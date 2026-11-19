Fireside chat begins at 8:15 a.m. ET and will be available live and for replay on the AT&T Investor Relations website
At-a-glance
- What is being announced? Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 8:15 a.m. ET, John Stankey, AT&T Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.
- How can I listen? The conversation will be webcast live on the AT&T Investor Relations website and available for replay.
John Stankey, Chairman and CEO, AT&T (NYSE:T), will speak Dec. 8 at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference where he will provide an update to shareholders.
Investors and other interested viewers can watch the conversation live or listen to the replay through the AT&T Investor Relations website.
The webcast is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. ET. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes. A replay will be available after the live webcast.
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SOURCE AT&T