’ivoire

Related News

Gold Investing

Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Gold Investing

Significant Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek

Gold Investing

Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

Gold Investing

Acquisition of Advanced Gold Projects in Cote D’ivoire

Graphite Investing

Altech – Excellent Definitive Feasibility Study for 120 MWH First Production Line Cerenergy® Battery Project

Diamond Investing

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Revised Details for Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Submission Of Production Environmental Impact Assessment

×