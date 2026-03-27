Austral Gold Announces Filing of 2025 Annual Report

Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD,OTC:AGLDF) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2025 Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY25"). The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au, www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at australgold.com.

FY25 Highlights

  • Reopening of the Casposo Mine (Argentina) during FY25, contributing 4,283 GEOs in Q4. Combined with 11,109 GEOs from the Guanaco Mine Complex (Chile), total FY25 production was 15,392 GEOs.
  • Profit after tax of US$14.7 million (FY24: loss of US$27.1 million), representing the first net profit since FY20.
  • Net cash generated from operating activities of US$9.3 million, compared with net cash used in operating activities of US$6.5 million in FY24.
  • Average realised price of US$3,576 per GEO, C1 cash cost of US$2,264 per GEO, and AISC of US$2,501 per GEO.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of US$10.5 million (FY24: US$3.6 million).
  • Financial debt of US$26.6 million (FY24: US$26.6 million) and net financial debt of US$16.0 million (FY24: US$23.0 million).

Post year-end:

  • Sold 6,588,761 shares of Unico Silver for net proceeds of US$4.7 million. Of this amount, US$2.7 million were used to exercise 15 million options at A$0.26 per share to acquire 15 million Unico shares.
  • Private placement raised gross proceeds of A$8.456 million (approximately US$5.9 million) with commitments received on 17 February 2026 and closed on 23 February 2026.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets. Under its equity investments pillar, Austral holds shares in ASX-listed Unico Silver.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

For additional information please contact:

David Hwang Jose Bordogna
Joint Company Secretary Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited Austral Gold Limited
david@confidantpartners.com jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+61 433 292 290 +61 466 892 307

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections and statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release and the 2025 Annual Report include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expected operational performance, including 2026 production guidance, planned exploration activities, regarding the Company's ability to deliver meaningful growth in FY26 and beyond, the outcomes and assumptions reflected in the October 2025 Casposo Technical Report, the expected benefits of the toll treatment agreement executed with Challenger Gold, which is intended to support plant utilisation at Casposo over a three year period commencing in 2026, and the timing of the release of an updated Technical Report for Guanaco.

All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves; and other risks and hazards related to the exploitation and development of mineral properties, as well as the availability of capital. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.

Austral cannot assure that actual results, performance or outcomes will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290194

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

austral goldAGD:AUASX:AGDgold investing
AGD:AU
The Conversation (0)
Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR)

Silver Hammer Mining: Unlocking Value from Historic High-Grade Silver Districts

Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Mining

Silver Hammer Mining

Get access to more exclusive Gold Investing Stock profiles here Keep Reading...
Gold- and copper-coloured ore on black sand with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Killi Resources Shines on Queensland Grant

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week’s list highlights companies across a range of commodities, with a strong presence from gold, copper and critical... Keep Reading...
Shiny gold nuggets piled next to silver nuggets on a black surface.

David Nicholas: Gold, Silver — Use This Entry Point as Prices Slide

David Nicholas, co-founder of XFUNDS, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying he remains bullish on the precious metals despite current price pullbacks. In his view, the underlying fundamentals for both markets remain in place. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets on table with a blurred financial chart in the background.

Gold Price Update: Q1 2026 in Review

The first quarter of 2026 has been a rollercoaster ride of volatility for the gold price.The precious metal's strong fundamentals helped it break above the US$5,000 per ounce level for the first time, and during the period it traded in a range of US$4,100 to nearly US$5,600.As global financial... Keep Reading...
Stacks of silver and gold coins piled on a white surface, with a blurred background.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Face Another Rocky Week of Global Volatility

Precious metals prices have fallen significantly as rising oil prices signal higher inflation for longer. The Iran war is impacting commodities and equities across a broad swath of global markets, with the ever-evolving conflict muting fundamentals that produced record high gold, silver and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Technology MoU Signed with International AAM Producer Drawdown of EUR 1,050k of EIFO Loan Funds

LaFleur Minerals Files PEA Technical Report Supporting Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill, Québec

Streamex Corp. Clarifies and Refutes Inaccurate Claims Regarding Lock-Up Agreements; Co-Founders Morgan Lekstrom & Henry McPhie Enter into Voluntary 1 Year Lock-Up Agreements

Silver Hammer Mining: Unlocking Value from Historic High-Grade Silver Districts

Related News

lithium investing

Global Scramble for Critical Minerals Fuels Diplomatic Frictions

graphite investing

Technology MoU Signed with International AAM Producer Drawdown of EUR 1,050k of EIFO Loan Funds

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Files PEA Technical Report Supporting Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill, Québec

oil and gas investing

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q1 2026 in Review

oil and gas investing

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

base metals investing

Western Copper and Gold Reports 2025 Annual Results and Corporate Update

critical metals investing

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States