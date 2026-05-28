Austral Gold Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting Results

Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD,OTC:AGLDF) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") advises that shareholders of the Company passed all resolutions in the Notice of Meeting dated 24 April 2026 at the Annual General Meeting held today at 9:00am (AEST) by way of poll.
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets. Under its equity investments pillar, Austral holds shares in ASX-listed Unico Silver.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Release approved on behalf of the Board by the Joint Company Secretary, David Hwang.
For additional information, please contact:
| David Hwang
Joint Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
david@confidantpartners.com
+61 433 292 290
| Jose Bordogna, CFA
Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+61 466 892 307
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical and consist primarily of projections - statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.
All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets especially in light of the effects of the novel coronavirus, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves and other risks and hazards related to the exploration of a mineral property, and the availability of capital. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Austral cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Austral's forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|Resolution details
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable)
| Resolution
Result
|Resolution
| Resolution
Type
|For
|Against
| Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
| Carried /
Not Carried
|1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|25,339,386
97.83%
|431,325
1.67%
|129,924
0.50%
|433,324,961
|25,469,310
98.33%
|431,325
1.67%
|433,324,961
|Carried
|2 Re-election of Eduardo Elsztain as a Director
|Ordinary
|458,934,200
99.93%
|168,573
0.04%
|129,924
0.03%
|14,473
|460,064,124
99.96%
|168,573
0.04%
|14,473
|Carried
|3 Re-election of Saul Zang as a Director
|Ordinary
|458,939,162
99.94%
|160,077
0.03%
|134,108
0.03%
|13,823
|460,073,270
99.97%
|160,077
0.03%
|13,823
|Carried
|4 Re-election of Pablo Vergara del Carril as a Director
|Ordinary
|458,897,786
99.93%
|204,957
0.04%
|129,924
0.03%
|14,473
|460,027,710
99.96%
|204,957
0.04%
|14,473
|Carried
|5 Re-election of Robert Trzebski as a Director
|Ordinary
|458,897,251
99.93%
|205,522
0.04%
|129,924
0.03%
|14,473
|460,027,175
99.96%
|205,522
0.04%
|14,473
|Carried
|6 Re-election of Ben Jarvis as a Director
|Ordinary
|458,933,896
99.93%
|168,876
0.04%
|129,924
0.03%
|14,473
|460,063,820
99.96%
|168,876
0.04%
|14,473
|Carried
|7 ASX Listing Rule 7.1A Approval of Future Issue of Securities (Additional 10% Placement Capacity)
|Special
|458,641,947
99.90%
|341,504
0.07%
|129,924
0.03%
|133,795
|459,771,871
99.93%
|341,504
0.07%
|133,795
|Carried
|8 Ratification of Prior Issue of Securities
|Ordinary
|453,813,848
99.93%
|159,509
0.04%
|133,458
0.03%
|137,975
|454,947,306
99.96%
|159,509
0.04%
|137,975
|Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299176